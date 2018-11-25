Sri Lanka vs England, Third Test, Day 4 in Colombo: England Need Six Wickets to Win on Final Day

Dimuth Karunaratne. (AP Image)

Commentary (Sri Lanka innings)

The top and upper middle order have already been removed and England are well on their way to complete the whitewash. They will be looking to come and finish off the proceedings as early as possible. Will they do so in a hurry or will Sri Lanka show that there is more in them? Join us then for all the action on Day Four, beginning at 1000 local (0430 GMT). Cheers!

Coming to the day's play, England began by losing wickets in a hurry in their second essay. Sri Lanka looked like making a comeback but their hopes were shattered by Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who steered the England ship out of troubled waters. However, the no balls did not aid their cause. Even as they fell, the tail continued what it has done on most occasions this series, frustrate the hosts and score more runs. By the time the last England wicket was taken, the visitors had a really big lead that made them firm favourites.

England firmly in control of this Test at the end of Day 3. Sri Lanka were always going to have a tough time in this chase of 327 but their approach has been questionable. They came out and have shown no sign of patience or wanting to play long. They have lost four wickets in just 17 overs. The writing seems to be on the wall and in all probability, the Test should end on Monday if the same stuff continues and nature doesn't cause any interruptions.

16.6 Ben Stokes to L Sandakan, What brilliant commitment from Ben Stokes. This is what we need. Bowls a fuller ball on middle, Sandakan pushes it along the turf towards long on. Stokes, who is further up the pitch in his followthrough runs behind the ball, dives near the rope and saves three runs for his side. Athletic stuff. That will also be STUMPS on Day 3 as the rain comes down. 53/4

16.5 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, Goes short again, Sandakan is happy to duck under it. 52/4

16.4 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, Lakshan doesn't forget where his stumps are. Stokes bowls a good length ball on middle, Sandakan blocks it out. 52/4

16.3 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, Wide down the leg side, no trouble at all for Sandakan. 52/4

16.2 Ben Stokes to Sandakan, No mercy. Bangs one short over the head of Sandakan who ducks under it. 52/4

Lakshan Sandakan is being sent in as a nightwatchman.

16.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, OUT! It is clean and Mathews has to walk back. The short ball ploy from Stokes has worked. But this is some poor batting from the experienced Mathews. Ben digs it short outside off, Mathews for some reason goes for the pull instead of leaving it alone. Can't connect it well and the ball goes towards mid-wicket where Broad runs in and takes a very good catch. The umpires check for the catch and it is a clean one. Angelo falls right in the trap and England are making the most of these last few minutes of the day. 52/4

OUT! The umpires are just checking weather the catch is a clean one. The soft signal is out.

16.1 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Wide. Angelo picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper. The umpire has signalled a wide. 52/3

15.6 J Leach to Mendis, Mendis reads the spin and taps this in front of him. 51/3

15.5 J Leach to Mendis, A bit flat on off, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 51/3

15.4 J Leach to Mendis, Full on the pads, worked away to deep square leg for a brace. 51/3

15.3 J Leach to A Mathews, A bit short outside off, Mendis cuts it past backward point for a run. 49/3

15.2 J Leach to Mathews, Kusal has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 48/3

15.1 J Leach to Mathews, Arm ball on off, played towards covers. 48/3

Jack Leach is in for another spell.

14.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Length on off, Mendis pushes it the off side. 48/3

14.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, For a change bowls a good length ball around off, Mendis is solid in defense. 48/3

14.4 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Stokes continues with his short ball ploy. Mendis does the right thing by ducking under it. 48/3

14.3 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Back of a length ball on off, Kusal is happy to play it to the off side. 48/3

14.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Outside off, Mendis cannot get it past the point fielder. 48/3

14.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Too short, Mendis ducks under it. 48/3

13.6 M Ali to Mendis, Kusal works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 48/3

13.5 M Ali to Mendis, Full on off, Mendis plays it onto the ground. 47/3

13.4 M Ali to Mendis, On leg, flicked away with a wristy shot. 47/3

13.3 M Ali to A Mathews, Full and on middle, hit through mid on to rotate strike. 47/3

13.2 M Ali to Mathews, Arm ball outside off, Mathews goes fishing but cannot get bat to ball. 46/3

13.1 M Ali to Mathews, Angelo defends it from within the crease. 46/3

12.6 Ben Stokes to Mendis, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length ball on off, Kusal punches the ball through covers for back-to-back boundaries. 46/3

12.5 Ben Stokes to Mendis, FOUR! Another banged in ball from Stokes. Kusal goes for the hook but gets a top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary. 42/3

12.4 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Stokes goes short again outside off, Angelo flat-bats it past Stokes towards long on. The ball does not go all the way but they take three. 38/3

12.3 Ben Stokes to Mathews, Bouncer!Mathews ducks under it and is in no mood to play at it. 35/3

12.2 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Similar line and length, this time Mendis tucks it fine towards fine leg for a single. 35/3

12.1 Ben Stokes to Mendis, Back of a length ball on the hips of Mendis who hops and tucks it down. 34/3

Ben Stokes is in for a burst.

Angelo Mathews is next.

11.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, OUT! Bowled 'em! This one has gone right through the gate and hits the middle and off stump. The batsman who had been holding Sri Lanka's batting together all series long is gone now. In deep, deep trouble now are the hosts. The ball was a drifter landing just outside off and comes in with the angle. Karunaratne looks to block it out but leaves a big gap. The ball goes in the space between bat and pad. England need 7 more wickets to win now. 34/3

11.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Dimuth drives it to the cover fielder. Good timing but no placement. 34/2

11.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, This one is slightly looped up and Dimuth comes ahead and dead bats it. 34/2

11.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Another flatter ball and another defensive shot. 34/2

11.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Flatter delivery on middle and Dimuth covers the spin and defends the ball. 34/2

11.1 Ali to D Karunaratne, NOT OUT! Inside edge indeed. Loopy ball on middle, Dimuth gets low to sweep but the ball goes on to hit leg. Ali appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Karunaratne at once takes it up. Replays show us that there was a clear bottom edge. Sri Lanka retain their review. 34/2

Given out! But looks like there was an inside edge as Dimuth Karunaratne stays it up straightaway.

10.6 J Leach to D Karunaratne, Full on middle, Karunaratne hits it through mid on to keep the strike. 34/2

10.5 J Leach to Mendis, On the pads again, turned away behind square for a single. 33/2

10.4 J Leach to Karunaratne, Full and on middle and leg, milked through mid-wicket for a run. 32/2

10.3 J Leach to D Karunaratne, FOUR! Flatter ball on middle, Dimuth goes back and pulls this with disdain through square leg for a boundary. 31/2

10.2 J Leach to Mendis, Pushed to the cover region by Kusal. The batsmen have run through for a single. 27/2

10.1 J Leach to Mendis, Gives this air on off, driven to the off side. 26/2

9.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Tossed up ball in line of the stumps, played onto the ground. 26/2

9.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, On middle, played back to the bowler. 26/2

9.4 M Ali to Mendis, Mendis is off the mark. Turns this fine to fine leg for a single. 26/2

9.3 M Ali to Mendis, Stays inside and drives this to short covers. 25/2

9.2 M Ali to Mendis, Around off, Mendis pushes it to the off side. 25/2

9.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, On the pads of Dimuth who flicks it away through mid-wicket for a run. 25/2

8.6 J Leach to Mendis, Lovely loop on off, Mendis bunts it out. 24/2

8.5 J Leach to Mendis, Gets behind this one and keeps this one out as well. 24/2

8.4 J Leach to Mendis, On off, well blocked by Mendis. 24/2

Kusal Mendis is the new man in.

8.3 Leach to Silva, OUT! Great review! Excellent use of the technology. Pitched around leg, coming into the right-hander. He looks to block it but gets rapped on the pads. England appeal but the umpire stays put. After a long chat, Root signals a 'T'. Replays roll in and says that the ball straightened enough. Three reds and de Silva is out of here. England rejoice as they watch it on the giant screen. 24/2

Review time! England have taken an LBW decision given in favor of Dhananjaya de Silva.

8.2 J Leach to Silva, Some turn. Outside off, de Silva keeps it out. 24/1

8.1 J Leach to Karunaratne, Down the leg side, turned away towards fine leg for one. 24/1

Jack Leach is into the attack.

7.6 M Ali to Silva, Outside off, Dhananjaya comes across and looks to swipe but cannot make contact. 23/1

7.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Short again on middle and leg, Dimuth makes room and cuts it through covers for one more. 23/1

7.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR! Lose ball outside off, Karunaratne picks his spot and cuts it through point for a boundary. 22/1

7.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Outside off, kept out to the off side. 18/1

7.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Loopy ball outside off, driven uppishly towards covers. 18/1

7.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Looped up on middle, Dimuth defends it back to the bowler. 18/1

6.6 S Broad to Silva, Good length ball on off stump again, safely defended by de Silva. 18/1

6.5 S Broad to Silva, Good length ball outside off, Dhananjaya defends it back to mid off. 18/1

6.4 S Broad to Silva, De Silva works it down the leg side. No run available. 18/1

6.3 S Broad to Karunaratne, Pitches this one further up on the leg side, turned away through square leg for one. 18/1

6.2 S Broad to Karunaratne, Bangs this one short outside off, Karunaratne ducks under it. 17/1

6.1 S Broad to Karunaratne, Overpitched on middle and leg, beautifully flicked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 17/1

5.6 M Ali to Silva, De Silva gets behind the ball and presents a full face of the bat. 15/1

Dhananjaya de Silva is in at no. 3.

5.5 M Ali to Gunathilaka, OUT! There goes the first one. Regulation off spinner dismissal that. Pitched on middle and off, it goes away from Karunaratne who feels for it. Gets a genuine outside edge which goes at a good height to Stokes at slip. Takes a good catch. First one for Moeen and Sri Lanka need another 312 runs. 15/1

5.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, Driven through the covers by DK. The batsmen have run through for a single. 15/0

5.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Dimuth has punched that ball through the offside. 14/0

5.2 M Ali to Karunaratne, Turning in on leg, skids and hits Karunaratne on the leg side. Half-hearted appeal. 14/0

5.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Fuller ball on off, played to the off side. 14/0

4.6 S Broad to Karunaratne, Fuller ball on the leg side, flicked to mid-wicket for a run. 14/0

4.5 S Broad to Karunaratne, Way outside off, easy leave for Karunaratne. 13/0

4.4 S Broad to Karunaratne, The ball is down the leg side but Dimuth still goes after it, only to miss his flick. 13/0

4.3 S Broad to Karunaratne, On the leg side, flicked away to the square leg region. 13/0

4.2 S Broad to Karunaratne, On a good length around off, Karunaratne taps it to the off side. 13/0

4.1 S Broad to Karunaratne, Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Karunaratne bunts it out. 13/0

3.6 M Ali to Gunathilaka, On off, Gunathilaka plays it with a straight bat. 13/0

3.5 Ali to Gunathilaka, Spinning into Gunathilaka who misses the line of the ball. Gets hit on his pad down the leg side. 13/0

3.4 M Ali to Gunathilaka, Stays inside and stonewalls this one. 13/0

3.3 M Ali to Gunathilaka, Covers his stumps and hits this one onto the ground. 13/0

3.2 M Ali to Gunathilaka, On off, driven to mid off. 13/0

3.1 M Ali to Karunaratne, Dimuth opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. One run added to the total. 13/0

2.6 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Another good length ball on off, DG defends it out. 12/0

2.5 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Gets behind this length ball and taps it out. 12/0

2.4 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Down the leg side, Gunathilaka flicks it away square behind square for a brace. 12/0

2.3 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Better from Broad, On a good length on that fourth stump line. Gunathilaka feels for it but gets beaten. 10/0

2.2 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Outside off, the batsman lets it go. 10/0

2.1 S Broad to Gunathilaka, On a fuller length around off, driven to mid off. 10/0

1.6 M Ali to Karunaratne, Very full, almost yorker length. The ball is played towards mid on. 10/0

1.5 M Ali to Karunaratne, Looped up on middle, Dimuth defends it on the front foot. 10/0

1.4 M Ali to Karunaratne, FOUR! Full toss outside off, Dimuth comes down the track and cover drives it for four runs. The hard new ball runs away quickly to the fence. Off the mark with four! 10/0

1.3 M Ali to Karunaratne, Karunaratne defends this full one on middle, back to the bowler. 6/0

1.2 M Ali to D Gunathilaka, Full on off, Danushka drives it long off and gets off strike. 6/0

1.1 Ali to Gunathilaka, Flighted on middle, drifts on with the angle of the ball and hits Danushka on the pads. England appeal but the ball was definitely going down leg. 5/0

Moeen Ali to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka are off the mark with three runs. Gunathilaka punches the wide ball outside off towards cover and come back for three by the time deep point comes around and throws it back. Wayward over by Stuart Broad, all over the place. 5/0

0.5 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Again well outside off, left alone pretty comfortably by Gunathilaka. 2/0

0.4 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Danushka lets this ball go outside his off stump. 2/0

0.3 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Good ball this time! Danushka tries to defend and the ball just moves away to beat the outside edge of Danushka. Root considering the review but decides against it. 2/0

0.3 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Another wide, this is even wider than the first ball. The ball is collected at second slip by Foakes. 2/0

0.2 S Broad to Gunathilaka, The ball was outside off again and moves away after landing. Danushka leaves it alone. 1/0

0.1 S Broad to Gunathilaka, This time it is down the leg side, Danushka tries to flick it but misses the ball. 1/0

0.1 S Broad to Gunathilaka, Too wide outside off stump, even in Tests. Umpire signals it as wide. Broad is a little disappointed with the call. 1/0

First Published: November 25, 2018, 9:29 AM IST