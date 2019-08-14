Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

IND IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2019 3rd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 14 August, 2019

1ST INN

West Indies *

158/2 (22.0)

West Indies
v/s
India
India

Toss won by West Indies (decided to bat)
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

203/5 (68.0)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

Match 1: PNG VS OMA

live
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 2: SCO VS OMA

upcoming
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Port of Spain

15 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Dananjaya Five-for, Taylor Fifty Marks Rain-Hit Day One

AFP |August 14, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Dananjaya Five-for, Taylor Fifty Marks Rain-Hit Day One

Ross Taylor hit an unbeaten half-century to keep New Zealand afloat after Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed five wickets on a rain-hit day one of the first Test on Wednesday.

New Zealand were 203 for 5, having recovered from 71-3 at lunch, when rain stopped play for the day in the final session in Galle with Taylor batting on 86.

Dananjaya, bowling with a remodelled action after being reported for a suspect action last year, stood out with his fourth five-wicket haul.

The mystery spinner took three early wickets including skipper Kane Williamson for nought before Taylor put on 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls.

Dananjaya, who was overlooked for Tests in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, trapped Nicholls for 42 to break the century stand and then got BJ Watling for one to make New Zealand slip further.

Taylor handled pace and spin with aplomb as he registered his 31st Test fifty and had no problems picking up Dananjaya, who mixed up his deliveries to outfox the batsmen.

Taylor registered the highest score by a Kiwi batsman in a Test match at Galle, surpassing the 69 by Tim McIntosh. New Zealand have struggled at this venue having lost all three previous Tests.

Earlier, openers Jeet Raval and Tom Latham put on 64 runs before Dananjaya struck on a pitch that is already offering big turn.

Latham was the first to go after being caught behind for 30 as Dananjaya got the left-handed batsman to poke at a delivery that was turning away.

Williamson fell three balls later when he flicked one straight into the hands of his opposite number Dimuth Karunaratne at short midwicket.

In the last over before lunch, Raval failed to pick a googly and was caught at first slip by Dhananjaya de Silva for 33.

Both Sri Lanka and New Zealand are playing their first match of the World Test Championship, which has nine top teams competing for supremacy in the five-day format.

Play was stopped at 3.42 pm (10.12 GMT) local time due to rain and half an hour later was called off with 22 overs lost in the day. Play will resume early on Thursday.

Akila DananjayaBJ WatlingHenry NichollsKane Williamsonross taylorSri Lanka vs New Zealand 2019

Related stories

World Championship Adds Spice to Test Clash, Says Williamson
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 6:30 PM IST

World Championship Adds Spice to Test Clash, Says Williamson

Sri Lanka Unveil New Test Jerseys Ahead of New Zealand Series
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 6:39 PM IST

Sri Lanka Unveil New Test Jerseys Ahead of New Zealand Series

‘Eating Cake in a Drinks Break!’ – Williamson Thanks Fans for Birthday Surprise
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 12:26 PM IST

‘Eating Cake in a Drinks Break!’ – Williamson Thanks Fans for Birthday Surprise

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 15 Aug, 2019

OMA v SCO
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...