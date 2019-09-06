Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

497/8 (126.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

200/5 (74.0)

England trail by 297 runs
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

194/8 (67.0)

Bangladesh trail by 148 runs
Concluded

NZ IN SL, 3 T20I SERIES, 2019 3rd T20I, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 06 September, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

125/8 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

88 (16.0)

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Malinga Takes Four in Four as Hosts Claim Consolation Win

Kandy: Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets in four balls for the second time in his career to lead Sri Lanka to a 37-run consolation win over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 international on Friday.

Ashish Pant |September 6, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Malinga Takes Four in Four as Hosts Claim Consolation Win

Kandy: Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets in four balls for the second time in his career to lead Sri Lanka to a 37-run consolation win over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 international on Friday.

Malinga returned career-best figures of 5-6 to bundle New Zealand, who won the series 2-1, for 88 while chasing 126 in Kandy.

The 36-year-old Malinga bowled Colin Munro for 12 on the third ball of his second over to become the first T20 bowler to claim 100 wickets as he began his demolition of the Kiwi batting.

He then sent Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor back to the pavilion on balls four, five and six as he raised the roof in front of a raucous home crowd. New Zealand slipped to 15 for four.

It was only the third time a bowler had taken four wickets in as many balls in internationals, after Malinga himself against South Africa at the 2007 World Cup, and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan earlier this year.

He now has five hat-tricks in international cricket to his name, with five in one-day internationals and two in T20Is.

Malinga, who surpassed Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi's tally of 97 scalps to become the leading T20 international wicket-taker on Sunday, came back in his third over to get Tim Seifert for eight and register his second five-wicket haul in T20Is.

The veteran speedster, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, has improved his T20 tally to 104 wickets in 76 matches.

Akila Dananjaya backed up his captain's effort with two wickets while Lakshan Sandakan wrapped up the win in 16 overs after trapping Seth Rance lbw for eight.

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee remained unbeaten on 28.

Earlier, spinners Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle shared three wickets each to keep Sri Lanka to 125 for eight after the hosts elected to bat first.

Santner returned impressive bowling figures of 3-12 from his four overs including a maiden with his left-arm spin.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka top-scored with 30 before falling to Astle's leg-spin as Sri Lanka lost their way after the powerplay.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (24), Lahiru Madushanka (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (14 not out) were the only other home players to reach double figures.

Lasith MalingaSri Lanka vs New Zealand

Related stories

Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 10:17 PM IST

Malinga Takes Four in Four, Becomes First to Take 100 T20I Wickets

Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 9:09 PM IST

Sri Lanka Mystery Spinner Ajantha Mendis Announces Retirement

Sri Lankans With Betting Interests to be Barred from Cricket Body
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 2:27 PM IST

Sri Lankans With Betting Interests to be Barred from Cricket Body

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...