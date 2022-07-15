Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch SL vs PAK, 1st Test on TV And Online

Sri Lanka will host Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series beginning on Saturday (July 16 to 20). The match will be held at the Galle International Stadium.

In the recently concluded Test series, Sri Lanka drew against Australia after losing the first match. Dimuth Karunaratne’s team defeated Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test. Dinesh Chandimal announced his comeback with a terrific double century. Newbie Prabhat Jayasuriya took 12 wickets in his maiden Test. The team will also be bolstered by the return of their most experienced campaigner Angelo Matthews.

Pakistan last played a Test in the month of March and has fared well in the new World Test Championship cycle for 2021-23. They sit in the fourth position in the points table ahead of India. Pakistan has a world-class batting unit led by skipper Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, and Mohammed Rizwan. Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi will lead the bowling attack. Overall the side looks pretty balanced and will be looking to bag some crucial points to climb up the WTC table.

Ahead of Saturday’s 1st TestTest match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

From which date the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan get underway?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on July 16, Saturday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test be played?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test begin?

The 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test live?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022, 1st Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan first Test is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Starting XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Matthews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Imam ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here