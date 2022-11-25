Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Galle Test Match Under Scanner After Politician Alleges Foul Play-Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to investigate the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan that took place in Galle from July 24 to 28 after allegations of match fixing from none other than a Sri Lankan Parliamentarian.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Nalin Bandara has claimed that Sri Lankan players deliberately underplayed as Pakistan chased down a 342 run target in the fourth innings riding on a century from Abudllah Shafique. The match in question was part of a two-Test which ended in a draw earlier this year. Batting first Sri Lanka made 222 and 337 and set up a 342-run target for Pakistan. Babar Azam’s team reached the target, losing six wickets with skipper himself contributing 55, the second highest score of the innings after Shafique’s 160 not out.

Also Read: ‘Took Prime Membership to Watch Him Bat’-Fans Rejoice As Sanju Samson Finally Gets A Game

The incident came to light after the allegations were levelled by Bandara, following which the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) formally wrote a letter to the ICC, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The report further states that Board also invited ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Alex Marshall to probe the allegations.

“After a meeting of its executive committee, SLC decided to invite the ACU head of the world body. As a matter of practice and policy, the ICC would not comment on the anti-corruption matters but Cricbuzz understands that the world body will send an ACU official to conduct the investigation. The SLC sent its letter a couple of days ago,” the report states.

When contacted, Bandara told Cricbuzz: “There are some issues, I will speak tomorrow (on Friday, November 25)." Reports have suggested that he did not offer any proof but as an MP he enjoys parliamentary immunity from libel cases.

Also Read: ODI Debuts for Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Amidst Huge Roar Among Teammates | WATCH

In the past, Sri Lankan cricket has attracted a few penalties on allegations of match fixing with 1996 World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya getting banned for for two years in 2019.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here