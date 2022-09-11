CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Final: PAK Win Toss And Opt to Bowl First Against SL in Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Final: PAK Win Toss And Opt to Bowl First Against SL in Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final Updates: Check here for all the live score, live match text updates from SL vs PAK 2022 Final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

News18.com | September 11, 2022, 19:02 IST
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Final

Live Updates SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final: It’s time. Two teams that started the tournament with defeats, contrasting ones at that, are today squaring up for one last time for the Asia Cup 2022 title. Sri Lanka were humbled by Afghanistan, and Pakistan lost a thriller to India at the start of the tournament. However, both the teams made terrific improvements as the event progressed and made it to the summit clash. For a neutral, the Read More

Key Events
Sep 11, 2022 19:02 IST

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Final Live Score: Match Toss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first first against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022 being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sep 11, 2022 18:40 IST

PAK vs SL 2022: Pakistan's Journey So Far

  • Lost to India by 5 Wickets
  • Beat Hong Kong by 155 Runs
  • Beat India by 5 Wickets (Super Four)
  • Beat Afghanistan by 1 Wicket (Super Four)
  • Lost to Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets (Super Four)
Sep 11, 2022 18:38 IST

SL vs PAK 2022: Sri Lanka's Journey So Far

  • Lost to Afghanistan by 8 Wickets
  • Beat Bangladesh by 2 Wickets
  • Beat Afghanistan by 4 Wickets (Super Four)
  • Beat India by 6 Wickets (Super Four)
  • Beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets (Super Four)
Sep 11, 2022 18:07 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan Full Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sep 11, 2022 18:07 IST

SL vs PAK 2022 Live Updates: Sri Lanka Full Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Sep 11, 2022 17:31 IST

SL vs PAK, Asia Cup Final Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Asia Cup 2022 final to be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dubai tonight. Sri Lanka began their tournament with a demoralising defeat to Afghanistan but since then, made improvements that put them on a four-match winning streak en route to the final. Pakistan started with a defeat as well but it was a last-over thriller before they bounced back to win their next three matches to confirm a final spot.

event has been engrossing. The Super Four stage saw India, Pakistan, Sri Lank and Afghanistan fighting tooth and nail to advance to the final. India, who were quite impressive in the group stage, slumped to two defeats before a signing off with a big win in the next round. Pakistan won two of their three matches while Sri Lanka won all three of their Super Four matches.

And the Dasun Shanka-led side have the psychological edge over Pakistan since they got the better of them in the last Super Four match on Friday. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Pakistan will be hurt from the defeat and eager to bite back at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight and thus setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling finale.

What date Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Final match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

