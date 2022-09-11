Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score Asia Cup 2022 Final: PAK Win Toss And Opt to Bowl First Against SL in Dubai

Read more

event has been engrossing. The Super Four stage saw India, Pakistan, Sri Lank and Afghanistan fighting tooth and nail to advance to the final. India, who were quite impressive in the group stage, slumped to two defeats before a signing off with a big win in the next round. Pakistan won two of their three matches while Sri Lanka won all three of their Super Four matches.

And the Dasun Shanka-led side have the psychological edge over Pakistan since they got the better of them in the last Super Four match on Friday. On the other hand, Babar Azam’s Pakistan will be hurt from the defeat and eager to bite back at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight and thus setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling finale.

What date Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Final match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

