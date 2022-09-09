Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Live Coverage

Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday but before the summit clash, the two teams will be up against each other at the Super 4 stage. The final Super 4 encounter between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams have managed to win all their matches at the Super 4 stage and they will certainly aim to qualify for the final unbeaten. The outcome of today’s Super 4 game might not matter much but a victory will indeed offer much-needed confidence ahead of the final encounter.

Table toppers Sri Lanka, come into the fixture after securing a convincing six-wicket victory against India. Pakistan, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling one-wicket win against Afghanistan in their last encounter.

Ahead of today’s Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 9, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Super 4 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

