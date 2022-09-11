Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2022 Final Coverage on TV And Online in India

It’s time for the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2022. Hosts Sri Lanka take the field for one last time in this edition of the coveted tournament against the two-time Asia Cup champions Pakistan. The anticipation for the enthralling encounter are sky high, with the two sides clashing on Sunday, September 11, at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Due to political upheaval, Sri Lanka had to cancel preparations to host the continental competition and the tournament was shifted to the UAE. In their tournament opener, the Islanders were humiliated by Afghanistan as they were thumped by eight wickets by Mohammed Nabi and his men.

The Lankans rose from their ashes and went all out in the tournament slaying their opponents in the grittiest of fashions. They obliterated Bangladesh, Afghanistan, tournament favourites India, and fellow finalists Pakistan to seal their spot in the finals. Dasun Sanaka and his men will now be eager to script the perfect ending to their inspiring story on the night of the final.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan have thrived throughout the competition, avenging the opening-game defeat to India and winning a last-over thriller against Afghanistan. Mohammed Rizwan’s consistency and heroics from several players at various instances have led them to the final and they stand just one step away from glory.

Who will be crowned as the Asian Champions? A question that will find its answer on Sunday night at the Dubai International stadium. Do not miss the action as another edition of the Asia Cup comes to a close.

Ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will take place on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup Final match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup Final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup Final match?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

