Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test at Galle Highlights - As It Happened

Commentary (South Africa innings)

Right then! That ends the action from the opening day of the first Test. After starting strongly, the Proteas have been pegged back. Can they fight back on Day 2? Or will Sri Lanka continue their dominance? Join us at 1000 local (0430 GMT) on Friday for the answers. In the meanwhile, you can also catch all the action from the first England-India ODI and the second Windies-Bangladesh Test. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!

Kagiso Rabada has a chat with Shaun Pollock. On being asked about his fitness, KG says that he took a break of a month from cricket, got into rehabilitation and then slowly got back to fitness. Stresses that he wanted to take rest primarily and check what could have been triggering his injuries. Says that coming into this Test match, he was not feeling too confident, nor was he feeling too bad. Feels that he was lucky enough to get wickets in his second spell and is glad about the same. Admits that it was quite frustrating that the last two Lankan wickets were difficult to dislodge. On the wicket, he reckons that there is no bad bounce but the ball is already turning. However, he opines that it is not too bad for the seamers, just a bit slow and tacky.

It is always irritating to see off a few balls before the close of play and the visitors lost Markram for a duck. They still have Elgar there and will hope that he does a Karunaratne. 287 does not look too big a score but it now seems huge on this one, which is emitting dust. It was all spin today but wonder whether Lakmal will open the bowling on Friday.

What a day for the Lankans. They leave the field with smiles across everyone's face. For two-thirds of the day, the Proteas were all over the home side. But in those last 2 hours of Thursday, they have turned it around.

3.6 D Perera to Maharaj, Around off, defended solidly. STUMPS ON DAY 1, SOUTH AFRICA TRAIL BY 283! 4/1

3.5 D Perera to Maharaj, Outside off, Keshav looks to drive but the ball goes beneath his bat and spins off something towards leg slip. 4/1

3.4 D Perera to Maharaj, Around off, defended back to the bowler. 4/1

3.3 D Perera to Maharaj, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman. 4/1

3.2 D Perera to Elgar, Full and down the leg side, Elgar tickles it fine and the ball nearly goes all the way, stopping near the ropes. Three runs taken. 4/1

3.1 D Perera to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar smothers the spin. 1/1

2.6 R Herath to Maharaj, Landed outside off, sorry. Does not land before the batsman at all. A full toss, beyond the stumps, Maharaj lets it go and the keeper stops it with his legs. 1/1

2.5 R Herath to Maharaj, Full and outside off, defended watchfully. 1/1

Keshav Maharaj comes in as the night watchman for the first time in his Test career. He has never batted above number 8 until tonight.

2.4 R Herath to A Markram, OUT! South Africa do not survive the day without any damage. Beautifully tossed up outside off, Markram is forced to play at that. The ball lands, generates a puff of dust around that area, kicks off, spins away, takes the outside edge and goes towards first slip. Angelo Mathews at first slip dives to his right and pouches it safely. 1/1

2.3 R Herath to Markram, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 1/0

2.2 R Herath to Markram, Around off, watchfully defended. 1/0

2.1 R Herath to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram looks to drive but gets an inside edge back to the bowler. 1/0

1.6 D Perera to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 1/0

1.5 D Perera to Elgar, Full and down the leg side, Elgar looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards slip and there is an LBW but negated. Going down leg. 1/0

1.4 D Perera to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 1/0

1.3 D Perera to Elgar, Pushes it back to the bowler. 1/0

1.2 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 1/0

1.1 D Perera to D Elgar, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 1/0

0.6 R Herath to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 1 over survived. 1/0

0.5 R Herath to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. 1/0

Who will it be from the other end? A spinner? A seamer? The former. Dilruwan Perera has the ball.

0.4 R Herath to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 1/0

0.3 R Herath to Elgar, A full toss, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 1/0

0.2 R Herath to Elgar, Down the leg side, Dean struggles to get this away, slips, loses his balance, but somehow, manages to stay in the crease. 0/0

0.1 R Herath to Elgar, Full and around off, Elgar defends. 0/0

First Published: July 12, 2018, 9:53 AM IST