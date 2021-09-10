Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021, 1st T20I Live Cricket Score, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021, 1st T20I Live Cricket Updates: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the first T20I of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday.

The hosts are high on confidence thanks to their ODI series win over South Africa earlier this week.

Former Sri Lanka allrounder Farveez Mahroof said that the pitch should be good for batting. “This pitch was used in the second ODI. Looks very solid, very hard. Yes there are some footmarks but should be good for batting. Overall a good game can be expected," he said at the toss report.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

All three matches will be played at the same venue.

