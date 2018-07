Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd Test: As it Happened

Photo Credit: Reuters

So that's it from us! We come to the end of an emphatic and dominating series win over the 2nd best Test side in the world. This will surely make a statement, providing plenty of positives and contrastingly, a lot to work on for the touring side. Life was never going to be easy for them post AB de Villiers, and they're not realizing just how difficult that's going to be. Back to the drawing board for the Saffers. Anywho, we bid you farewell. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We hope you will join us for future matches. Adios!

Suranga Lakmal the Sri Lankan skipper says that they worked hard for this and this is all the result of hard work. On the way their spinners bowled in this series he says that they have the best spinners in the world and that's the reason for it. On his captaincy he says that it was a team effort and he didn't have to do much.

Faf du Plessis, the South African skipper says that he is happy with how the guys played. He praises de Bruyn and says that it was possible to score runs in the game. Credits the Sri Lankan team for the way they played their cricket. Adds saying that they have taken a lot of positives from the series like Maharaj's 9-fer and de Bruyn's innings. On the second spinner he reckons that he should have played the second spinner after seeing the way the ball was turning. Suggest that it is helpful in these sub continent pitches to put on a fight. Ends by saying that he takes learning from things like this.

Man of the Match and series, Dimuth Karunaratne on his batting says that, it was easier to bat at the start to bat as the ball comes nicely to the bat but once it becomes dry the ball spins. On playing spin he says that he stuck to his basics by rotating strike and waiting for the lose balls. Ends by saying that they take one series at a time and will look forward to their next against England.

Herath who is up for an interview says that he is very pleased winning the game and the series against the number 2 side. Suggest that he is happy to play on any ground and not only SSC and Galle. Reckons that it is easier to bowl with the hard ball as it gives you assistance and the spinners bowled very well during the entire series. About his retirement he says that he knows about it but will look play the next Test series against India.

De Bruyn and Bavuma put up a gritty century stand, providing a sturdy resistance and even, to some extent, reviving the Proteas' hopes of possibly getting something out of this. But Rangana Herath came to the fore again, like he has so many times and broke that stand, which basically opened the floodgates. The others chipped in and wrapped things up. The veteran finished with 6 wickets. A resounding victory for the hosts. A special mention for de Bruyn though, he was the best batsman in the ranks. Was grinding it out there, looked assured, showed the others how it's done as he went on to score his maiden Test ton.

Now, with already a healthy lead, the Suranga Lakmal-led men piled on the pressure with the openers once again getting the job done, and then Angelo Mathews and Roshen Silva contributed well, with the former scoring a much-needed fifty. A daunting target of 490 was set, one which could be considered as a winning one. The Islanders once again wreaked havoc, with the spinners showing their magic yet again. Almost everyone was knocked over, till Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma joined forces.

Sri Lanka followed up their good show with the bat when they came out with the ball. The spin trio dismantled the South African batting order and cleaned them right up in no time. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock were the only ones to put up any kind of a fight, but alas cricket is a 11-man sport for a reason. Need everyone to do their part.

Another dominating performance from the hosts has seen them cleansweep South Africa 2-0. It was all Sri Lanka the moment this match started. Actually, you could argue, the match swung in the home side's favour when the Proteas decided to go with just one spinner. Suranga Lakmal won the toss and his team has dominated from that point itself. The openers set the tone, then the middle order and even the tail followed suit. Keshav Maharaj sent a spinning wave that crashed them down with 9 wickets, but despite that, the hosts put up a massive first innings total.

86.5 R Herath to Steyn, OUT! And that seals it! The job is done and SRI LANKA WIN THIS GAME BY 199 RUNS! Steyn jumps out of the crease and looks to go big again. Gets a big, big top edge which skies high in the sky, towards long on. Gunathilaka settles himself under it and ensures Herath finishes with a 6-fer. Handshakes all around, smiles and fist pumps everywhere. A good performance from the Lankans. 290/10

86.4 R Herath to Steyn, Muted appeal, but there's bat involved. Full and straight, the ball raps Steyn on the front pad but not before taking the inside edge. Steyn survives to fight another day. 290/9

86.3 R Herath to Steyn, Fuller and on the stumps, blocked with the full face of the bat. 290/9

86.2 R Herath to Steyn, Quite slow through the air, around off, turns away as Steyn lets it go. 290/9

86.1 R Herath to Steyn, SIX! The tailenders are going to enjoy themselves. Might as well. Tossed up around off, Steyn jumps out of his crease and lofts it high in the air. Gets enough on it to clear the long off boundary for a maximum. 290/9

85.6 D Perera to Ngidi, FOUR! That's a shot a top order batsman would be proud of. Picks up the length early and lofts this over mid-wicket for a boundary. 284/9

85.5 D Perera to Ngidi, Gets behind the ball and blocks it onto the ground. 280/9

85.4 D Perera to Ngidi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 280/9

85.3 D Perera to Ngidi, Oh! Almost another one. Lands this around off, Lungi looks to defend this nut almost gets the outside edge to the keeper. 280/9

Lungi Ngidi is the last man in.

85.2 D Perera to K Rabada, OUT! Nine down! Sri Lanka need just one more wicket to win the match! Dilruwan gives this air and lands it around off, Rabada goes forward and looks to block it. The ball turns and takes the outside edge of the bat. It goes straight to Mathews at first slip who does not drop those. 280/9

85.1 D Perera to Rabada, Fuller in length around off, Rabada prods forward and blocks it down. 280/8

84.6 R Herath to Steyn, Full and slow on the stumps, kept out off the front foot. 280/8

Dale Steyn is the next man in to bat.

84.5 R Herath to de Bruyn, OUT! Russel Arnold, you beauty! He did mention on the previous ball that the one turning will not get you. The ones which do not turn are those that the batsmen need to be careful about. And Theunis de Bruyn is consumed by that disease which most non-Asian batsmen have. Confusion whether the ball will turn or not, whether it should be played or not. Herath comes from around the wicket and drifts it in from off. Now, because of what happened on the previous ball, de Bruyn thinks it will turn away but it just keeps coming in with the angle. He leaves it and as a result, gets his bails knocked off. Bit of an anti-climatic way to be dismissed as well. South Africa will be disappointed that he got out in such fashion after the knock he's played so far, but he deserves this standing ovation from the crowd and his dressing room. A knock to remember for the all-rounder. 280/8

84.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Fuller and spinning away outside off, beaten past the edge. Hmmm... a sly Russel Arnold remarks on air - 'The one which turns will never get you...' 280/7

84.3 R Herath to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 280/7

84.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Straighter one from the bowler, blocked out. 280/7

84.1 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! Maiden Test century for Theunis de Bruyn! Thoroughly deserved. He's the only player who's looked assured and played a flawless knock so far. It's been tough work, but he's toughened it out so far and done a wonderful job. Full on the stumps, de Bruyn kneels down and paddle sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 280/7

83.6 D Perera to Rabada, Close! Perera drifts it around off, it comes in a bit as Rabada lets it be. Goes really close past the off stick. 276/7

83.5 D Perera to Rabada, Stays behind the line and blocks it out. 276/7

83.4 D Perera to Bruyn, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single. 276/7

83.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Crouches a bit and half-pulls, half-sweeps this fine down the leg side. A bit of a fumble from the fielder allows the batsmen to take two. 275/7

83.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Oooh! Beaten this time! Fuller and going across, de Bruyn is forward to defend but the ball doesn't turn and goes past the outside edge. 273/7

83.1 D Perera to de Bruyn, Edged and away! Dilruwan floats it across around off, de Bruyn plays at it and gets an edge which flies behind. Two good runs taken. 273/7

82.6 R Herath to Rabada, Kagiso has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 271/7

82.5 R Herath to K Rabada, Probably an inside edge on that. Herath bowls it a bit quicker through the air, on the stumps, Rabada maybe gets an inside edge on this on his pads as it falls just beside short leg. 271/7

82.4 R Herath to Rabada, Not much turn on this, outside off, blocked on the off side. 271/7

82.3 R Herath to Rabada, SIX! First maximum of the innings and it's come off the bat of Kagiso Rabada. Full and right in the slot, Rabada has no qualms about putting this away. Smokes this high over long on and clears the fence with ease. 271/7

82.2 R Herath to Rabada, Full and straight, in line of the stumps, Rabada blocks. 265/7

82.1 R Herath to de Bruyn, Gives this a lot of flight outside off, Theunis taps it to covers and gets to the other end. 265/7

81.6 D Perera to Rabada, Flicked neatly through mid-wicket. Right in the gap, comfortably two runs result. Good work from Rabada to survive this over. 264/7

81.5 D Perera to Rabada, Another one. Teasing Rabada with the flight and landing it full outside off. He goes for the big drive, gets beaten as Dickwella can't collect cleanly. 262/7

81.4 D Perera to Rabada, A lot of air on this occasion, Rabada drives away from his body and gets beaten past the edge. 262/7

81.3 D Perera to Rabada, Drifting in from around off, Kagiso is solid in defense. 262/7

81.2 D Perera to Rabada, Fuller, slower and outside the line of off stump, Rabada comes forward and shoulders arms. 262/7

The helmet and shin guards out. Another fielder coming around the batsman now. So two slips, a short leg and a silly point in place.

81.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Backs away to this shorter ball around off, de Bruyn backs away ans slaps it to covers for a single. Rabada to face almost the entire over now it seems. 262/7

80.6 R Herath to Rabada, FOUR! Superb timing. Almost a yorker darted on off, Rabada with fast hands drills this through mid off and finds the fence. 261/7

80.5 R Herath to Rabada, Quite slow through the air, just outside off, doesn't spin at all and that beats Rabada who plays for the turn. 257/7

80.4 R Herath to Rabada, Full and straight, attacking the stumps, kept out safely. 257/7

80.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Swept away through backward square leg for one run. 257/7

80.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Landed on a driving length outside off, it's played off the outer half to point. 256/7

80.1 R Herath to Bruyn, Tosses it right up there, on the stumps, met with a defensive bat in response. 256/7

Rangana Herath has a change of ends. He will take the new ball first up.

79.6 D Perera to Rabada, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 256/7

79.5 D Perera to Rabada, Full and turning away outside off, Rabada goes for the expansive drive but gets beaten. 256/7

79.4 D Perera to Rabada, Slower through the air, around off, kept out off the front foot. 256/7

79.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Down leg, nudged towards fine leg. Easy single collected. 256/7

79.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Tad risky, that. Landing short and spinning in from around off, de Bruyn backs away to cut but is a bit cramped for room. Manages to get it away through covers, but still a little risky. Two to the total. 255/7

79.1 D Perera to Bruyn, From around the wicket, it's full on middle and off, de Bruyn is forward in defense. 253/7

Dilruwan Perera on now.

78.6 Dananjaya to Rabada, FOUR! Full toss around off, Rabada stands tall and smashes it straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 253/7

78.5 A Dananjaya to Rabada, Loopy and full in length, blocked. 249/7

78.4 A Dananjaya to Rabada, Stays right behind the line and blocks it out. 249/7

78.3 A Dananjaya to Rabada, A bit short on off, spins away sharply. Rabada goes back and defends it right under his nose. 249/7

78.2 Dananjaya to Rabada, Quite full on leg, hits Rabada on the pads. Light appeal, but it was always going down leg. 249/7

78.1 A Dananjaya to Rabada, From around the wicket, it's floated on middle and off. Drifts in, then turns and beats the outside edge of Rabada's bat. 249/7

77.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 249/7

77.5 R Herath to Rabada, Shortish around off, cut this towards the backward point fielder for an easy single. 249/7

77.4 R Herath to Rabada, Fuller ball on middle, played back to the bowler. 248/7

77.3 R Herath to Rabada, Edge but falls short of the fielder at first slip. Rabada waits for the ball to come at him then throws his bat ahead in defense. He gets an edge to the first slip region. No harm done. 248/7

77.2 R Herath to Rabada, Play and miss from Rabada. Serves this around off, Rabada hangs back and doesn't get behind the ball. 248/7

77.1 R Herath to Rabada, Stays in his crease and defends the ball off his back foot. 248/7

76.6 A Dananjaya to Rabada, Pushes this ball towards mid on and takes a quick run. 248/7

76.5 A Dananjaya to Rabada, No feet movement and Rabada pokes at it. Once again cannot put bat to ball. 247/7

76.4 A Dananjaya to Rabada, This one keeps low. KG stays inside and looks to block it outside off but the ball goes under his bat. 247/7

76.3 A Dananjaya to Rabada, Turn again. Pitches this on middle and off, it spins away from Kagiso who plays and misses. 247/7

76.2 A Dananjaya to Rabada, Turn and bounce. Rabada goes forward to block it but cannot make contact. 247/7

76.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Works this away with a wristy shot to the on side for a run. 247/7

Akila Dananjaya will bowl from the other end.

75.6 R Herath to Rabada, Tossed up on middle, well blocked by Rabada. 246/7

We are back after our light lunch! The hosts just need 3 more wickets to win this game and the series. For the visitors, it is just about how long they can prolong this. De Bruyn is strangled on 85 and would like to get to that three digit figure. Meanwhile, Herath will finish his over and Kagiso Rabada is the new man in.

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Though, credit to Bavuma and de Bruyn till now. They made the Lankans toil hard for the wickets. It went to the point that we saw Suranga Lakmal bowling for the first time in the game. The pair showed a lot of stomach to fight and kept digging it in there. De Bruyn is still fighting, but not sure how long will his resistance last now. Join us at 1240 local (0710 GMT) for what could be the final session of this game.

Heartbreak for South Africa. All the hard work done by Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn could come crashing down in no time now. The pair added 123 runs between them, completing their respective fifties in the process, and almost saw the session through. But... but... Rangana Herath decided to show his magic and undid all the good work by the pair. It all changed in the final three overs of the session, when the veteran left-armer dismissed Bavuma and then de Kock in his following over. Sri Lanka are in the tail and it might just be a matter of when now.

75.5 Herath to Kock, OUT! It's umpire's call! Quinton de Kock is out of here! Rangana Herath strikes yet again. Served outside off, spinning in and de Kock goes back to defend. A big mistake, he should have come forward, as he gets beaten for pace and caught on the pads. Loud appeal goes up and the finger is raised. The left-hander decides to review it, as he should, and it's taken upstairs. Replays show the impact is umpire's call as the ball is clipping leg and the decision stands. LUNCH ON DAY 4! 246/7

Big moment in the game. Quinton de Kock is caught leg before and he immediately reviews. This could decide the game right here...

75.4 R Herath to Kock, Spins down leg, beats de Kock who tries to reverse sweep again. Off the pads and to leg slip. 246/6

75.3 R Herath to de Bruyn, Flat, quick and short on off, whipped off the back foot through to mid on for a single. 246/6

75.2 R Herath to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 245/6

75.1 R Herath to Bruyn, Full and just outside off, met with a straight bat in defense. 245/6

74.6 D Perera to Kock, Comes half-forward to this one and defends it out. 245/6

74.5 D Perera to Kock, Outside off, shorter in length, kept out off the back foot. 245/6

74.4 D Perera to Kock, Drifting in at first before turning away, beats the outside edge of de Kock's hanging bat. The southpaw is lucky he didn't nick it behind. 245/6

74.3 D Perera to Kock, Short and flat outside off, punched crisply through the gap in the covers. A couple results. 245/6

74.2 D Perera to Kock, That's turned square! Wowza. Tossed up on middle, it turns so much that it goes past the edge of de Kock's bat and rises straight to first slip. 243/6

74.1 D Perera to Kock, Maybe going down a touch too much. Slider coming in with the arm, raps de Kock on the pads who goes back to work it on the leg side. Muted appeal, but it's turned down. 243/6

73.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Full around off, met with a defensive blade in response. 243/6

73.5 R Herath to Kock, Attempts the reverse sweep again, a bit dangerously this time, as Herath drags the length back a touch. Off the pads, past leg slip and a leg bye is taken. 243/6

73.4 R Herath to Kock, Floated on off, blocked by getting his front leg out of the way. 242/6

73.3 R Herath to Kock, Full and flighted outside off, another reverse sweep from Quinton de Kock, through point this time. He'll get a couple of runs for it. 242/6

73.2 R Herath to Kock, FOUR! Loopy from over the wicket and full on off, de Kock gets low and reverse sweeps it through backward point for a boundary. Seems he's come right out of the nets. 240/6

Quinton de Kock is the new man in.

73.1 R Herath to Bavuma, OUT! Rangana Herath, as he so often does, comes up with the breakthrough when his team really needs it. A peach of a delivery to dismiss Temba Bavuma. Beauty! Comes from around the wicket and tosses it up on middle and off, it turns, just the right amount and takes the edge of Bavuma's bat, who's forward to defend. Dickwella does well to take a low catch and break this 123-run stand. A good knock from Bavuma, he did well to hang in there, but his stay is over now. The beginning of the end for South Africa too? 236/6

72.6 D Perera to Bavuma, Shortish on the pads again, nicely flicked through square leg for another run. Five singles of this over and all of them easily taken and worked. 236/5

72.5 D Perera to Bruyn, On the pads, flicked through the on side. One run taken. 235/5

72.4 D Perera to Bavuma, Out comes the conventional sweep. This time it's Bavuma. He works it to deep square leg for a run. 234/5

72.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Whippy reverse sweep from de Bruyn. How effective this shot has been for them? A flatter ball on middle worked through backward point for a run. 233/5

72.2 D Perera to Bavuma, Shortish around off, Temba waits for the turn and then works it to square leg for a run. 232/5

72.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Around the wicket, floated on off and Bavuma charges forward to defend it. 231/5

71.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Theunis has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 231/5

71.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Similar delivery from Herath and easily kept out again by de Bruyn. 231/5

71.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Tossed up, slower on a length, blocked off the front foot. 231/5

71.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Flighted around off, worked to the off side. 231/5

71.2 R Herath to Bruyn, On off, easily defended. 231/5

71.1 R Herath to Bruyn, Flatter on middle, flicked to the on side for a run. 231/5

Change of ends for Rangana Herath.

70.6 D Perera to Bavuma, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 231/5

70.5 D Perera to Bavuma, FOUR! Good batting from Bavuma. He uses his feet to get close to the pitch and drives it down the ground through mid off for a boundary. 231/5

70.4 D Perera to Bavuma, Worked to mid-wicket. No run taken. 227/5

70.3 D Perera to Bavuma, Oooh! Close. Full and going across outside off, Bavuma goes low to drag the sweep but the ball ricochets off the bottom edge onto his boot then onto the track. The ball lobs behind and it lands just short of first slip. 227/5

70.2 D Perera to Bavuma, FOUR BYES! The pitch is misbehaving a bit from time to time. Down leg, shooting off the surface and spinning, the keeper can't catch it as the batsman went for the sweep but missed it. Goes right behind for a boundary. 227/5

70.1 D Perera to Bavuma, From around the wicket, it's fuller on the pads, it's swept just wide of backward square leg by Bavuma for a double. 223/5

Dilruwan Perera has a change of ends.

69.6 D Gunathilaka to Bruyn, Bit fullish in length on middle and leg, defended down in front of short leg. 221/5

69.5 D Gunathilaka to Bruyn, Worked to short leg from the back foot. 221/5

69.4 D Gunathilaka to Bruyn, Pitches around leg, spins down as the batsman leaves it alone. Dickwella can't collect properly as it goes behind off his gloves. The batsmen take two byes. 221/5

69.3 D Gunathilaka to Bavuma, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 219/5

69.2 D Gunathilaka to Bavuma, Continues from around the wicket, lands it on a shorter length, catches Bavuma on the pads as he misses his flick. 218/5

69.1 D Gunathilaka to Bavuma, A bit shortish on middle and leg, worked to mid-wicket. 218/5

Danushka Gunathilaka is on to bowl now.

68.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Waits for the ball to come before going back and cutting it down towards third man with the spin. A brace taken. 218/5

68.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Fuller on off with some turn, de Bruyn gets a leading edge, safely, towards mid off. 216/5

68.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Just behind a driving length, outside off, makes Theunis reach forward a bit to keep it out. 216/5

68.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Spinning away outside off, covers the line and lets it be. 216/5

68.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Drifting in at first, around off, spins away as de Bruyn pushes it to covers. 216/5

68.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Tossed up from around the wicket, on middle and leg, swept neatly through to deep backward square leg for a run. 216/5

67.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Safely ends the over with a front foot block. Didn't allow the ball to turn at all. 215/5

67.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Right behind the line of this one. Fuller on off, defended well. 215/5

67.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Hit on the arm, outside the line of off stump. Perera serves it around off, it spins and kicks off. 215/5

67.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Rocks back in a flash and slaps the punch through to sweeper cover. A comfortable two results. 215/5

67.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Full and loopy, around off, blocked tightly. 213/5

67.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Flatter and shorter on middle and off, de Bruyn moves across, gets behind the line and defends it right under his nose. 213/5

66.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Bavuma is rock solid in defense as he comes half forward and brings his bat ahead of his pad to block. 213/5

66.5 R Herath to Bavuma, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 213/5

66.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Works it away with the wrists on the leg side. No run taken. 213/5

66.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Spinning away from outside off, left alone. 213/5

66.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Short, it's pulled hard and connected well too. Temba is unfortunate to have found the square leg fielder. 213/5

66.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Tossed up delivery on off, blocked off the front foot on the off side. 213/5

65.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Sharp turn for Dilruwan. Lands it on off, spins in from a bit of a shorter length and de Bruyn doesn't pick it up. He goes back to cut, but gets hit high on the thigh pad. 213/5

65.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Goes deep inside the crease, waits for the ball to turn before keeping it down in front of short leg. 213/5

65.4 D Perera to Bavuma, The 100-run stand is up! Vital for the Proteas. Good fight shown from these two. One wonders, had one or two more provided a similar display, things might have turned out different. Bavuma sweeps this through backward square leg for one. 213/5

65.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Darted full on middle stump, de Bruyn gets low to reverse sweep but gets a bottom edge which bumps on the track and bounces over the slip fielder's head. Single taken. 212/5

65.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Touch short on off, turning in, kept out on the leg side. 211/5

65.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Looped up by the offie, de Bruyn blocks by getting well forward. 211/5

Dilruwan Perera is back on.

64.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Played to point intentionally this time. Dot ball. 211/5

64.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Closes the face a bit too early there. Fuller and outside off, Bavuma gets a leading edge square on the off side. No harm done. 211/5

64.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Bavuma tries to get down the track but Rangi drags his length back. So the batsman goes back and plays it towards point. 211/5

64.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and slow from the bowler, guarded out without any trouble. 211/5

64.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Turning away slightly, gently tossed up, Temba with a tame push to covers. 211/5

64.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Thrown well outside off, no shot offered by the batsman. 211/5

63.6 de Silva to Bruyn, Full and straight, easily kept out. 211/5

63.5 de Silva to Bruyn, The leg break this time but de Bruyn picks it up early. Prods forward and blocks it out. 211/5

63.4 de Silva to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 211/5

63.3 de Silva to Bruyn, Plays this out off the back foot for nothing. 211/5

63.2 de Silva to Bruyn, FOUR! Wonderful execution from Theunis de Bruyn to get this away. Brings out the reverse sweep to this fuller ball and places it through cover-point. Roshen Silva at sweeper cover moves a long way to his left, dives to stop it but he can't. Boundary. 211/5

63.1 de Silva to Bavuma, Spinning in on leg, Bavuma flicks it through the vacant leg slip position. In the air, but safe. Single collected. 207/5

62.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Driven to cover. End of the over. 206/5

62.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Darts it full and fast, jammed out by the batsman. 206/5

62.4 R Herath to Bruyn, A lot of flight on this, Theunis is forward to block. 206/5

62.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Almost unplayable! What a jaffa! Jeez. De Bruyn survives a scare. Herath drops it a bit short and this ball spins and kicks off the deck like it's nobody's business. Theunis initially goes to play, but does well to go back and sway away from the line. 206/5

62.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Loopy and fuller, outside off, pushed into the covers. 206/5

62.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Fifty for Temba Bavuma! His 11th in this format. Well-deserved too. Done well under pressure. Sweeps this to square leg and takes a single to get to the milestone. 206/5

Rangana Herath comes back on.

61.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Too full again, easy enough for de Bruyn to come forward and negotiate the spin. 205/5

61.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Tossed up off break turning in, Theunis is forward in defense. 205/5

61.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Stays right back and keeps it out. 205/5

61.3 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Full and just outside off, Bavuma drags the sweep through square leg and rotates strike. 205/5

61.2 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Would have been better had he come forward, but he goes back instead and blocks it out as there's no turn. 204/5

61.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Heavy turn for Akila. Turning in, de Bruyn works it through the gap in the mid-wicket region and takes one. 204/5

60.6 de Silva to Bavuma, Too full and outside off, Bavuma gets low for the reverse sweep and gets hit low on the pads. Impact is outside off. 203/5

60.5 de Silva to Bruyn, Turned off the pads, wide of short leg. One more run to the total. 203/5

60.4 de Silva to Bavuma, All too comfortable for this Protea pair now. Bavuma whips this off the back foot to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 202/5

60.3 de Silva to Bruyn, Spinning down the leg side on a shorter length, de Bruyn moves inside the crease and places it through backward square leg for one. 201/5

60.2 de Silva to Bruyn, Gives this some more air on the stumps, blocked back down the track. 200/5

60.1 de Silva to Bavuma, Tossed up delivery on leg stump, Bavuma flicks it off his pads and works it through square leg. A single results and the 200 comes up for South Africa. 200/5

59.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, He has used his height and reach to great effect through his innings. Again he comes way forward to the fuller ball around off and creams the drive through covers for a couple of runs. This pair looks in total control at the moment. 199/5

59.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Too full, pushed to the on side. 197/5

59.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Prods forward and keeps it out off the front foot. 197/5

59.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 197/5

59.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Flatter outside off, reverse swept through cover-point by de Bruyn. A brace results. 197/5

59.1 A Dananjaya to T Bavuma, Uuf! How would you play such deliveries? Bavuma has played it the best way he could. A flighted ball on length, it hits some rough or bounces from the seam and it just takes off. It almost reaches the grille of the batsman who does well to get his glove in the way and push it to the off side aerially. End result, one run taken from cover-point. 195/5

Drinks! Excellent session for South Africa. They have scored 55 runs in this little session without losing a wicket, probably the first time in this series. The older ball seems easier to play as compared to the new cherry. Let's see for how long these two can continue to bat. It will surely send some jitters in the Lankan camp.

58.6 de Silva to Bruyn, Defended off the front foot by Theunis presenting the full face of the bat. 194/5

58.6 de Silva to Bruyn, Wide! Rough patches on the track coming into play. It lands outside leg and takes off from there. Dickwella behinds the sticks does well to collect that. 194/5

58.5 de Silva to Bruyn, Wrists the slower ball to the on side for nothing. 193/5

58.4 de Silva to de Bruyn, On the off stumps, driven to covers by de Bruyn. 193/5

58.3 de Silva to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 193/5

58.2 de Silva to Bruyn, On middle, blocked. 193/5

58.1 de Silva to Bruyn, Quick and flat, some spin but going down the leg side. Left alone. 193/5

Dhananjaya de Silva is on.

57.6 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Too full, driven to mid on for no run. 193/5

57.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Easily negotiated by Theunis. He has made the bowler bowl to him in an area where he could score runs. Akila isn't getting his rhythm right perhaps. He lands this a bit shortish on middle and it spins further away to the leg side. Theunis flicks it to square leg and takes a run. 193/5

57.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 192/5

57.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Gets behind the line of this one and blocks it. 192/5

57.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 192/5

57.1 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Clever stuff from Bavuma! A shortish ball around off, Bavuma punches it off the back foot to mid on and seeing Perera slow to react there, he calls his partner for a quick single. Excellent stuff! 192/5

56.6 S Lakmal to Bruyn, On a back of a length around off, easily blocked by Theunis. 191/5

56.5 S Lakmal to Bavuma, Straightish in line of the stumps, shortish and flicked to fine leg for a run. 191/5

56.4 S Lakmal to T Bavuma, On a length just outside off, punched to covers. 190/5

56.3 S Lakmal to Bavuma, Outside off on a length, left alone. 190/5

56.2 S Lakmal to Bavuma, Around off, on a back of a length, blocked. 190/5

56.1 S Lakmal to Bavuma, Bavuma misses the wild hoick across the line. A pull to a not-so-short delivery outside off. 190/5

55.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, In line of the stumps, kept out easily. 190/5

55.5 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Swept with intent to the square leg region for another single. 190/5

55.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, On middle and leg, flicked from the inner half of the bat to the on side. One run taken. 189/5

55.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 188/5

55.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Another tossed up off spinner from Akila. Theunis prods forward to play it but fails to get his bat behind the line. The ball hits his pad and goes to forward short leg. The bowler asks a question but the umpire rightly denies. 188/5

55.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Flighted on length, defended off the back foot. 188/5

54.6 S Lakmal to Bruyn, Fraction straight in line, de Bruyn moves inside the line and works it to mid-wicket to keep strike. 188/5

54.5 S Lakmal to Bruyn, Just behind a length, quite close to off, kept out safely. 187/5

54.4 S Lakmal to Bruyn, FOUR! Some pace on offer and the batsman takes full advantage of it. Short of a length on off, de Bruyn camps on the back foot and muscles the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. 187/5

54.3 S Lakmal to Bruyn, Overthrows! A bit sloppy from the Lankans. De Bruyn pushes this just wide of mid on and takes off. Karunaratne rushes to the ball, fires a direct hit at the bowler's end but Theunis is well in. The ball ricochets off the stumps and there's nobody backing up there. So the batsmen take an extra run. 183/5

54.2 S Lakmal to Bruyn, Served on a length again, on the stumps, blocked back down the track. 181/5

54.1 S Lakmal to Bruyn, Back of a length delivery outside off, de Bruyn stands tall and punches it in front of cover. 181/5

Hello! Hello! Look at what we have here. Suranga Lakmal is going to be bowling for the first time in this Test. Probably goes to show how good this Protea pair, particularly de Bruyn, has been.

53.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Floats this one Akila, Theunis mistimes his cut and gets it to point. A run taken. 181/5

53.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Outside leg, left alone. 180/5

53.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Rocks back to the shortish delivery on middle and hits it back to the bowler. 180/5

53.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Uses his hands and works this one wide of short leg. 180/5

53.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Blocks it back to the bowler. 180/5

53.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Theunis looks to sweep the ball from outside off but gets hit on his pad. It hits him outside off so no problems. 180/5

52.6 R Herath to Bavuma, FOUR! Out comes the sweep once again. It has been so effective for the visitors throughout. Bavuma sweeps the full ball and connects it really well. A boundary results through the backward square leg region. 180/5

52.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 176/5

52.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Shortish in length from Herath, Bavuma moves back to flick it but gets hit on his pad outside leg. 176/5

52.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Pitched outside leg, Temba pads it to the off side. Herath bowled this from over the wicket. 176/5

52.2 R Herath to Bavuma, No trouble in handling the straighter ball. Easily defended. 176/5

52.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Shows the full face of the bat and blocks it nicely. 176/5

51.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Prodigious spin. Was there an edge on this? The umpire doesn't think so. It is shortish on middle and leg, Theunis moves back to work it to the leg side but misses it. The spin from around the wicket for Dananjaya takes it away. Two byes result from the fine leg region. 176/5

51.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Comes forward to play this one but the spin enables the ball to hit him on his pad. 174/5

51.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, FOUR! It had Rahul Dravid written on this shot. Cracker! Akila again bowls it short around off, de Bruyn rocks back and punches it handsomely from there. The ball races through wide mid off for the second boundary of the over. 174/5

51.3 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, On the pads, flicked to fine leg. One run taken. 170/5

51.2 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Hangs back to defend the shortish delivery on the on side. He looks assured now. 169/5

51.1 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, FOUR! Not the kind of delivery you should bowl first. A shortish ball outside off, a lot of width and Temba Bavuma rocks back to cut it. The ball goes through cover-point and a boundary results. 169/5

Akila Dananjaya is brought into the attack for the first time today.

50.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Gets behind this one nicely and blocks it out. 165/5

50.5 R Herath to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 165/5

50.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Ooh! All these balls missing the outside edges remind me of Maharaj. He didn't have much luck in the third innings. Herath is going through the same phase. A ripper on off getting Theunis forward and going away from the face of the bat - but beating the outside edge. 165/5

50.3 R Herath to Bruyn, In line of the stumps, kept out. 165/5

50.2 R Herath to T Bavuma, Tossed up outside off, Temba goes with hard hands and gets an outside edge but it goes past the slip fielder. One run taken from the third man region. 165/5

50.1 R Herath to Bavuma, He has done this consistently. Another angled in ball on off, it lands and turns away sharply to beat Bavuma on the outside. 164/5

49.6 D Perera to Bavuma, On middle and leg, swept to fine leg for another run. These two look sure while batting now. 164/5

49.5 D Perera to T Bavuma, Punched to covers off the back foot by Bavuma. He takes a double and brings up the fifty-run stand between the duo. Second of the innings for South Africa and perhaps more authoritative than the first one. 163/5

49.4 D Perera to Bavuma, Shortish on the pads, flicked through the on side. It looks easy to bat right now. 161/5

49.3 D Perera to Bruyn, De Bruyn works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 161/5

49.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Floated around off, it spins in and raps Theunis on the pad and lobs in the air. The catch is taken at short leg but there was no bat on it. 160/5

49.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Shortish on off, tucked to mid-wicket. One run results. 160/5

48.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Easily negotiated by Theunis off the front foot to end the over. 159/5

48.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Uppish but safe. On the pads from Herath, Bavuma flicks it and gets it in the fine leg region. One run taken. 159/5

48.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Around off, Bavuma gets it to the off side off the front foot. 158/5

48.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Fuller this time, flick shot missed by the batsman. Gets rapped on the pads as a result. 158/5

48.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Flights this one on leg, Temba keeps it out easily. 158/5

48.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Slower in line of the stumps, defended. 158/5

47.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Worked off the pads again, no run taken. 158/5

47.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Landing on middle and leg, turning with some extra bounce, Theunis moves inside the line and blocks it out. 158/5

47.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Straightening up a shade after landing, on the stumps, de Bruyn stays back and blocks it out. 158/5

47.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Works it off his pads and plays it on the leg side. 158/5

47.2 D Perera to Bruyn, FOUR! Maiden Test fifty for Theunis de Bruyn! Brings it up in good style. A well-deserved one too, he's fought hard out there. Angling across outside off, de Bruyn backs away and punches it crisply through the covers for a boundary. Needless to say, he would want to carry on long. 158/5

47.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Short and flat outside off, turning in, Bavuma goes back and offers a punch to the cover area. One run taken. 154/5

46.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Soft hands helped him there. Spinning delivery away from de Bruyn, he pokes at it and gets an outside edge past slip. 153/5

46.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Gets forward and low and keeps it out to the on side. 153/5

46.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Outside off, left alone. 153/5

46.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Too much spin again. De Bruyn stays away from this one. Herath bowls this in with the angle and it spins away to the hands of the keeper. 153/5

46.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Can't do much about it. De Bruyn did well to get behind the line but it spins away from the face of the bat. A rippa! 153/5

46.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Out comes the sweep again. It has been effective. Herath pushes it in flatter and lands it on middle. The ball goes to the man at deep square leg for a run. 153/5

45.6 D Perera to Bavuma, FOUR OVERTHROWS! Bonus for Bavuma and South Africa. Full and around off, Temba pushes it wide of mid on and sets off for a quick single. Danushka Gunathilaka comes charging in from mid on, gets to the ball, picks it up and has a shy at the stumps at the bowler's end - all in one motion, which is very good. But the throw is way off track and there is no one backing up either. All the way she goes to the cover fence. 152/5

45.5 D Perera to Bavuma, NOT OUT. 'The good thing with the review is that... if it is not caught, then you can check for LBW as well,' chuckles Roshan Abeysinghe on air. However, neither is out and the Lankans lose their review. Full and outside off, Bavuma lunges a long way down the track and looks to defend but misses. The ball spins in, goes off his pads and lobs straight to short leg. The Lankans are confident as always though I am not sure the appeal is for what... okay... caught, they say. Lakmal wants it reviewed and well, no edge at all and on checking the LBW, impact was umpire's call but the ball was hitting the 10th stump which usually does not exist in cricket... 147/5

Referral for a catch out taken. Temba Bavuma the man in question for a bat-pad. Is he gone?

45.4 D Perera to Bruyn, On middle and leg, helped down the leg side for one. 147/5

45.3 D Perera to Bavuma, A little bit of luck. Bavuma stretches out to sweep this one, gets some top edge but it falls safely around square leg. A run taken. 146/5

45.2 D Perera to Bruyn, A tad short, Theunis initially comes forward but then goes back and works it between leg slip and short leg for a single. 145/5

45.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Full and outside off, de Bruyn lunges and defends. 144/5

44.6 R Herath to Bavuma, And another miss. Similar delivery from Herath, Temba looks to play the line but gets beaten again. 144/5

44.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Spins away from the outside edge of Bavuma's bat. No harm done. 144/5

44.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Defends it back to Herath. 144/5

44.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Straighter one. Bavuma misses the line and gets beaten on the inside. 144/5

44.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Defended to the off side off the front foot. 144/5

44.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Gets back and keeps it away from his body. 144/5

43.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Another off break going down leg. It hits him on his pads and lobs towards leg slip for nothing. 144/5

43.5 D Perera to Bruyn, High! Some bounce on this one, it struck Theunis high on the pad. 144/5

43.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Looks to sweep and works it to the leg side for no run. 144/5

43.3 D Perera to Bruyn, The ball has struck Theunis hard on his hand. Some extra bounce on offer for the bowler. 144/5

43.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Too much spin again. It lands on a fullish length, spins in and de Bruyn gets an inside edge onto his pads while defending. No harm done. 144/5

43.1 D Perera to T Bavuma, Comes forward to play the tossed up ball and works it through mid-wicket. A run taken. 144/5

42.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Lunges forward to the last ball and keeps it out easily. 143/5

42.5 R Herath to Bruyn, In line of the stumps, pushed to the on side off the back foot. 143/5

42.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Around off, blocked. 143/5

42.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Temba paddles the ball down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 143/5

42.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Bavuma defends it from within the crease. 142/5

42.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Very effective. The South Africans have come out with some intent this morning. A fuller ball on middle and leg, Bavuma sweeps it with a punch and gets it fine. A brace results. 142/5

Rangana Herath to bowl from the other end.

41.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Lunges forward to play the flatter delivery back to the bowler. End of the first over of the session. 140/5

41.5 D Perera to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 140/5

41.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Too much spin from the good length area, it goes further away from the right-hander down the leg side. 140/5

41.3 D Perera to Bruyn, In line of the stumps, defended. 140/5

41.2 D Perera to Bavuma, Around middle, swept to fine leg for a run. 140/5

41.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Shortish around off, Bavuma gets a thick edge past slip. The day starts in a similar fashion. 139/5

The players are out! The day is about to get underway. The overnight batters Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma are ready. Dilruwan Perera has the ball in hand to start the proceedings. Let's play!

Pitch Report - Shaun Pollock out there says nothing's changed with regards to the surface. Adds that South Africa used a lot of the sweep shot on Day 3. Kepler Wessels with him mentions the importance of deploying the sweep shot, particularly the power sweep, provided you pick the right deliveries. States that for the leg side field, the reverse sweep, if employed correctly, could be a good option to disrupt the field. And ends saying if you can't sweep, just believe in your shots and rotate the strike.

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of the second and final Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. This is probably the last day considering that the visitors have lost 5 crucial wickets on Day 3 and still are way behind the target. Only Theunis de Bruyn has shown some grit to hang around in the middle but other than him, everybody was in too much of a hurry to rest after a tiring day. Dean Elgar was given three lives, generously, but he failed to kick on and his 4th life faltered him. For the home team, Dilruwan Perera enjoyed his 'unlucky' birthday and managed to get into the wickets column along with his counterparts. It's highly unlikely that the target will be chased down or the Protea batters will bat for two days, but miracles happen when you least expect them to. At least that's what the team from Africa must feel. The first session starts in a while, hang around!

... Day 4, Session 1 ...

Day 4 seems like it will be the final day of this Test, unless of course, de Bruyn and his remaining mates decide otherwise. To say it will be challenging, is putting it lightly. Though, in all honesty, it seems more a question of when it'll be wrapped up than how will South Africa manage through this storm. Still, it remains to be seen. Join us at 1000 local (0430 GMT) for all the exciting action. Till then, you can switch tabs and catch another Pakistan domination against Zimbabwe in the final ODI by switching tabs. Cheers!

The story was how everyone foresaw it. The spin trio ran through most of the Protea batting order, with all of them sharing the spoils. Theunis de Bruyn has been the only one who's looked assured, composed and equipped enough to deal with the Lankan spin attack. Rest all, capitulated when put under the pump. One would have expected, or rather, wanted more fight and grit from the Protea side which is deemed as a quality one. Not to be though.

A thoroughly satisfying day, particularly the final session, for Sri Lanka, as they walk off the field. The last couple of hours yielded 97 runs in 29 overs with 4 wickets falling. It was a rather eventful day to say the least, with everything happening. The South African openers were given lives, Elgar 3 of them, but they still couldn't make the most of it. What was to follow is not something any South African fan would have wanted to witness.

40.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Drifting in on middle and then turning, de Bruyn is nicely place behind the line as he blocks it out. STUMPS ON DAY 3! 139/5

40.5 R Herath to de Bruyn, Short and flat outside off, de Bruyn chops this square. Dilruwan at point moves swiftly to his left and dives to keep the ball from going past him. Lovely effort. 139/5

40.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Swept away into the gap on the leg side for a single. 139/5

40.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Lesser spin this time from Herath, Bavuma manages to keep it out without any trouble. 138/5

40.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Behind a driving length, around off, turns away and beats the outside edge of Bavuma's hanging bat. 138/5

40.1 R Herath to Bavuma, FOUR! Full ball attacking the stumps, Bavuma brings the broom out and sweeps it through square leg. A couple of runs result. 138/5

39.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 136/5

39.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Short ball outside off, cut away to the backward point fielder for nothing. 136/5

39.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Slower through the air in line of the stumps, de Bruyn prods forward and defends it. 134/5

39.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Gets behind the ball and blocks it. 134/5

39.2 D Perera to Bavuma, Sweeps this from outside off towards square leg for a single. 134/5

39.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Sharp turn from Perera. Lands this outside off and comes back in. Bavuma gets hit on his pad outside off. 133/5

The physios are out giving some treatment to the arm of de Bryun. And, Dilruwan Perera is called back to bowl.

38.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Stays right behind the line and blocks. 133/5

38.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 133/5

38.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Similar ball, similar result. 133/5

38.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Tossed up and it spins sharply outside off, de Bruyn is beaten. 133/5

38.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Full and on the stumps, swept away on the leg side for one. 133/5

38.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Loopy and full on off, blocked. 132/5

37.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, FOUR! The leg break but de Bruyn picks it up quickly. He rocks back, has room to free his arms outside off and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 132/5

37.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, On the back foot this time, works it down gently in front of short leg. 128/5

37.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Full, straight, with a lot of air. Theunis shifts his weight onto his front foot and defends. 128/5

37.3 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Temba stands tall and punches it firmly through the covers. The sweeper cuts it off by moving to his left and saves a run for his side. 128/5

37.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Goes on the back foot and nudges it away into the leg side for a single. 125/5

37.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, FOUR! Well played, Big T. That's a very good shot. Goes with the spin, sweeps it through square leg. De Bruyn finds the fence without any problem. 124/5

36.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Another sweep, a top edge this time but it's fallen safe. Over the man at backward square leg, brace taken. 120/5

36.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Drives this full delivery to mid off. 118/5

36.4 R Herath to Bavuma, FOUR! A lot of air on middle and leg, swept hard by Bavuma over backward square leg for a boundary. 118/5

36.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Spinning away from around off, Temba is well inside the crease and has enough time to tap it down on the off side. 114/5

36.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Short, flat and quick on off, de Bruyn goes back and whips this through the empty mid-wicket region. Single taken. 114/5

36.1 R Herath to Bruyn, Full and loopy outside off, blocked nicely off the front foot. 113/5

35.6 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Floated and turning in, Bavuma is caught low on the pads while trying to play at that. 113/5

35.5 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Plays it with the spin and turns it away just wide of short leg. 113/5

35.4 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, An audacious shot from Bavuma. Completely unnecessary with the ball spinning so much. He premeditated the reverse way early, but the ball landed way too short for him to connect and it spun a long way down too. Luckily, his back leg didn't drag out because Dickwella took the bails off quickly. 113/5

35.3 A Dananjaya to Bavuma, Quicker through the air on off, Bavuma is well forward as he keeps this one out safely. 113/5

Temba Bavuma to bat next for South Africa. Two slips, a leg slip, a silly point and short leg in place for him.

35.2 A Dananjaya to Maharaj, OUT! Plumb! Maharaj departs for a golden duck. Off break just outside off, spins in and strikes Maharaj clean on the front pad as he tries to defend off the front foot. Loud shout, the finger goes up but Keshav reviews after a long chat with his partner. Maybe he thought there's an inside edge otherwise he'd never have gone for it. In any case, the replays roll in and they show he's gone. No edge of any kind involved and he is right in front of the sticks. Sri Lanka on the charge. 113/5

Review. For an lbw decision with Keshav Maharaj in question. He was given out and he took it upstairs. Let's see now...

Keshav Maharaj walks out.

35.1 A Dananjaya to Plessis, OUT! This is a body blow to South Africa! Their captain, their best player on this tour, has departed. Landed on off, it goes on straight. Maybe the slightest of turns. Faf du Plessis takes a step across, presents a straight bat in defense and the ball goes behind to first slip off his pads. Now, an appeal goes up, mostly likely for a catch as the Lankans feel there is some bat involved. The umpire doesn't budge so the review is taken. Snicko detects the ball took the inside edge and that's that. Sri Lanka rejoice. 113/4

34.6 R Herath to de Bruyn, Short and wide, cut hard on the off side. 113/3

34.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Premeditates the paddle sweep and ends up adjusting late due to the line. Well outside off, it's blocked. 113/3

34.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Quite slow through the air, allows Theunis enough time to block it out. 113/3

34.3 R Herath to Plessis, Some room offered outside off on a fuller length, driven just wide of mid off for a run. 113/3

34.2 R Herath to Plessis, Sharp turn for Rangi! Dropped on off and it turns away with some venomous bounce. Du Plessis does well to drops his wrists and avoid it. 112/3

34.1 R Herath to du Plessis, Landed on off, spinning, Faf plays inside the line and gets beaten. 112/3

33.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, On the leg stump line, worked down in front of short leg. 112/3

33.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Full on the stumps again, played back down the track once more. 112/3

33.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, A lot of air on this, from around the wicket, forces de Bruyn foward as he mistimes the drive back to the bowler. 112/3

33.3 A Dananjaya to Plessis, Whips this off the back foot well into the leg side for a single. 112/3

33.2 A Dananjaya to Plessis, Floated on off, blocked out safely. 111/3

33.1 A Dananjaya to Plessis, Off break on off, spins in sharply with some heavy bounce. Faf goes back and is caught high on the thigh pad. 111/3

32.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Blocked out by the batsman to end the over. 111/3

32.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Opens the face and pushes it to point. 111/3

32.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Swept away behind square on the leg side for a double. 111/3

32.3 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR BYES! Leg break around off, kicks off the surface a bit and takes de Bruyn by surprise. He withdraws at the last moment and it goes right between the keeper and first slip for a boundary. 109/3

32.2 R Herath to Bruyn, Meets the straighter one with a defensive bat in response. 105/3

32.1 R Herath to Plessis, There was an inside edge on that. Not sure why there aren't more men circling the batsman. Spinning in on the pads, goes off Faf's inside edge, then his pads and through leg gully. Single collected. 105/3

31.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 104/3

31.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, De Bruyn picks up the straighter one, adjusts well at the last second and defends off the front foot. 104/3

31.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Stays back and guards it out safely. 104/3

31.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Moves a little across, gets low to this full ball and sweeps it down to short fine leg. 104/3

31.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Goes deep inside the crease and works it just wide of FSL. 104/3

31.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Straighter one from the bowler, worked down on the leg side. 104/3

Akila Dananjaya to have a change of ends.

30.6 R Herath to Plessis, Uses his feet to dance down and blocks it in front of covers. 104/3

30.5 R Herath to Plessis, Positions himself perfectly behind the line and blocks. 104/3

30.4 R Herath to Plessis, Full and straight from Rangi, Faf meets it with the full face of the bat. 104/3

30.3 R Herath to Plessis, FOUR! Shot. Too full on the stumps, du Plessis sweeps it through mid-wicket and finds the fence with ease. 104/3

30.2 R Herath to Plessis, Full around off, driven straight to the man at covers. 100/3

Skipper Faf du Plessis marches on in the eye of the storm. Going to take all from him to hang in there. His side needs him to.

30.1 Herath to H Amla, OUT! A ripper! Rangana Herath makes his presence felt right away. Lands it on middle, it turns away from Amla's blade, beats the outside edge and uproots the off stump. Wrong choice from the South African veteran. Should have come forward when he went back. His off pole is lying on the ground and that's another wicket down. 100/3

Rangana Herath back on to bowl.

29.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Meets the quicker ball with a defensive blade. Nice high elbow to block. 100/2

29.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 100/2

29.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Tightly kept out. De Bruyn prods forward and blocks it under his nose. 100/2

29.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Full ball outside the line of off stump, pushed gently in front of covers. 100/2

29.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Spins in a long way and goes off Theunis' pads past leg gully. 100/2

29.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Quicker off break around off, de Bruyn moves across to get behind the line and defends it down. 100/2

28.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Drilled just wide of mid off for a brisk run. 100/2

28.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Tapped away square on the off side. No run taken. 99/2

28.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Uses the depth of his crease to make room and works it away on the leg side for a single. 99/2

28.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, FOUR BYES! Spins down leg a long way, Amla leaves and it goes through everyone. It goes to the fence behind for a boundary. 98/2

28.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, Jumps out on the track, gets close to the pitch and pushes it to the left of the bowler. 94/2

28.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off spinner on middle, turns down the leg side, left alone by the batsman. 94/2

Drinks are on the field. Everybody could use a breather. Phew!

27.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Floated and attacking the stumps, de Bruyn presses forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 94/2

27.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Hangs back deep inside the crease and defends. 94/2

27.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Slower through the air on middle and leg, blocked down on the leg side. 94/2

27.3 D Perera to Amla, Skips down the track like a ballerina and whips it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 94/2

27.2 D Perera to Amla, Darted full, strikes Hashim low on the pads. 93/2

27.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Flatter around off, punched off the back foot to covers for a run. 93/2

26.6 A Dananjaya to Amla, Turning in once more, goes off the pad and lobs into the hands of the man at leg gully. Appeal is not even bothered with. Another eventful over comes to an end. 92/2

26.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 92/2

26.5 A Dananjaya to Amla, No ball! Another time when a spinner has overstepped. Uncanny. It's spinning down leg as Amla misses his tickle. 92/2

26.4 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off break again on the stumps, defended down on the leg side. 91/2

26.3 A Dananjaya to Amla, Not out! That was close. Really close. Impact has saved him. Dananjaya serves it around off and it turns in, raps Hashim Amla on the front pad as he misses his attempted sweep shot. Big shout, nothing from the umpire so the fielding side decides to take it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the impact is umpire's call, so Amla survives. 91/2

Review time. It's a close one, looks gone too to the naked eye. Hashim Amla is the man in the spotlight and it's up to the TV umpire to see if he's gone leg before or not.

26.2 A Dananjaya to Amla, FOUR! Excellent way of combating the off spinner. Amla makes good use of the feet to get close to the pitch and then sweetly drives it through extra cover for a boundary. 91/2

26.1 A Dananjaya to Amla, Off break outside off, catches Amla on the front pad well outside the line as he goes down to sweep. No use of the appeal in the end. 87/2

25.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Just behind a driving length, on off, de Bruyn comes forward, not quite close to the pitch, hence mistimes the cover drive back down the track. 87/2

25.5 D Perera to de Bruyn, Drills this full delivery through the vacant spaces in the cover region. Comes back for the second quite comfortably. 87/2

25.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Works it with the spin behind towards leg gully. 85/2

25.3 D Perera to Bruyn, Switches to over the wicket, fires full on the stumps, Theunis barely manages to dig it out. 85/2

25.2 D Perera to Bruyn, On the pads again as Dilruwan continues from around the wicket, worked straight to short leg. 85/2

25.1 D Perera to Bruyn, Fuller and faster on the pads, worked to backward square leg. Dot ball. 85/2

24.6 A Dananjaya to Amla, Prods forward and meets it with the full face of the bat. 85/2

24.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Darted extremely full on middle, de Bruyn goes deep in the crease and whips it back down the track. It hits his partner at the other end and rolls to mid off. Single taken. 85/2

24.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The leg break this time, takes Theunis a little by surprise. Goes off the inside edge as he tries to play at it behind on the off side. 84/2

24.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 84/2

24.2 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Spinning in, it hits the batsman on the pads. 84/2

24.1 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, FOUR! Gives the charge, takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. Lofts it well over mid-wicket for a boundary. Nicely done by de Bruyn. 84/2

23.6 D Perera to Amla, Amls moves across to defend it off the back foot. 80/2

23.5 D Perera to Amla, This one is down the leg side and Amls leaves it alone. 80/2

23.4 D Perera to Amla, Amla defends it from within the crease. 80/2

Hashim Amla is the next batsman in.

23.3 D Perera to Elgar, OUT! Can I just say that karma is a real thing? I am tempted to say so just because Dilruwan Perera, who literally give Elgar three chances, has finally managed to get him out. And today it's his birthday as well. Lucky charm perhaps! He bowls a flatter ball on off and pushes it up to the batsman. Elgar should have been on the front foot but for some reason, he went back. The ball skids through and hits him on his back leg. The umpire has no issue in raising his finger but for the record, he checks the no ball. Replays shows that he is fine now. Sri Lankans celebrate as if they have won the match. Elgar walks back with a saddening smile on his face. 80/2

23.2 D Perera to Elgar, Slower and bowled cleverly. Elgar has no answer to this. It lands on off and spin away from the left-hander. He hangs his bat it defense but is beaten ends up. 80/1

23.1 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 80/1

22.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, In the air... but safe! De Bruyn and his tryst with sweep shot continues. He goes for it once again but the ball reaches him late. It gets the glove on its way towards leg slip. It lands safely once again luckily for him. 80/1

22.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Lunges forward and keeps this one out. 80/1

22.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Faster on middle, defended. 80/1

22.3 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 80/1

22.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Five Runs! A gentle push to the point region by Elgar and they set off for a quick run. The fielder there has a shy at the stumps but it was poor throw at the keeper's end. The ball deflects off the de Bruyn's bat and beats Perera who is backing up there. The ball rolls to the boundary. Handy runs for South Africa. 80/1

22.1 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 75/1

21.6 D Perera to Bruyn, De Bruyn looks to sweep once again but fails to do so. The ball lobs in the air off his pad towards left of the leg slip. Some oohs and aahs from the Lankan again. 75/1

21.5 D Perera to de Bruyn, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 75/1

21.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Goes straight. Phew! De Bruyn has no idea where it'll spin and he just plays the line but it goes whizzes past the outside edge into the gloves of keeper. 75/1

21.3 D Perera to Elgar, Full, driven through mid on for another single. 75/1

21.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Does well here. First he comes down the track to play the big shot perhaps but seeing the shot length, he tucked it gently in the corner on the on side and changes strike. 74/1

21.1 D Perera to Bruyn, De Bruyn uses his wrist to work this one to the on side. 73/1

20.6 A Dananjaya to Elgar, A tad shorter around on off, cut to point for no run. 73/1

20.5 A Dananjaya to Elgar, In the line of this delivery and blocks it. 73/1

20.4 A Dananjaya to de Bruyn, Pushes the full ball through mid off for a run. 73/1

20.3 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Elgar flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 72/1

20.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, It hit a crack or something here. Pitched around off, it lands and grips or hits the crack and turns sharply from the left-hander who was looking to play the line. Another miss for him. 71/1

20.1 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Hangs back and bunts it out. 71/1

19.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Defends the ball in front of his eyes. 71/1

19.5 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 71/1

19.4 D Perera to Elgar, FOUR! Gets the conventional sweep out and connects it well this time. He should feel better after this one as the ball races to the square leg fence. 70/1

19.3 D Perera to Elgar, Beaten all ends up! That's a jaffa from Perera. It pitches around off and straightens from there. Elgar plays for the line as he should but is beaten. He survives again! 66/1

19.2 D Perera to Bruyn, On the pads, tucked to square leg for a single. 66/1

19.1 D Perera to Elgar, Shortish, pushed to covers for a single. 65/1

18.6 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Full and on the pads, swept through square leg. Silva out in the deep moves to his right and dives to keep the ball inside the rope. Two runs taken. 64/1

18.5 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Landed short and turning in from around off, de Bruyn is on the back foot as he rocks back and works it down just in front of short leg. 62/1

18.4 A Dananjaya to Bruyn, Plays with the spin and turns it away on the leg side. 62/1

18.3 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Works it off the pads and gets to the other end for a single. 62/1

18.2 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Ripper! Play that, Dean Elgar! Kicked right off the deck and turns heavily. The southpaw can only evade it barely. 61/1

18.1 A Dananjaya to Elgar, Shouts for a leg before but it's turned down, rightly so too. Sliding in on leg, it keeps going down with the angle, Elgar is caught on the pads and a loud appeal goes up. 61/1

First change for Sri Lanka. Akila Dananjaya is on with two slips and a short leg.

17.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Was this another chance? According to the Lankans it was. De Bruyn comes forward again to defend but fails to reach the ball. As a result, it spins in, takes bat-pad and lobs to the left of the diving FSL fielder. 61/1

17.5 D Perera to Bruyn, Half forward is de Bruyn, he works the ball uppishly to the on side. 61/1

17.4 D Perera to Bruyn, Extra bounce and spin into the right-hander. It hit him on his thigh pad. 61/1

17.3 D Perera to Bruyn, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 61/1

17.2 D Perera to Bruyn, Comes forward and defends. 61/1

17.1 D Perera to Bruyn, A tad shorter delivery in line of the stumps, defended off the back foot. 61/1

16.6 R Herath to Elgar, Elgar is half forward to play this one and ends up getting an inside edge on to his pads. 61/1

16.5 Herath to Elgar, Not out says the umpire. A fullish ball around off, he looks to defend but misses it. The ball hits him on his pads and the Lankans erupt in appeal but the impact is outside off. 61/1

16.4 R Herath to Bruyn, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. They pick up a single. 61/1

16.3 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! Out comes the sweep once again from de Bruyn. It has been a handy weapon for him. He sweeps the full ball though mid-wicket and earns a boundary. 60/1

16.2 R Herath to Bruyn, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 56/1

16.1 R Herath to Bruyn, Rocks back and works it off his back foot. 56/1

15.6 D Perera to Elgar, Around off, played to the point region. What an over this has been. 56/1

15.5 D Perera to Elgar, He fails to connect to the one outside his off stump. 56/1

15.5 D Perera to Elgar, No ball! What drama! Are you kidding me? This is unbelievable. How could you, Perera? How could you? Ooh! So let me try to explain what happened. Elgar moved back to play the cut to the shortish ball but ended up nicking it to Dickwella behind the stumps. The Sri Lankans rejoiced and Hashim Amla was on his way. He walked out in the middle as well but hang on... the third umpire checked for the front foot no ball and guess what! It's again on the line and the line belongs to the umpire. It's a no ball! Second one from Dilruwan, against the same batsman. As soon as the umpire had the confirmation, he called Elgar back. Amla walked back and gave Dean a fist bump on his way. 56/1

15.4 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter on off, defended. 55/1

15.3 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 55/1

15.2 D Perera to Elgar, Around off, another miss from Elgar. He shouldn't worry too much about these misses and carry on the work for the sake of South Africa. 55/1

15.1 D Perera to Elgar, Lunges forward and keeps it out. 55/1

14.6 R Herath to Bruyn, De Bruyn has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 55/1

14.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Sweeps this one but doesn't get it away this time. It lobs to adjacent to the pitch. 55/1

14.4 R Herath to Elgar, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 55/1

14.3 R Herath to Elgar, FOUR! Cheeky from Elgar. He connected to the fuller ball nicely and reverse swept it through cover-point. A boundary to Elgar. This will frustrate Herath a bit but perhaps not too much considering how many runs he has to play with. 54/1

14.2 R Herath to Elgar, Around off, easily defended down the track. 50/1

14.1 R Herath to Elgar, An attempted reserve sweep but gets hit on the arm. Herath vs Elgar and he has a way to tackle him perhaps. 50/1

13.6 D Perera to Bruyn, Gets behind the line and blocks it out. 50/1

13.5 D Perera to Bruyn, FOUR! Reverse ramp shot this from de Bruyn. He has done well to guide this one fine through the third man region. It was too full form Perera and the batsman made the most of it. A boundary. 50/1

13.4 D Perera to Elgar, Drives the full ball through cover-point. A run results. 46/1

13.3 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 45/1

13.2 D Perera to D Elgar, Flighted in line of the stumps, pushed to covers. Two runs taken. 45/1

13.1 D Perera to Elgar, Fullish on off, defended. 43/1

Dilruwan Perera to continue from the other end.

12.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Fuller in line of the stumps, de Bruyn gets an inside edge and it falls wide of FSL. End of the first over after the Tea break. The over rate should be excellent considering the spinners will be bowling from both ends. 43/1

12.5 R Herath to Elgar, On the pads, flicked through mid-wicket by Elgar. One run taken. 43/1

12.4 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 42/1

12.3 R Herath to Elgar, Around off, easily defended by Elgar. 42/1

12.2 R Herath to Elgar, Gets behind the line and bunts it out off the front foot. 42/1

12.1 R Herath to Elgar, On off, blocked to the on side. 42/1

We're back for the last session of the day. Theunis de Bruyn and Dean Elgar are out in the middle. Rangana Herath will continue with the ball.

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

An eventful session to say the least. After setting a massive target of 490 in front of the Proteas, the Lankans came out with intent. The spin arsenal dismissed Markram, but they easily could have had one or two more. Elgar survived a scare, and de Bruyn is barely hanging in right now too. It's going to be a damning challenge for the visiting team, one of the toughest they have faced. It's going to take all they have to survive the trail by spin. Join us in a very short while for the final session of Day 3.

11.6 D Perera to Bruyn, This one goes the other way. De Bruyn is bamboozled. He comes on to the front foot to play the defensive shot but it hits him on his pads. The ball lobs to leg gully who takes a diving catch. Nothing doing says the umpire. THAT'S TEA ON DAY 3. 42/1

11.5 D Perera to Bruyn, And he survives again! What is going on, de Bruyn? He has no idea where the ball is going to turn. Perera bowls a similar delivery to the last one and de Bruyn misses it in a similar fashion. Only change was that he got hit a touch lower on his back leg as he was crouching down. This time the bowler looks confident though and Lakmal takes the review once again. The replays roll in. It stats the same story as the previous ball. It lands on leg stump, goes towards off, hits him in line and juts clips the outer half of the off pole. The on-field umpire's decision stays. Theunis has luck on his side today. 42/1

Another review from Sri Lanka. Same man in question for the LBW decision.

11.4 D Perera to Bruyn, FOUR LEG BYES! He survives. But what a beauty this has been from Perera. He bowls this from 'round the wicket, and straightens this one from the leg stump. De Bruyn plays for the line but misses it to get hit on his back pad. An appeal ensues from Dickwella but the bowler doesn't look too interested. He forces Lakmal for the review who goes for it. The replays comes in. The ball lands on leg stump, goes with the angle, hits him in line but just clips the outside half of the off stump. The original decision from the umpire was not out and the decision won't be turned around. Sri Lanka though retain the review. 42/1

A review has been taken. Theunis de Bruyn is the man in question for the LBW.

11.3 D Perera to Elgar, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 38/1

11.2 D Perera to Elgar, Gets behind the line of this one and keeps it out. 37/1

11.1 D Perera to Elgar, Driven through mid off by Elgar. 37/1

10.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Goodness me! Vicious spin from Herath. He drags his length back a touch, the ball lands and spins further away from the off stump. Good over for South Africa though. 37/1

10.5 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. De Bruyn has swept Herath clean through mid-wicket. He isn't going to just block, block and block. 37/1

10.4 R Herath to D Elgar, Too full, eased to mid on for a run. 33/1

10.3 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 32/1

10.2 R Herath to Elgar, FOUR! Just as the fielder from point was moved finer, Elgar executed the reverse sweep to perfection. Herath bowled this one outside off on a length, it spins further into the stumps but Elgar has other ideas to play it. If the conventional sweep doesn't work, than reverse sweep should. And it has. 32/1

10.1 R Herath to Elgar, Fails to connect his reverse sweep with the fullish ball. 28/1

9.6 D Perera to Elgar, Too straight on the pads, flicked to the fine leg region for a run. Elgar keeps strike. 28/1

9.5 D Perera to Elgar, Elgar was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 27/1

9.4 D Perera to Elgar, Comes forward to the flighted ball and defends it. 27/1

9.3 D Perera to Elgar, A touch short this, tucked to the on side by Dean. 27/1

9.2 D Perera to Elgar, Gets forward and bunts it to the on side for no run. 27/1

9.1 D Perera to Elgar, Elgar goes on the back foot and taps it to off side. 27/1

8.6 R Herath to Bruyn, Gets behind the line of this one and blocks it. 27/1

8.5 R Herath to Bruyn, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 27/1

8.4 R Herath to Bruyn, FOUR! He picked this one up nicely. A flighted ball in line of the stumps, de Bruyn sweeps it hard and gets it through the mid-wicket region. A boundary to him. 27/1

8.3 R Herath to Bruyn, Comes in with the angle, de Bruyn gets an inside edge onto his pad. No harm done. 23/1

8.2 R Herath to Bruyn, De Bruyn lets the ball go outside his off stump. 23/1

8.1 Herath to Markram, OUT! Herath has his man this time. Markram though should be criticized for this loose shot. He played across the full ball to get hit on the pads as he missed it altogether. He looked at his partner who perhaps told him that he can't be more plumb than this. So, finally, Sri Lanka have the first wicket after handing out a couple of chances. 23/1

In comes Theunis de Bruyn at no.3.

7.6 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter on off, defended. 23/0

7.6 D Perera to Elgar, No Ball! No ball shouts the umpire. A length ball around off, cut to covers for no run. 23/0

7.5 D Perera to Markram, On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a run. 22/0

7.4 D Perera to Markram, FOUR! Good use of the feet from Markram here. He gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it straight past the bowler. A boundary results through the long off region. 21/0

7.3 D Perera to Markram, Around off, Markram lunges forward to block it. 17/0

7.2 D Perera to Elgar, Shortish around off, guided to the third man region for a run. 17/0

7.1 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter on middle, defended. 16/0

6.6 R Herath to Markram, FOUR! A bit too full from Rangana Herath, Markram whips it hard through mid-wicket and finds the fence. Eventful over comes to an end. 16/0

6.5 R Herath to Markram, Full and just outside off, blocked. 12/0

6.4 R Herath to A Markram, Flights this well up outside off, draws Markram forward and beats the outside edge. Mathews collects it this time, but to his dismay there was no edge. 12/0

6.3 R Herath to Markram, Tossed up delivery well outside off, left alone. 12/0

6.2 R Herath to Markram, Quicker and shorter on off, Aiden goes deep inside the crease and guards it out. 12/0

6.1 R Herath to A Markram, Dropped! That's a sitter. Mathews of all people should have taken that. Now both the South African openers have got a life. Herath beautifully tosses it up around off and it turns away ever so slightly. Markram is forward and gets an edge behind. Should have been a regulation catch for Angelo, but he drops it. 12/0

5.6 D Perera to Elgar, Flicks this through leg slip for no run. 12/0

5.5 D Perera to Elgar, Keeps it out off the inner edge this time. 12/0

5.5 D Perera to Elgar, BOWLED BUT IT'S A NO BALL! Elgar's safe! He will be feeling lucky. Big time. From around the wicket, Dilruwan drifts it in from around off, this one doesn't turn away and keeps coming in with the angle. Elgar kneels down and brings out the big slog sweep, to everyone's surprise, and he pays the price for that as the stumps are rattled behind. The umpire just checks upstairs for the front foot no ball and... much to Dean's delight, the offie has overstepped. Big sigh of relief for the southpaw. He'll want to make it count now. 12/0

5.4 D Perera to Elgar, Nicely done. Gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 11/0

5.3 D Perera to Elgar, Quicker and attacking the stumps, blocked with a straight blade. 11/0

5.2 D Perera to Elgar, Nicely drifting in at first around off before turning away, Elgar covers the line and leaves. 11/0

5.1 D Perera to Elgar, Full and darted on the pads, worked behind square leg for nothing. 11/0

4.6 R Herath to Markram, Defended off the front foot by Aiden presenting the full face of the bat. 11/0

4.5 R Herath to A Markram, Fuller, driven to covers for no run. 11/0

4.4 R Herath to Markram, Goes past the blade again. It pitches, grips and spins away from the right-hander. 11/0

4.3 R Herath to Markram, Hangs back and bunts it out. 11/0

4.2 R Herath to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/0

4.1 R Herath to Markram, Just short! Markram comes down the track to push it. He gets it to covers but a fielder there dives forward. He still couldn't reach it. Markram escapes! 11/0

3.6 D Perera to Elgar, Wowza! This one spun, bounced and beat the outside edge. Vicious from Perera. He kept this just outside off, Elgar came forward but failed to connect with the ball. 11/0

3.5 D Perera to Elgar, Rocks back and bunts it out to the on side. 11/0

3.4 D Perera to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 11/0

3.3 D Perera to Elgar, So close to the off pole but it will be considered a very good leave from Elgar. 11/0

3.2 D Perera to Elgar, Shortish around off, cut to point. 11/0

3.1 D Perera to Elgar, Gets behind the line and defends it. 11/0

2.6 R Herath to A Markram, FOUR! Edged but in the gap! How many chances in this over? At least three. This one was bowled fuller around off, slower through the air and got the edge of Markram's bat. But kudos to the batsman who played it with soft hands which saved him eventually. The ball went through the slip cordon and rushed to the boundary. 11/0

2.5 R Herath to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 7/0

2.4 R Herath to Markram, Markram has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 7/0

2.3 R Herath to Elgar, In the air... and dropped! Perera the culprit. Herath made Elgar play the sweep once again. The ball, however, went high in the air towards square leg. Dilruwan ran from fine leg towards square leg, reached there in time, put both his hands to it but failed to collect it. One run taken. 7/0

2.2 R Herath to Elgar, The batsman fails to put bat on ball. 6/0

2.1 R Herath to A Markram, So close! Had Lakmal hit the stumps at the bowler's end, Markram would've been a goner. A fullish ball around off, Markram pushes it to mid on and sets off for a run. Lakmal there was quick to react, picks it up and has a shy. Luckily, Markram survives to fight another day. 6/0

1.6 D Perera to Elgar, FOUR! Plonked by Elgar. A touch too full from Perera and Elgar slogs it across the line and gets it through mid-wicket. First boundary of the South African innings. 5/0

1.5 D Perera to Elgar, Flatter outside, goes past the blade. 1/0

1.4 D Perera to Elgar, Dangerous this from Elgar. He looks to play the sweep against the spin. He gets it off his arm behind the keeper. In the end, no harm done. 1/0

1.3 D Perera to Elgar, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads. 1/0

1.2 D Perera to Elgar, Similar ball on middle, defended. 1/0

1.1 D Perera to Elgar, Floated on leg, Elgar gets back behind the line and blocks it. 1/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

0.6 R Herath to Markram, Beaten! This is scintillating bowling from the veteran. Tossed up outside off, spins away just a touch and beats the outside edge of Markram's bat. Dickwella collects the ball and knocks the stumps from its roots. 1/0

0.5 R Herath to Markram, Presses forward and smothers the ball in its tracks. 1/0

0.4 R Herath to Markram, Goes full again, nice and loopy around off, Markram is rock solid in defense. 1/0

0.3 R Herath to Markram, Drags his length back a touch, Markram is forced to go back and block it out. 1/0

0.2 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up with some nice shape on it, Elgar steps out of the crease and works it away to mid-wicket for a single. Off the mark with that. 1/0

0.1 R Herath to Elgar, Looped up nicely by Herath, Elgar is well forward in defense. 0/0

First Published: July 23, 2018, 9:51 AM IST