Sri Lanka vs South Africa | Bees Interrupt World Cup Encounter & Leave Players Ducking for Cover

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
A bizarre incident interrupted play at Chester le Street, Durham during the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between South Africa and Sri Lanka when a swarm of bees stormed the field during the 48th over.

Isuru Udana and Suranga Lakmal were batting while Chris Morris was completing his over, when a swarm of bees took over the field of play, much to everyone’s surprise.

The two Sri Lanka batsmen, as well as the South African fielders took lay flat on their stomachs as they ducked for cover, while Morris though it would be a good idea to get a few push-ups and planks in!

Interestingly, the same incident occurred in 2017 when the third ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka was halted, this time for over an hour in 2017 at the Wanderers.

This also happened during India’s Test against Australia in 2008, when bees stopped proceedings at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi while Australia was batting on the third day of the third Test, sending the players and umpires running for cover.

Instances which created quite a buzz, pun intended!​

