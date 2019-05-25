Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019 - Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 7:57 AM IST

Match 2, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 24 May, 2019

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs

22:43(IST)

That's it then. South Africa begin their England tour with a convincing 87-run win against Sri Lanka. Brilliant and ruthless from the Proteas. 

22:42(IST)

WICKET: Imran Tahir finally gets a wicket and finishes it off by trapping Suranga Lakmal lbw. Sri lanka are all-out for 251 against South Africa. 

22:40(IST)

Six runs and a wicket from that over by Pretorius. South Africa in need of just one more wicket to wrap up proceedings in Cardff.

22:36(IST)

WICKET: Pretorius comes back into the attack and Vandersay flashes it hard through backward point where JP Duminy takes a good sharp catch. Almost over here in Cardiff. SL are 245/9.

22:34(IST)

Three wides from JP Duminy in his third over. Not that it will change the situation of the game, but that was a rather long drawn out over with the bowling failing to find his line and length. SL have moved onto 243/8 after 41 overs. 

22:29(IST)

Phehlukwayo has four wickets to his name now and South Africa need two more. He's just bowled a brilliant 7th over where he gave away just the one run and took the big wicket of Perera. SL are 236/8 after 40 overs and South Africa are almost home.

22:26(IST)

WICKET: South Africa's bowlers are now running through the Sri lankan lower order. Phehlukwayo picks up his fourth wicket as Markram catches Perera easily at deep square leg. SL are 236/8.

22:22(IST)

WICKET: A big dismissal and this time JP Duminy has struck and removed Angelo Mathews for 64. Mathews tried to take him on for another big shot but a leading edge gives Chris Morris an easy catch in the covers. SL are 235/7. 

22:20(IST)

SIX! Angelo Mathews dances down the track and sends it right back over the head of JP Duminy for a fantastic six! Much need release off pressure there on the third ball after a wide before that. 

22:18(IST)

Milinda Siriwardana comes into join Mathews and starts off with a cracking square drive off Phehlukwayo. The bowler's conceded a few boundaries today thanks to some indiscipline on line and length but has responded with wickets too. SL found the boundary twice of the 38th over to take the score to 224/6. 

22:15(IST)

WICKET: Jeevan Mendis departs. Caught behind by David Miller of Phehlukwayo. Sri Lanka lose their sixth wicket and are starting to crumble. 

22:12(IST)

Faf throws the ball to JP Duminy, one assumes just for an over or so. He's given away 9 runs, not that Faf will be too worried here about that but boundaries to new man Mendis is not what the doctor ordered. SL move onto 214/5 after 37 overs. 

22:07(IST)

14 overs left in the chase for the Sri Lankans. Angelo Mathews is joined by Jeevan Mendis, who has added five runs to the score, with a boundary and a single of the wicket-taker Phehlukwayo. Score: 205/5 after 36 overs.

22:02(IST)

WICKET: Phehlukwayo comes back into the attack and he has gone through the defenses of Dhananjaya De Silva and knocked the off-stump out of the ground. Sri Lanka lose their fifth wicket. 

22:00(IST)

Mathews ends the Shamsi over with a well hit boundary through extra-cover. One gets the feeling that inside-out shot is a sign of Mathews going through the gears now. SL are 199/4 after 35. Mathews has the strokes to take this on, will he? 

21:58(IST)

50! Angelo Mathews plays Shamsi away for a quick single to complete a well played half-century. The experienced head that he is, is keeping things under control and using the chance to bat for a while in new conditions. 

21:56(IST)

Mathews is closing in on a well made half-century here against the Proteas and he's found the boundary again. This time off Ngidi with pull behind square after which the bowler bounced back with a bouncer. It's still advantage South Africa as SL move to 192/4 after 34 overs.

21:52(IST)

Just less than 9 runs an over needed from the last 17 overs for Sri Lanka. The last Shamsi over got them only five runs and no boundaries, which is something of a surprise as Mathews is looking to break the shackles at least once in every over. Score: 187/4 after 33. 

21:47(IST)

Back after a small drinks break in Cardiff, and Faf has turned to another of his strike bowler with Lungi Ngidi. Mathews looks to take him on off the first ball, but gets only a single and two balls later there's an lbw appeal that goes up to the third umpire, and the batsman's safe because of an inside edge. Close call there. Ngidi keeps it on the money for the rest of the three balls as SL move onto 182/4 after 32 overs.

21:37(IST)

4 and 4! Lots to think about for Faf as Mathews gets down on one knee and sweeps him away for two boundaries to deep square-leg. Not the kind of thing South Africa's captain would have wanted to see. 

21:34(IST)

Sri Lanka has resisted well, but that is certainly not enough for the Islanders to win the match. A lot will depend upon how Mathews bats for the rest of the innings. Having said that a lot of time still left in the match. Sri Lanka are 170/4 in 30 overs. 

21:31(IST)

WICKET: Important one as Rabada dismisses Karunaratne for 87. The southpaw looked to hook Rabada away but Markram at square-leg wasn't going to make a mistake. Score 170/4. 

Catch all the latest updates from the first warm-up game of ICC World Cup Cricket Match 2019 between Sri Lanka vs South Africa live from Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

SL vs SA will be broadcast on Friday (May 24) from 3:00 PM onwards. SL vs SA live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW:

South Africa and Sri Lanka would know each other well by now. Not too long ago, they played a full series in South Africa. Sri Lanka stunned everyone by sweeping the two Tests, before the hosts won the five ODIs and the three T20Is. They now meet again for the World Cup warm-up game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday (May 24).

Neither side is favourite for the tournament. Sri Lanka are nowhere close to that tag, having hardly won anything in ODI cricket recently. They've won only seven of their 26 matches since the start of 2018. Their only ODI win in 2019 came earlier this week against Scotland.

Surprisingly, South Africa too don't enter the tournament as hot contenders. It's surprising for two reasons; firstly, they're always seen as favourites before every world tournament. Secondly, they're in superb form in ODI cricket, having won eight of their ten ODIs this year. In fact, since the start of 2017, they've won eight of their 10 bilateral ODI series. But it's always the ICC events that are an issue, isn't it?

South Africa would want to, finally, prove that wrong.

LAST FIVE COMPLETED ODIs

South Africa: W W W W W

All against Sri Lanka, all by convincing margins.

Sri Lanka

L L L L W

The only win came against Scotland.

ISSUES TO FINE TUNE

South Africa

Will Amla open? Or will it be Aiden Markram? South Africa will use the warm-up matches to choose between the experienced pro and the promising youngster. Amla has not been in the best of forms recently, but that's only relative to his lofty standards. His recent numbers are still better than his competitors. Amla missed the last ODI series against Sri Lanka, and has not had much game time recently. The team needs him to hit form in the warm-ups for his experience will be crucial.

South Africa also have to test the fitness of their pacers - Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Steyn and Rabada had to return from the IPL with injuries, while Ngidi was ruled out of the entire tournament. How they turn up will be a talking point.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have to fine-tune just about everything. They've got a new combination right at the top, with Dimuth Karunaratne coming in as opener and captain. Before the Scotland game, he last played an ODI in World Cup 2015. Karunaratne made a good start to his new role, scoring 77 to help his side post 322 for 8. His partner Avishka Fernando scored his maiden ODI half-century too, and Sri Lanka would hope for more of the same. A good beginning will solve half their problems.

IN FORM PLAYER

South Africa

Quinton de Kock: The opener has scores of 83, 81, 94, 121, 51 and 6 in his last six ODIs. He took that form forward into the IPL too, making 529 runs from 16 matches that played a big part in Mumbai Indians' title run.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis: His form will be crucial to Sri Lanka's chances. He has been a promising youngster for a while now, and it's time to deliver at the biggest stage. Mendis has four half-centuries in his last 10 ODIs, but the highest score among them was the 66 he scored against Scotland. He has 15 half-centuries and just one century from 61 ODI innings. It's time to improve on the conversion rate.

SQUADS

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jefferey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeewan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana​.
