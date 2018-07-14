Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Live Score, First Test Day 3 in Galle: Proteas Need 352 Runs to Take Series Lead

(ICC)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

That's it then. Sri Lanka have completely routed the spin-shy South Africa to take a lead in the 2-match Test series. The second match is staring from 20th July in Colombo and we look forward to your company at 1000 local (0430 GMT) when the action begins. Until then, you can switch over to the England vs India second ODI where the home team has elected to bat. See you soon. Cheers!

Sri Lanka skipper, Suranga Lakmal is satisfied with his team's performance. Lauds the effort of his spinners and has a special mention for Dimuth Karunaratne. Goes on to thank the support staff and says that he is looking forward to the next Test match.

South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis admits that they only have themselves to blame. Adds that it was never going to be a high scoring game. Feels 280 was a big total. Praises Karunaratne for his batting and mentions that it felt that he batted on a different pitch. Also states that Karunaratne showed to his batter how to do it. Feels that they prepared well but the quality they get in the middle is not the same as compared to the nets. Is all praise for the quality of the Lankan spinners. Talks about the wetness of the outfield due to the rain which didn't help them get the reverse swing and took a little bit of artillery away from their attack.

Man of the Match, Dimuth Karunaratne smiles and says that after he got injured he worked hard with the 'A' team and got chance to prove himself. Admits that he had to work hard to get back in the national side and that's why he went to Bangladesh to prove his form. Adds that he always wants to bat positive and back his strength. He is aware that he was only the third Sri Lankan to get a century in his 50th Test and is really proud to be in that company.

Roshan Abeysinghe catches up with Dilruwan Perera for an interview. The off spinner says that every spinner loves to bowl at Galle and adds that he gets more drift and turn here. Praises Herath and says that he helps him a lot and it becomes easy for him. Further adds that South Africa have struggled against off spinners and he was prepared for it. On Herath's retirement, Perera replies that they have a lot of upcoming young spinners and he is ready to groom them.

We all expected Rangana Herath to be the chief destroyer on this pitch but as it turned out, Dilruwan Perera impressed the most. He stuck to the basics and allowed the pitch do all the talking. Suranga Lakmal too should be praised for his field placements as he makes it two in two for himself as a captain. Good going from him and they are looking a far superior side heading into the next match. However, they cannot neglect their batting deficiencies.

The Proteas will like to take the positive from this Test which was the bowling of Kagiso Rabada and their main spinners. Tabraiz Shamsi was brilliant in the first innings while the second time around, Keshav Maharaj found his rhythm. They would hope that both of them perform well at tandem and give their attack another dimension. We can praise their bowling as much as we want but unless their batsmen sort out their issues, it won't help their cause much. They need to get their act together for the Colombo Test.

One has to really admire the way Dimuth Karunaratne batted in both the innings. On a not-so-easy pitch, he made 218 runs in total and really applied himself. However, his other partners weren't really up to the mark, he made sure to make his form count. South Africa will be really disappointed with two things - first letting Sri Lanka score 287 after having them on the mat at 5/161 and then conceding the exact number of runs as a lead.

On a pitch supposed to assist the spinners, Faf du Plessis lost a crucial toss. Still their bowlers produced a brave effort to restrict Sri Lanka. Although they failed to finish it off well. The last two wickets of Sri Lanka added in excess of 100 runs and that in a way handed the home team an upper hand. The Protea batting failed to deal with the spinners in both the innings and the result is there to be seen for all.

A comprehensive win for Sri Lanka! Their spinners were expected to dominate proceedings and they didn't disappoint. From South Africa's point of view, it was a meek surrender. No fight offered. No application shown. They knew what was coming but lacked the desired temperament to put up a fight and failed the spin-test big time. A few unwanted records for them - This is their lowest Test total since readmission and also the lowest team total in Asia. Dismal.

28.5 L Sandakan to Shamsi, OUT! Everything is in line and South Africa's last wicket falls. Sandakan lets out a googly around middle and off. Shamsi fails to read it and is squared up in defense. It goes past his bat and hits him on the back pad. They appeal but the umpire remains still. Sri Lanka opt for the DRS and the Ball Tracker shows three reds. All over, SRI LANKA WIN BY 278 RUNS! Happy faces all around in the Lankan camp as the players leave the field after exchanging pleasantries. 73/10

Shout for an lbw! Not given. Is the impact outside off?

28.4 L Sandakan to Shamsi, Tossed up ball on off, defended off the outer half of the bat to the off side. 73/9

28.3 L Sandakan to Shamsi, Sliding down the leg side, Shamsi tries to flick but misses. 73/9

28.2 L Sandakan to Philander, Tossed up on middle, worked past short leg for a single. 73/9

28.1 L Sandakan to V Philander, Full flighted on off, defended back towards mid off. 72/9

27.6 D Perera to Shamsi, Now, he tucks this through square leg. 72/9

27.5 D Perera to Shamsi, Jumps across again, to the off side and somehow blocks it with an angled bat to point. 72/9

27.4 D Perera to Shamsi, Down the leg side, TS thinks about the flick but then lets it go at the last moment. 72/9

27.3 D Perera to Shamsi, Full and on middle, Tabraiz blocks it out somehow. 72/9

27.2 D Perera to Shamsi, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 72/9

27.1 D Perera to Shamsi, Full on middle, Shamsi gets across and tucks it - almost straight to leg gully. Lands just short. 72/9

26.6 R Herath to Shamsi, Finally gets one away, off the inner half of the bat past leg gully for a single. 72/9

26.5 R Herath to Shamsi, IS THAT OUT? Not given. Shamsi walked a long way across and looked to flick but missed it. The ball flew to leg gully and the Lankans appealed - I guess for LBW. The umpire ruled it not out but replays seemed to detect a tiny piece of wood! 71/9

26.4 R Herath to Shamsi, Ooohhh... lucky. Full on middle, TS looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It flies but lands just in front of silly point. 71/9

26.3 R Herath to Shamsi, Down the leg side this time, Tabraiz initially thinks about playing it - then lets it go. 71/9

26.2 R Herath to Shamsi, Outside off, going away with the angle, Shamsi clumsily gets across and lets it go. 71/9

26.1 R Herath to Philander, Outside off, punched through the off side for a single. 71/9

25.6 D Perera to Shamsi, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads. 70/9

25.5 D Perera to Shamsi, Landed outside off, Tabriaz hops across and looks to defend but the ball goes straight on and beats the outside edge. 70/9

25.4 D Perera to Shamsi, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 70/9

25.3 Perera to Shamsi, Once again Shamsi jumps across, looks to defend, it squared up and is hit on the pads. The Lankans appeal but in vain. 70/9

25.2 D Perera to Shamsi, Jumps across and blocks. 70/9

25.1 D Perera to Shamsi, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 70/9

24.6 R Herath to Philander, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 70/9

24.5 R Herath to Philander, Around off, solidly defended. 70/9

24.4 R Herath to V Philander, The ball takes the outside edge goes towards the slip region. They manage to come back for the second. 70/9

24.3 R Herath to Shamsi, Flatter and on middle, an arm ball, Shamsi gets forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and sneaks past short leg for a run. 68/9

24.2 Herath to Steyn, OUT! Caught and bowled! Herath flights it and lands it full on middle, it spins away slightly and Steyn tries to slap it over the bowler's head. Fails to execute his intentions properly and ends up hitting it straight to the bowler. Herath makes no mistake in his followthrough and South Africa are in danger of scoring the lowest ever total in Galle. Also, the replay shows that the umpire was in real danger had Herath not caught that ball. 67/9

24.1 R Herath to Steyn, Flighted ball on middle, Steyn defends it in front of his pads. 67/8

23.6 D Perera to Philander, Strides forward to a full ball and defends it to end the over. 67/8

23.5 D Perera to D Steyn, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single. 67/8

23.4 D Perera to Steyn, Steyn has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/8

23.3 D Perera to Philander, Shortish and on off, played down to covers for one. 66/8

23.2 D Perera to Philander, Flatter one on off, defended off the back foot. 65/8

23.1 D Perera to Steyn, Tossed up ball on off, Steyn gets it away off the inside edge towards square leg. They cross for a run and Steyn was a bit lazy. Realized late that the throw is coming at his end and then rushed across. 65/8

22.6 R Herath to Philander, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 64/8

22.5 R Herath to Philander, SIX! Another big shot from Philander's bat. Targets the long on fence, takes a big stride forward and hoists it over long on for a maximum. 64/8

22.4 R Herath to Philander, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 58/8

22.3 R Herath to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 58/8

22.2 R Herath to Philander, Presses forward and pushes it back with the spin. 58/8

22.1 R Herath to Philander, Gets on the front foot and blocks. 58/8

21.6 D Perera to Steyn, Flighted outside off, Steyn tries to defend off the front foot but it skids away to beat the outside edge. 58/8

Dale Steyn walks in next.

21.5 D Perera to Rabada, OUT! Rabada leaves this one and finds his stumps disturbed. Probably, the last delivery was still playing in his mind. It turned away that time but this time Perera bowls his other variation and it skids in with the angle. Rabada offers no shot and it brushes his back pad before making contact with the stumps. A 10-fer for Perera, his 2nd in Tests. 58/8

21.4 D Perera to Rabada, Turning away, Rabada pushes at it and is beaten by the away spin. 58/7

21.3 D Perera to Rabada, Sliding down, Rabada tries to work it away but is hit on the pads. 58/7

21.2 D Perera to Rabada, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 58/7

21.1 D Perera to Rabada, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 58/7

20.6 R Herath to Philander, Tossed up ball outside off, left alone. 58/7

20.5 R Herath to Philander, The batsman gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 58/7

20.4 Herath to Philander, Not out! It's a bump ball. Loopy full ball on off, skidding in to brush the batsman first on the pads and then hits the middle of the bat. It goes to silly point who catches it and they appeal. Nothing from the umpire initially but then the Lankans appeal again. Now, the two umpires get together and refer it upstairs. The first replay confirms that it's a bump ball. 58/7

Shout for a catch at bat-pad. The umpire initially turns it down but the Sri Lankans kept on appealing and now the umpires get together to check it upstairs...

20.3 R Herath to Philander, Flatter and on off, punched to the off side towards covers. 58/7

20.2 R Herath to Philander, Gets on the front foot and blocks it. 58/7

20.1 R Herath to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 58/7

19.6 D Perera to Rabada, Angling down the leg side, Rabada fails to defend and is hit on the pads. 58/7

19.5 D Perera to Rabada, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 58/7

19.4 D Perera to Rabada, Plays it down off his pads to short leg. 58/7

19.3 D Perera to Rabada, Spinning away slightly from around off, Rabada pushes at it and misses. 58/7

19.2 D Perera to Rabada, Rabada has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 58/7

Kagiso Rabada arrives in the middle.

19.1 D Perera to Maharaj, OUT! Good catch in the deep by Sandakan. The way it was going, we never thought that a batsman will get out caught in the deep. Everything was happening in the close-in positions. Anyway, Maharaj tries to attack Perera and hence steps down the track. He swings his bat with the spin, makes decent enough connection and it flies over mid-wicket. Sandakan near the rope settles himself and takes the catch. Actually, it was smart captaincy by Lakmal to have a fielder placed there. Sri Lanka three wickets away now from going 1-0 up in the series. A fifer for Perera, his 6th in Test cricket. He is roaring in delight. 58/7

18.6 R Herath to Philander, Gets forward to a full ball and blocks it watchfully. 58/6

18.5 R Herath to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 58/6

18.4 R Herath to Philander, SIX! Against the run of play. Philander dances down the track and spanks it over long off for a biggie. 58/6

18.3 Herath to Philander, Slider this time, landing on middle and skidding down, Vernon tries to work it away but misses and is hit on the pads. The appeal is turned down. 52/6

18.2 R Herath to Philander, Looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 52/6

18.1 Herath to Philander, SAFE! No is the answer. Herath bowls a flighted full ball outside off, Philander thinks that he has the line covered and hence offers no shot. Just presents his front pad to keep it out. They appeal, umpire Reiffel thinks for a while and then raises his finger. Philander looks unsure, has a little chat with his partner and then signals for the DRS. The replays roll in and it shows that the ball is missing the stumps. Vernon survives. 52/6

Vernon Philander offers no shot and wears it on his pads. They appeal and the finger has gone up. Philander is clueless and then signals for the DRS. Impact is out of question here but has the ball skidded in enough to trouble the stumps. Let's have a look...

Drinks. Crazy hour after the lunch break. 6 wickets have fallen. The spinners have ruled the roost, as expected. South Africa have surrendered meekly. Hard to see this Test match going into the next session, forget next day. Let's see what happens next.

17.6 D Perera to K Maharaj, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 52/6

17.5 D Perera to Maharaj, FOUR! Boom! Gets it to spin back into the batsman and Maharaj kneels to nail his sweep shot. The short leg fielder once again takes cover immediately to save his face as it screams away to the square leg boundary. 52/6

17.4 D Perera to Maharaj, Quicker and fuller on off, Maharaj tries to sweep but misses. Is hit low on the pads, they appeal but the impact is outside the line. 48/6

17.3 D Perera to Philander, Rocks back and punches it down to long on for one. 48/6

17.2 D Perera to Maharaj, Goes hard at it again, good thing is that he has done it with the spin. A long on is in place and hence only a single. 47/6

17.1 D Perera to Maharaj, FOUR! Flatter and fuller outside off, Maharaj attacks it and hammers it down the ground to long off for a boundary. 46/6

16.6 R Herath to Philander, Turning away from the batsman, Vernon tries to defend but it beats the outside edge. 42/6

16.5 R Herath to Philander, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They manage to come back for the second. 42/6

16.4 R Herath to Philander, A mishit and it's DROPPED! Philander is not to the pitch of the delivery as he swings his bat across the line. Mistimes it in the air towards extra cover, Karunaratne rushes across to his left from mid off, gets to the ball as well but spill the catch. A couple taken. 40/6

16.3 R Herath to Philander, Philander has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/6

16.2 R Herath to Philander, Arm ball on off, sliding in, defended off the back foot. 38/6

16.1 R Herath to Philander, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 38/6

15.6 D Perera to Maharaj, Spinning down, Maharaj fails to sweep and it goes past the keeper for a couple of byes. 38/6

15.5 D Perera to Maharaj, Appeal made for another lbw. This time Maharaj has failed to connect with his sweep shot. Impact looks to be the issue and hence the umpire shakes his head. 36/6

15.4 D Perera to Maharaj, Not out! Just clipping the leg stump. Spinning back into the batsman and catching Maharaj on the pads as he fails to defend from the crease. The appeal is not entertained and Perera convinces Lakmal for the DRS. The replays show that the impact is in line but it's clipping the top of the stumps. Umpire's call. Review retained. 36/6

Another lbw shout. This time the finger stays down but Perera is quite sure. Advises his skipper to take the DRS and Lakmal obliges. Height?

Keshav Maharaj is in next.

15.3 D Perera to Kock, OUT! That has hit him in line and going on to crash into the stumps. Perera has his fourth now. He flights this one around off and gets it to skid back into the batsman. De Kock tries sweeping but fails to make any connection. He is rapped on the pads, the finger goes up as soon as the appeal is made. The African keeper though opts for the review but the technology doesn't help him. End seems nigh for the tourists. Will they even survive this session? 36/6

Quinton de Kock is given out lbw. Is impact an issue here? De Kock feels so and goes for the review. Let's see...

15.2 D Perera to Kock, Full and outside off, driven off the front foot to covers. 36/5

15.1 D Perera to Kock, DROPPED AND FOUR! De Kock plays a full-blooded sweep shot. It leaves his bat like a rocket as short leg ducks to save his life. Herath at backward square leg throws his body defying gravity. Stretches his right hand out but only manages some fingertips over it. It rushes behind and crosses the fence. 36/5

14.6 R Herath to Philander, Skidding down the leg side, Philander fails to work it away and is hit on the thigh pad. 32/5

14.5 R Herath to Philander, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 32/5

14.4 R Herath to Philander, Arm ball, full and on off, skidding in, Vernon prods forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and shoots past short leg to backward square leg. 32/5

14.3 R Herath to Philander, Flatter ball on off, Philander stays back and defends it with soft hands to the off side. 32/5

Vernon Philander in next.

14.2 R Herath to Markram, OUT! Stumped! What are you upto, South Africa? You have made this wicket look like a demon but in reality, there ain't any. More than technique, their temperament is at fault. Markram this time loses his patience. Jumps out of the crease after seeing the flight and then tries to swing it over the leg side. It spins away slightly to beat his blade and Dickwella does the rest. Wasn't to the pitch of the ball at all and the ball spinning away made matters worse for Aiden. Half the side is now chilling in the dressing room. 32/5

14.1 R Herath to Markram, Arm ball on middle, skidding through, Markram gets back to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 32/4

13.6 D Perera to Kock, Leans forward and pushes it with the inside half of the bat to mid on. 32/4

13.5 D Perera to Markram, Loopy and full on off, Aiden is well forward as he defends it towards covers. In the gap it goes and they cross. 32/4

13.4 D Perera to Markram, Flighted on off, turning in, Markram gets back and blocks it with the spin to the leg side. 31/4

13.3 D Perera to Markram, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 31/4

13.2 D Perera to Markram, Arm ball on off, defended off the back foot. 31/4

13.1 D Perera to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 31/4

12.6 R Herath to Kock, Quinton has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 31/4

12.5 R Herath to Kock, Plays it with the spin to mid-wicket. 31/4

12.4 R Herath to Kock, FOUR! Attack is the best form of defense, they say. Quinton will follow that phrase. He sits down on one knee and slogs it with the spin over backward square leg for a boundary, first of this innings. 31/4

12.3 R Herath to Kock, Walks forward a bit and tries to work it around the leg side. Closes the face of the bat early and it goes off the leading edge to third man. A couple taken. 27/4

12.2 R Herath to Kock, Flatter on off, defended off the back foot. 25/4

Quinton de Kock is the new batsman.

12.1 R Herath to Plessis, OUT! Herath joins the party as well. South Africa in tatters. Their skipper departs now without troubling the scorers much. This is very disappointing. Offering no fight whatsoever. From fight to flight. And it's plenty on this delivery. Herath gives it a good toss and lands it full around off. It spins away after kissing the pitch as du Plessis pushes at it tentatively. More with an angled bat than a straighter one. It catches the outside edge and flies straight into the hands of Mathews at first slip. Going awry for the Proteas. 25/4

11.6 D Perera to du Plessis, This one goes straight on, du Plessis plays for the spin as he brings down a straight bat. It takes the outside edge and seems that it falls just short of Mathews at first slip. The ball goes behind and they cross. 25/3

11.5 D Perera to Plessis, Flighted outside off, left alone. 24/3

In walks Faf du Plessis with his team in all sorts of trouble. Forget the target, it's about survival at the moment for them.

11.4 D Perera to Bavuma, OUT! Perera is bowling fire! Bavuma becomes his third victim. It's just about landing your delivery in the right area. The pitch and the lack of technique of the Protea batsmen will do it for you. A nicely tossed up ball on off, Bavuma should have been forward to this but chooses to stay back as he tries to defend by approaching the ball. First mistake was that he wasn't forward and the second fault was that he was going at the ball rather than allowing it to come to him. Ends up playing at it with firm hands as the ball spins back in to take the inside edge. Dhananjaya de Silva is alert at leg gully and takes a simpler catch this time. 24/3

11.3 D Perera to Bavuma, Bavuma has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 24/2

11.2 D Perera to Bavuma, Flighted and on middle, forced down towards mid on. 24/2

11.1 D Perera to Markram, Goes on the back foot to a shortish ball and punches it wide of Herath at point. He moves across to his left to collect the ball and they cross. 24/2

10.6 R Herath to Bavuma, Bavuma has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 23/2

10.5 R Herath to Bavuma, Arm ball on off, skidding back in, Temba is forward in defense but it takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. 23/2

10.4 R Herath to Bavuma, Full flighted on off, Bavuma lunges and blocks. 23/2

10.3 R Herath to Bavuma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 23/2

10.2 R Herath to Bavuma, Flighted on off, defended off the front foot. 23/2

10.1 R Herath to Bavuma, Bavuma has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 23/2

9.6 D Perera to Bavuma, Gets forward and eases it through covers for a single. 23/2

9.5 Perera to Bavuma, Tossed up ball on middle and spinning down, Bavuma gets down and across to sweep but fails to connect. It goes off his arms to the leg gully fielder who catches the ball and appeals. Nothing from the umpire and since Sri Lanka have already wasted a review, they didn't risk another. The replays show that it took the wrist band on its way. Hmm... 22/2

9.4 D Perera to A Markram, Comes down the track and knocks it down to long on for one. 22/2

9.3 D Perera to Bavuma, Uppish but just wide of the short leg fielder. Bavuma hurries down the track and then tries to block. But it spins back in to take the inside edge. Flies wide of the outstretched left hand of the short leg fielder and they cross for a single. 21/2

9.2 D Perera to Bavuma, Looks to defend it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 20/2

9.1 D Perera to Bavuma, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 20/2

8.6 R Herath to Markram, A risky shot. Floated full ball on off, Markram skips down the track and goes for a big shot. Looks more like a mishit as it flies off the toe end of the bat. The mid off fielder rushes across to his left to field the ball as it lands safely in the deep at covers. They take a couple. He played that into the wind which isn't a good idea. Needs to be careful with little things. 20/2

8.5 R Herath to Markram, Slows this one in the air and lands it full on off. Aiden defends it well off the front foot. 18/2

8.4 R Herath to Markram, Lunges to a full ball and defends it to the off side with the spin. 18/2

8.3 R Herath to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 18/2

8.2 R Herath to Markram, Steps down the track a bit and then offers a straight bat in defense. 18/2

8.1 R Herath to Markram, Tossed up ball on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 18/2

7.6 D Perera to Bavuma, Flighted and outside off, going straight on, Bavuma plays for the spin which ain't there and hence gets beaten. 16/2

7.5 D Perera to Bavuma, Bavuma has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 16/2

7.4 D Perera to Bavuma, Flighted and on middle, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 16/2

Temba Bavuma is the number 4 batsman.

7.3 D Perera to Amla, OUT! Identical to the way he got out in the first innings. Only difference, this time he walked without waiting for the decision. Fantastic catch as well. Dhananjaya de Silva it is. Perera dishes out a traditional off spinner. He lands it around off, Amla gets forward to defend with his bat in front of his pad. But it turns back in with extra bounce to kiss the inside edge, brushes the pads and loops over short leg. De Silva reacts quickly to his left from leg gully and dives full length to grab a fine catch. Another body blow to South Africa. 16/2

7.2 D Perera to Amla, Floated one landing full on off, Amla reads it from the pitch and then defends it on the leg side. 16/1

7.1 D Perera to Markram, Too short in length and outside off, Aiden goes on the back foot and cracks it past mid off. Lakmal chases it down and they take three runs. 16/1

6.6 R Herath to Markram, This one skids back in from around the middle stump line, Markram helps it behind square leg and crosses to retain strike. 13/1

6.5 R Herath to Markram, Leans on the front foot to a full ball and defends it on the off side. 12/1

6.4 R Herath to Markram, A touch short and outside off, Markram reads the length early, gets back and punches it towards the point fielder. 12/1

6.3 R Herath to Markram, Tossed up and outside off, Aiden gets across the stumps to cover the line and then leaves it alone. 12/1

6.2 R Herath to Markram, Flighted and full on middle, Markram is on the front foot in defense. 12/1

6.1 R Herath to Markram, Markram has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 12/1

Hashim Amla is the number 3 batsman.

5.6 D Perera to Elgar, OUT! Elgar has a brain explosion and is gone stumped. Very poor from him. He is the one known to bide time in the middle and fight it out. Unexpected, really. Perera tempts him with extra flight. Serves it up and around off, seeing that Dean jumps out of the crease and probably attempts to heave it over the leg side. But he doesn't account for the away spin there. It curls past his bat as he dances down the track and swings his bat and Dickwella behind does the rest. First blood drawn by Sri Lanka. 12/1

5.5 D Perera to Elgar, Floated ball on off, Elgar gets forward, in an ugly manner, to defend it back to the bowler. 12/0

5.4 D Perera to Markram, Steps down the track and pushes it off his pads to mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his left and parries it towards mid on. A single taken. 12/0

5.3 D Perera to Markram, Gets a bit opened up in his stance as Markram is squared up in his defense. 11/0

5.2 D Perera to Markram, Lunges to a full ball, allows it to spin back in and then defends. 11/0

5.1 D Perera to Markram, Tossed up ball outside off, Markram defends it off his back foot. 11/0

4.6 R Herath to Elgar, Full and on middle, blocked to mid on to end the over. 11/0

4.5 R Herath to Markram, Fullish and on middle, skidding in, Markram gets forward to defend but it takes the inner half of the bat and travels to fine leg. Roshen Silva gives it the chase, slides and picks it up to throw. But while doing so, it comes out of his grasp and goes behind. Three taken due to that error. 11/0

4.4 R Herath to Markram, Steps down the track a bit and defends it off the outer half of the bat to covers. 8/0

4.3 R Herath to Markram, Presses forward to a full ball on middle and off and this time blocks it from the middle of the bat. 8/0

4.2 R Herath to Markram, Beauty! Drifting into the batsman around off, spinning away after landing, Markram tries to defend off the front foot but misses. 8/0

4.1 R Herath to Elgar, Flighted and full on off, Elgar presses forward and pushes it with soft hands to covers for a run. 8/0

3.6 D Perera to Markram, It's tossed up and very full outside off, Markram drives it through covers and picks up a couple of runs. 7/0

3.5 D Perera to Markram, Quicker this time, on middle, defended from the crease. 5/0

3.4 D Perera to Markram, Spin and bounce from around middle and leg, Markram fails to defend and it goes off his pads to leg gully. A moment of excitement for the Sri Lankan players. 5/0

3.3 D Perera to Markram, Loopy on off, once again Aiden defends it with the turn to the leg side. The short leg fielder dives to his right to stop the ball. 5/0

3.2 D Perera to Markram, Gets back inside the crease and defends it with the spin to short leg. 5/0

3.1 D Perera to A Markram, Flighted full ball on off, turning in, Markram gets forward to defend but it takes the inside half of the bat and rolls towards square leg. 5/0

Welcome back for the afternoon session. The South African trial by spin is about to begin. Dilruwan Perera to begin proceedings with a slip, leg slip and short leg in place.

...DAY 3, SECOND SESSION...

Safely negotiated. But the way both the openers batted against the spinners, signs are ominous. They need to be very careful after the break as Sri Lanka will bombard them with plenty of spin. At this point of time, South Africa need 347 more for a win with 10 wickets intact. Join us in a short while for all the action.

2.6 R Herath to Elgar, Tossed up ball wide outside off, left alone. That will be Lunch on day 3! 5/0

2.5 R Herath to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 5/0

2.4 R Herath to Elgar, Flatter and fuller on leg, Elgar keeps it out from the inner half of the bat to leg gully. 5/0

2.3 R Herath to Elgar, Very risky. Tries to sweep it on the leg side but it takes a top edge and flies over leg slip. A couple taken. 5/0

2.2 R Herath to Elgar, Slow and loopy on off, Elgar presses forward and defends. 3/0

2.1 R Herath to Elgar, Beaten! Tossed up ball outside off, not spinning in, Elgar tries to drive but misses. 3/0

1.6 D Perera to Markram, Landing wide outside leg, Markram pads it away. 3/0

1.5 D Perera to Markram, Off the mark! Gets on the front foot and drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 3/0

1.4 D Perera to Markram, Turning down, tapped in front of leg slip. 1/0

1.3 D Perera to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 1/0

1.2 D Perera to Elgar, On the pads, helped in front of square leg for a run. 1/0

1.1 D Perera to Elgar, Flighted on off, Elgar has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 0/0

Dilruwan Perera to bowl from the other end.

0.6 R Herath to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 0/0

0.5 R Herath to Markram, Walks forward and across before offering a straight bat in defense. 0/0

0.4 R Herath to Markram, Flatter again, skidding in from middle, Markram clearly is not picking Herath. Tries to defend but gets an inside edge again. 0/0

0.3 R Herath to Markram, Flatter and on middle, Markram gets forward but is squared up as he defends it off the inside half of the bat. 0/0

0.2 Herath to Markram, NOT OUT! Impact is outside off and it's missing the stumps as well. Very poor review by Sri Lanka. A flighted ball around off, not turning much, Markram gets across a bit and then tries to defend but misses. He is hit on the pads, they appeal but nothing from the umpire. DRS s taken but the replays only told how poor that referral was. 0/0

Huge appeal for an lbw! Looks too high and that's why not given. Hang on, Sri Lanka want to review it.

0.1 R Herath to Markram, Arm ball to begin with, on middle and skidding down, Markram tries to flick but misses. They appeal unsuccessfully. Too high. 0/0

First Published: July 14, 2018, 10:10 AM IST