Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: SL Look to Stay in Hunt

Follow all the live score and latest updates from 2019 World Cup game between Sri Lanka (SL) and South Africa (SA): Sri Lanka are one of the teams who are living on a prayer in the 2019 World Cup. Their 20-run win over hosts England has given them an outside chance of making the semifinals if all permutations and combinations go their way. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will want to be at their best against a depleted South African side who are already out of the tournament and has nothing to loss. Faf du Plessis' men will look to play for pride, while Sri Lanka will look to keep their hopes alive. Hello and welcome to our live coverage where we will bring you all the updates from the Riverside Ground.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 28 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at The Riverside Ground, Chester le Street Durham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (SL vs SA).

For that to happen they need to win all three of their remaining games starting with South Africa at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Friday (June 28). Lanka’s opponents have had a disastrous time in the tournament so far and after seven games they only have a win over Afghanistan to show for their efforts.

Coming into the World Cup, Lanka were the weaker of the two sides, especially after the 4-0 mauling at the hands of South Africa earlier this year. But slowly they have managed to keep themselves in the hunt for reaching the last four stage.

In the first few games, Lanka’s middle-order was the biggest cause of concern with the bulk of the scoring done by opener and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and his partner Kusal Perera. However, the game against England helped the likes of Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Angelo Mathews hit form at the right time.

The man crucial to their turnaround has been former ODI captain and pace spearhead Lasith Malinga. He might have lost some pace with age but makes up for that with his guile and remains a big threat as the Englishmen found out.

South African batsmen have struggled throughout the tournament and Malinga & Co will look to keep them down to keep their hopes alives.