Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: SL Look to Stay in Hunt

"Big ground will help spinners. There's an even covering of grass and it will provide good seam to the bowlers. Looks a good surface, the toss won't be that important," says Nasser Hussain in his pitch report.
13:01 (IST)
Sri Lanka are one of the teams who are living on a prayer in the 2019 World Cup. Their 20-run win over hosts England has given them an outside chance of making the semifinals if all permutations and combinations go their way. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will want to be at their best against a depleted South African side who are already out of the tournament and has nothing to lose. Faf du Plessis' men will look to play for pride, while Sri Lanka will look to keep their hopes alive. Hello and welcome to our live coverage where we will bring you all the updates from the Riverside Ground.
14:27 (IST)
14:22 (IST)
Lungi Ngidi’s conditioning has been under scrutiny, as has Tabraiz Shamsi’s waistline and both appear to be issues that can be solved by a good trainer but what South Africa will struggle with most is how to cope with the loss of Imran Tahir. The legspinner, like Duminy, will play his last at this World Cup and it is to him that the rest should be the sorriest. Tahir has given tirelessly of himself since his debut in 2011, he cares deeply about what he does, he has become the lungs of the team on the field and it seems like he contributes a large amount of the heart and brains off it. He will bow out with respect, but nothing else. No medal. No major trophy. Nothing to really show for the effort he put in.
14:19 (IST)
At the other end, South Africa’s attack - all of them - need to be better managed and work on a plan that will see them fully fit when they are most needed. Rabada, who has already had the luxury of a longer-term national contract than many of his peers, has to be spoken to about priorities. We can all understand that the money he makes at the IPL cannot be replicated at home, even fractionally, but then the number of balls he bowls at home needs to be reduced.
14:17 (IST)
While professional sportsmen need to learn to operate in a space that shuts out external noise, if South Africa are still doing, they have become tone deaf to the issues they need to address but that is a topic for another piece. Instead, it suffices to say that someone can send the shrill sound of reality through space with a century in the next two matches. If that somebody is Quinton de Kock or Aiden Markram or Rassie van der Dussen, all the better because that is where South Africa’s future lies.
14:13 (IST)
Duminy is no longer one of them, and he is going on his own terms. Others may have to be pushed. Miller, despite his age and his ability, should have to prove himself at a lower level again before he can be reconsidered. Hashim Amla, much as it is difficult to write and read and digest because of the aura around him, probably has to go. And there might even be questions about Faf du Plessis, who has now let slip that he is not nearly in control as his cool exterior suggests. He could not stop players from burning out at the IPL (and perhaps he shouldn’t be able to given free agency and all that) and he cannot control the things happening outside of what Duminy called the players “bubble,” which, to be frank, should now have burst.
14:09 (IST)
In the end, he was dropped after three matches, having reached double-figures only once, and will be recalled because of a groin injury to David Miller. Between them, the pair have scored 192 runs in seven innings, less than 23 other players have scored on their own at this tournament, and therein lies South Africa’s biggest challenge as they go forward: from the ashes of this stubbed out campaign, they need to find players who can set the international stage alight.
14:05 (IST)
Duminy was the first player to say sorry when he fronted up to the media at Chester-le-Street, after weeks behind the scenes in what is his swan song. Even before the tournament kicked off, Duminy announced it would be his last. Some (including this writer) questioned whether the sentiment that came with that merited selection, given his record and that fact that he was injured in the lead-up. Others would have breathed a sigh of relief, knowing that the only thing Duminy did consistently was flatter to deceive. And others still, would have hoped that the goodbye would spur Duminy on to some form of greatness.
13:59 (IST)
Even if they win their last two matches, South Africa will return home with a victory percentage of 33, worse than the 50% in 2003 - the only other time they have not made the knock-outs. They know it has never been worse than this. South Africa have used words like embarrassed - as Faf du Plessis did after their loss to Pakistan - and ashamed - as JP Duminy did ahead of their match against Sri Lanka and now they have even apologised for their performances.
13:54 (IST)
Lanka’s opponents have had a disastrous time in the tournament so far and after seven games they only have a win over Afghanistan to show for their efforts. South African batsmen have struggled throughout the tournament and Malinga & Co will look to keep them down to keep their hopes alive.
13:43 (IST)
The man crucial to their turnaround has been former ODI captain and pace spearhead Lasith Malinga. He might have lost some pace with age but makes up for that with his guile and remains a big threat as the Englishmen found out.
13:36 (IST)
In the first few games, Lanka’s middle-order was the biggest cause of concern with the bulk of the scoring done by opener and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and his partner Kusal Perera. However, the game against England helped the likes of Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Angelo Mathews hit form at the right time.
13:29 (IST)
Coming into the World Cup, Lanka were the weaker of the two sides, especially after the 4-0 mauling at the hands of South Africa earlier this year. But slowly they have managed to keep themselves in the hunt for reaching the last four stage.
13:21 (IST)
WEATHER UPDATE - It's currently a bit cloudy in Chester-le-Street but it will get brighter as the day goes on. Rain should be a non-entity, so we should get a full game in. Clear skies will be good news for Sri Lanka, who have already had a couple of games washed out in this World Cup due to rain. Even their game against Afghanistan was affected by rain in Cardiff but they managed to secure a win in that match.
13:10 (IST)
Sri Lanka's tournament has been a roller-coaster ride with a share of controversies over pitches and training conditions being offered to them. A couple of rained-out games hit them hard but they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the last game by defeating the home side. Meanwhile, the 2015 World Cup semifinalist have only won one game – over Afghanistan – in this World Cup. Losses to New Zealand and Pakistan were the final nails in the South African coffin.
13:01 (IST)
Sri Lanka are one of the teams who are living on a prayer in the 2019 World Cup. Their 20-run win over hosts England has given them an outside chance of making the semifinals if all permutations and combinations go their way. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will want to be at their best against a depleted South African side who are already out of the tournament and has nothing to lose. Faf du Plessis' men will look to play for pride, while Sri Lanka will look to keep their hopes alive. Hello and welcome to our live coverage where we will bring you all the updates from the Riverside Ground.
