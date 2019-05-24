Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Miller Falls for Five

14:53(IST)

Before worrying about whether they will lose any more players to financial opportunities abroad, South Africa have to concern themselves with finding out where the runs will come from. Quinton de Kock brings IPL form and Faf du Plessis and David Miller bring reputation but Rassie van der Dussen could be the man to watch. He only has nine ODIs to his name and no IPL experience but was the joint-top run-scorer in the South African domestic T20 franchise competition and has shown himself to be a big-hitter with a cool head. He’s no de Villiers (yet), but his presence could answer some questions about the ability to respond to pressure. And make no mistake, they will be asked.