Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Markram Departs For 21

Their under-19 team were crowned champions in 2014. Among them was Kagiso Rabada, who has matured so quickly as an international cricketer that it’s difficult to believe he was ever 19. Rabada has been declared fit to lead the attack, after a back injury at the IPL. His combination of speed and skill is expected to be the antidote to flat tracks but he is not the only trick up South Africa’s sleeve. Andile Phehlukwayo’s ability to absorb pressure at the death should not be underestimated and he could well be the x-factor South Africa have long wanted. And then there is Aiden Markram, who said he would not have picked himself for the tournament but has become coach Ottis Gibson’s consultant-in-chief about conditions in England, after a stint Hampshire. Markram finished fourth on the Royal London One-Day Cup run-chart with 466 runs from eight matches at 58.25 but even on those numbers, he is happy on the bench. It’s unlikely he will actually be there.