Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Markram Departs For 21

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2019, 3:45 PM IST

Match 2, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 24 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:45(IST)

Another over from Pradeep fetches a four. Sri Lanka are failing to build the pressure on oppositin batsmen. They need to break the small partnership brewing between South Africa and Sri Lanka. It's 63/1 after 10 overs. 

15:42(IST)

In other warm up match:

15:36(IST)

Pradeep starts another over. Batting has looked really easy till now for South Africa and the ball is coming onto the bat really well. They would settle for nothing less than 300 on this flat-looking wicket. Meanwhile another over comes to an end as South Africa are 54/1 in 8 overs. 

15:32(IST)
15:29(IST)

OUT: Here is the first breakthrough for Lanka. Lakmal has the prized wicket of Markram, who played pone shot too many and edged one straight into the hands of Perera. He departs for 21 as South Africa are 47/1 in 6.2 overs. 

15:22(IST)

This is a quick start by South Africa who have struck five boundaries in the last three overs. Looks like Lanka will have to switch to spin early on in the innings to control some runs. After five overs Proteas are 35/0. 

15:15(IST)

Amla is getting a go-ahead here. He has struck two quick boundaries and that has upped the ante for the Proteas. Sri Lanka, on the other hand are suddenly struggling here. It's 24/0 after 3.4 overs. 

15:13(IST)
15:10(IST)

Nuwan Pradeep starts from the other end for Sri Lanka. He will have to look for early wickets for his side and target Amla, who is struggling for form. Another great over from the Lankans comes to an end and that fetches only one run. It's 6/0 after 2 overs. 

15:05(IST)

And the match gets underway as Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla have come out to open the batting for South Africa whereas Lakmal starts with the ball. It's a good first over as just 4 runs come from it. It's 4/0 after 1 over. 

15:01(IST)

RULES OF WARM UPS: Both teams can use all fifteen players in their squad.  Whether they'll make use of that leeway remains to be seen.  Will they spread the experience around or focus on getting overs in for their key players?

14:53(IST)

Before worrying about whether they will lose any more players to financial opportunities abroad, South Africa have to concern themselves with finding out where the runs will come from. Quinton de Kock brings IPL form and Faf du Plessis and David Miller bring reputation but Rassie van der Dussen could be the man to watch. He only has nine ODIs to his name and no IPL experience but was the joint-top run-scorer in the South African domestic T20 franchise competition and has shown himself to be a big-hitter with a cool head. He’s no de Villiers (yet), but his presence could answer some questions about the ability to respond to pressure. And make no mistake, they will be asked.

14:44(IST)

It is also JP Duminy’s final chance to fulfill potential that has never properly flowered and it could be Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla’s farewell too. Amla’s was the most contentious selection after a period of poor form and personal hardship following his father’s illness. The early indication is that unless Amla finds form in the warm-ups, he might be the one doing drinks’ duty. It won’t come as a surprise if he uses the time to consider ending his career on a Kolpak-deal, especially as he’d be in a perfect place to negotiate and sign one.

14:39(IST)

At the other end is Imran Tahir, the oldest player at the tournament and the only member of South Africa’s attack who has not had a niggle in the lead-up. Tahir is the heart, soul and lungs of the middle-overs where he has made the dual role of container-attacker his own. His inclusion in South Africa’s limited-overs’ squads transformed their entire mindset, from a team that used spin as a throwaway discipline of defence, to one that relies on it to win matches. Tahir has already written himself into South African cricket history and the World Cup will be his final chapter.

14:36(IST)

TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first. It will an interesting contest between both the sides. 

14:35(IST)

Lungi Ngidi would have been part of the 2014 tournament but was injured (incidentally, he was also injured before this one) but what these names show is continuity of development in South African cricket. Only West Indies have the same number of players from the 2014 tournament in attendance - they finished second in the group to South Africa and lost to Australia in the quarterfinals, ultimately placing fifth - while Bangladesh have two players from the event, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India one each and England, Australia, Afghanistan and New Zealand, none. If nothing else, South Africa’s administrators can take heart from knowing the system is working, for now, and their youth are coming through.

14:23(IST)

Their under-19 team were crowned champions in 2014. Among them was Kagiso Rabada, who has matured so quickly as an international cricketer that it’s difficult to believe he was ever 19. Rabada has been declared fit to lead the attack, after a back injury at the IPL. His combination of speed and skill is expected to be the antidote to flat tracks but he is not the only trick up South Africa’s sleeve. Andile Phehlukwayo’s ability to absorb pressure at the death should not be underestimated and he could well be the x-factor South Africa have long wanted. And then there is Aiden Markram, who said he would not have picked himself for the tournament but has become coach Ottis Gibson’s consultant-in-chief about conditions in England, after a stint Hampshire. Markram finished fourth on the Royal London One-Day Cup run-chart with 466 runs from eight matches at 58.25 but even on those numbers, he is happy on the bench. It’s unlikely he will actually be there.

14:14(IST)

South Africa, like New Zealand, are just another team but their low-profile does not indicate they are lacking. It may even suggest the opposite and a closer look at the class of 2019 suggests South Africa should be taken seriously as the tournament approaches. Perhaps most telling is that three of the 15 have already won a World Cup. Yes, that’s right. South Africa have lifted a major trophy, albeit at age group level.

14:04(IST)

Though they are ranked third in the world, and have won eight out of ten ODIs this year, including a 5-nil sweep of Sri Lanka, South Africa have flown in under the radar. Mostly, that’s because of the absence of de Villiers, who will play for Middlesex in the T20 Blast, in-between promoting everything from leather shoes to luggage (the bills must be paid somehow) but there are also other factors. The favourites tag has shifted to England and India, the redemption song is being sung for Australia, the surprise stories should sprout from Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and even Afghanistan.

13:56(IST)

This time, it’s probably not “the one.” It’s not 2015, when the game’s most dynamic batsman, AB de Villiers, was also the captain of the team. It’s not 2011, when the attack unusually included a legspinner. It’s not 2007, with the world’s greatest all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, at the height of his powers. It’s not 2003, with the comforts of home, and it’s definitely not 1999. It’s two decades, three captains, four CEOs and five World Cups on, and South Africa have arrived seeking silverware. There’s little expectation they shall find.

13:47(IST)

And the curtain-raiser to the World Cup is here. South Africa take on Sri Lanka in a warm up game at Cardiff while Afghanistan will lock horns against Pakistan. Now all the sides will get one final chance to get acclimatised to the conditions and do well at the coveted tournament. Keep following our live blog for all the latest updates to these matches. 

File photo of South Africa batsman Hashim Amla (Credit: Getty Images)

Another over from Pradeep fetches a four. Sri Lanka are failing to build the pressure on oppositin batsmen. They need to break the small partnership brewing between South Africa and Sri Lanka. It's 63/1 after 10 overs.

SL vs SA will be broadcast on Friday (May 24) from 3:00 PM onwards. SL vs SA live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW:

South Africa and Sri Lanka would know each other well by now. Not too long ago, they played a full series in South Africa. Sri Lanka stunned everyone by sweeping the two Tests, before the hosts won the five ODIs and the three T20Is. They now meet again for the World Cup warm-up game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday (May 24).

Neither side is favourite for the tournament. Sri Lanka are nowhere close to that tag, having hardly won anything in ODI cricket recently. They've won only seven of their 26 matches since the start of 2018. Their only ODI win in 2019 came earlier this week against Scotland.

Surprisingly, South Africa too don't enter the tournament as hot contenders. It's surprising for two reasons; firstly, they're always seen as favourites before every world tournament. Secondly, they're in superb form in ODI cricket, having won eight of their ten ODIs this year. In fact, since the start of 2017, they've won eight of their 10 bilateral ODI series. But it's always the ICC events that are an issue, isn't it?

South Africa would want to, finally, prove that wrong.

LAST FIVE COMPLETED ODIs

South Africa: W W W W W

All against Sri Lanka, all by convincing margins.

Sri Lanka

L L L L W

The only win came against Scotland.

ISSUES TO FINE TUNE

South Africa

Will Amla open? Or will it be Aiden Markram? South Africa will use the warm-up matches to choose between the experienced pro and the promising youngster. Amla has not been in the best of forms recently, but that's only relative to his lofty standards. His recent numbers are still better than his competitors. Amla missed the last ODI series against Sri Lanka, and has not had much game time recently. The team needs him to hit form in the warm-ups for his experience will be crucial.

South Africa also have to test the fitness of their pacers - Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Steyn and Rabada had to return from the IPL with injuries, while Ngidi was ruled out of the entire tournament. How they turn up will be a talking point.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have to fine-tune just about everything. They've got a new combination right at the top, with Dimuth Karunaratne coming in as opener and captain. Before the Scotland game, he last played an ODI in World Cup 2015. Karunaratne made a good start to his new role, scoring 77 to help his side post 322 for 8. His partner Avishka Fernando scored his maiden ODI half-century too, and Sri Lanka would hope for more of the same. A good beginning will solve half their problems.

IN FORM PLAYER

South Africa

Quinton de Kock: The opener has scores of 83, 81, 94, 121, 51 and 6 in his last six ODIs. He took that form forward into the IPL too, making 529 runs from 16 matches that played a big part in Mumbai Indians' title run.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis: His form will be crucial to Sri Lanka's chances. He has been a promising youngster for a while now, and it's time to deliver at the biggest stage. Mendis has four half-centuries in his last 10 ODIs, but the highest score among them was the 66 he scored against Scotland. He has 15 half-centuries and just one century from 61 ODI innings. It's time to improve on the conversion rate.

SQUADS

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jefferey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeewan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana​.
Dimuth KarunaratneFaf du Plessisicc world cup 2019ICC World Cup Cricket Match 2019South Africasri lankaSri Lanka vs South Africa

