Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Though they are ranked third in the world, and have won eight out of ten ODIs this year, including a 5-nil sweep of Sri Lanka, South Africa have flown in under the radar. Mostly, that’s because of the absence of de Villiers, who will play for Middlesex in the T20 Blast, in-between promoting everything from leather shoes to luggage (the bills must be paid somehow) but there are also other factors. The favourites tag has shifted to England and India, the redemption song is being sung for Australia, the surprise stories should sprout from Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and even Afghanistan.