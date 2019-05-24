Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Mathews Waging Lone Battle

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2019, 9:47 PM IST

Match 2, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 24 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Sri Lanka need 152 runs in 101 balls at 9.03 rpo

Highlights

21:52(IST)

Just less than 9 runs an over needed from the last 17 overs for Sri Lanka. The last Shamsi over got them only five runs and no boundaries, which is something of a surprise as Mathews is looking to break the shackles at least once in every over. Score: 187/4 after 33. 

21:48(IST)
21:47(IST)

Back after a small drinks break in Cardiff, and Faf has turned to another of his strike bowler with Lungi Ngidi. Mathews looks to take him on off the first ball, but gets only a single and two balls later there's an lbw appeal that goes up to the third umpire, and the batsman's safe because of an inside edge. Close call there. Ngidi keeps it on the money for the rest of the three balls as SL move onto 182/4 after 32 overs.

21:37(IST)

4 and 4! Lots to think about for Faf as Mathews gets down on one knee and sweeps him away for two boundaries to deep square-leg. Not the kind of thing South Africa's captain would have wanted to see. 

21:34(IST)

Sri Lanka has resisted well, but that is certainly not enough for the Islanders to win the match. A lot will depend upon how Mathews bats for the rest of the innings. Having said that a lot of time still left in the match. Sri Lanka are 170/4 in 30 overs. 

21:31(IST)

WICKET: Important one as Rabada dismisses Karunaratne for 87. The southpaw looked to hook Rabada away but Markram at square-leg wasn't going to make a mistake. Score 170/4. 

21:28(IST)
21:28(IST)

Karunaratne has made batting look easy here in Cardiff. Once again he finds the boundary, this time on the leg side off the first ball of Shamsi's over before failing to really get another big shot away. Mathews takes over for the last two balls and and looks towards the mid-wicket boundary and picks up three to make it an 8 run over. Score: 169/3 after 29 overs.

21:24(IST)

Faf du Plessis has had enough of giving easy runs away it seems. He's brought in Kagiso Rabada for his second spell, and the directive is surely to get wickets as soon as he can. But, he's welcomed by Karunaratne's leg-glance for a boundary. The cycle of one boundary an over continues as Rabada finishes having given away 6 runs. Score: 161/3 after 28 overs.

21:20(IST)

Both the Lankan batsmen are doing well to find the boundary at least once in the over. This time once again it's captain Karunaratne who plays Shamsi down to third man for a boundary to make that a 7 run over. Score: 155/3 after 27 overs.

21:15(IST)

Normally, Pretorius would have been taken off the attack by now, but Faf giving his bowlers enough to time get into a rhythm before competition begings. He's bowled his fourth over and conceded just 6 runs including being picked off for a boundary too. Not the best over, but not the worst in terms of preparing, which is what these games are for. Score: 148/3 after 26 overs.

21:12(IST)
21:11(IST)

Sri lanka are looking to up the ante a little here in Cardiff. This time Tahir's fifth over goes for a few runs - 11 to be precise as Karunaratne finds the boundary off two consecutive deliveries of the spinner. Score: 142/3 after 25 overs. 

21:07(IST)

Quite a productive 24th over for the Sri Lankans. Mathews uses all his experience and plays Pretorius away for two boundaries comfortably after being handed strike by Karunaratne. Mathews looking to get a move on against the inexperienced bowler, who does not have the pace to trouble him either. That's a 12 run over which takes to score to 131/3. 

21:04(IST)

Karunaratne and Mathews are two of the seniors in the side and they are playing their roles well - risk free cricket against the Proteas here in Cardiff. Both batsmen taking their time in the middle and rotating the strike regularly to keep the pressure off them. Can they make the chase a successful one? Score: 119/3 after 23 overs. 

21:02(IST)
21:01(IST)

22 overs through for Sri Lanka, and they have a mountain to climb and captain Karunaratne has dug in and is anchoring the innings in Cardiff. He's completed a half-century and shepherded his side well so far. Score: 114/3. 

20:59(IST)

Half-century: Dimuth Karunaratne playing a skipper's knock against the Proteas. Pulls Pretorious away to the square leg boundary with impeccable placement to complete his half century. He's not played a lot of cricket recently, but this give his confidence the needed boost ahead of the tournament. 

20:57(IST)

100 Up for Sri Lanka's innings in Tahir's third over. Still quite comfortable for the South Africans, apart from the one boundary Karunaratne managed at fine leg by sweeping it from outside off stump of Tahir's fourth ball. Score: 106/3 after 21 overs. 

20:55(IST)
20:55(IST)

Faf brings in Dwaine Pretorius for his first over of the game and Karunaratne and Mathews have to be contend with just working him around for three singles. There was almost a wicket as Karunaratne was dropped - but it was a difficult chance for Phehlukwayo at mid-on. SL: 98/3 after 20 overs. 

20:50(IST)

Tahir's back for his second over and it is a tidy one too. Just the three runs in singles which works well for the Proteas. The Lankans will need to hurry things up if they are going to get some momentum early on in this trip, because South Africa seem comfortable - just like Faf du Plessis would want it. 

20:47(IST)

Phehlukwayo back from the other end and it is not the kind of over Faf would have had in mind. The fast bowler errs in line and length, which helps the duo of Mathews and Karunaratne to work him around for a few runs and release the pressure a bit. Score: 92/3 after 18 overs. 

20:45(IST)
20:43(IST)

Faf is definitely looking to get a few more wickets quickly here as he brings on Imran Tahir for the 17th over. The attacking spinner does what he does best - keeps it tight and does not let the batsmen get away. Yet another 2 run over for the Lankans, who have moved onto 86/3 after 17 overs. 

20:40(IST)

Phehlukwayo meanwhile comes in and bowls an economical over for South Africa. He's conceded just the two singles of the last two balls of the over. South Africa absolutely coasting here and are in full control of the contest. All going to plan for Faf du Plessis' side.  Score: 84/3 after 16 overs.  

20:39(IST)

Over in Afghanistan's match against Pakistan, there is an injury concern with Mohammad Shahzad after he walked off injured. Afghanistan however are not in too much trouble and are doing well to keep the chase on track. They are 127/2 after 22 overs and Pakistan need wickets to get this wrapped up. 

20:36(IST)

End of 15 overs in the chase for Sri lanka, and the score stads at 82/3 after Mathews and Karunaratne managed a single each of the last two balls of the over from Morris. Slow and steady is the need of the hour for the Lankans. 

20:21(IST)

Scratch that. Sri Lanka suffer a blow as Kusal Mendis is trapped lbw by Phehlukwayo. He walked across too much and missed a straight ball. Kusal Mendis gone for 37 off 31. Sri Lanka 72 for 3.

20:20(IST)

Morris continues to be expensive. 11 runs from his third over, with Mendis and Karunarate scoring a boundary each. Morris impressed with the bat but has given 29 from his first three overs. Sri Lanka are back on track at 72/2 in 13 overs.

Catch all the latest updates from the first warm-up game of ICC World Cup Cricket Match 2019 between Sri Lanka vs South Africa live from Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff: Faf has turned to another of his strike bowler with Lungi Ngidi. Mathews looks to take him on off the first ball, but gets only a single and two balls later there's an lbw appeal that goes up to the third umpire, and the batsman's safe because of an inside edge. Close call there. Ngidi keeps it on the money for the rest of the three balls as SL move onto 182/4 after 32 overs.

SL vs SA will be broadcast on Friday (May 24) from 3:00 PM onwards. SL vs SA live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW:

South Africa and Sri Lanka would know each other well by now. Not too long ago, they played a full series in South Africa. Sri Lanka stunned everyone by sweeping the two Tests, before the hosts won the five ODIs and the three T20Is. They now meet again for the World Cup warm-up game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday (May 24).

Neither side is favourite for the tournament. Sri Lanka are nowhere close to that tag, having hardly won anything in ODI cricket recently. They've won only seven of their 26 matches since the start of 2018. Their only ODI win in 2019 came earlier this week against Scotland.

Surprisingly, South Africa too don't enter the tournament as hot contenders. It's surprising for two reasons; firstly, they're always seen as favourites before every world tournament. Secondly, they're in superb form in ODI cricket, having won eight of their ten ODIs this year. In fact, since the start of 2017, they've won eight of their 10 bilateral ODI series. But it's always the ICC events that are an issue, isn't it?

South Africa would want to, finally, prove that wrong.

LAST FIVE COMPLETED ODIs

South Africa: W W W W W

All against Sri Lanka, all by convincing margins.

Sri Lanka

L L L L W

The only win came against Scotland.

ISSUES TO FINE TUNE

South Africa

Will Amla open? Or will it be Aiden Markram? South Africa will use the warm-up matches to choose between the experienced pro and the promising youngster. Amla has not been in the best of forms recently, but that's only relative to his lofty standards. His recent numbers are still better than his competitors. Amla missed the last ODI series against Sri Lanka, and has not had much game time recently. The team needs him to hit form in the warm-ups for his experience will be crucial.

South Africa also have to test the fitness of their pacers - Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Steyn and Rabada had to return from the IPL with injuries, while Ngidi was ruled out of the entire tournament. How they turn up will be a talking point.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have to fine-tune just about everything. They've got a new combination right at the top, with Dimuth Karunaratne coming in as opener and captain. Before the Scotland game, he last played an ODI in World Cup 2015. Karunaratne made a good start to his new role, scoring 77 to help his side post 322 for 8. His partner Avishka Fernando scored his maiden ODI half-century too, and Sri Lanka would hope for more of the same. A good beginning will solve half their problems.

IN FORM PLAYER

South Africa

Quinton de Kock: The opener has scores of 83, 81, 94, 121, 51 and 6 in his last six ODIs. He took that form forward into the IPL too, making 529 runs from 16 matches that played a big part in Mumbai Indians' title run.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis: His form will be crucial to Sri Lanka's chances. He has been a promising youngster for a while now, and it's time to deliver at the biggest stage. Mendis has four half-centuries in his last 10 ODIs, but the highest score among them was the 66 he scored against Scotland. He has 15 half-centuries and just one century from 61 ODI innings. It's time to improve on the conversion rate.

SQUADS

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jefferey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeewan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana​.
Dimuth Karunaratne Faf du Plessis icc world cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Match 2019 South Africa sri lanka Sri Lanka vs South Africa

