Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Morris Cameo Lifts SA to 338

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 24, 2019, 6:47 PM IST

Match 2, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 24 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:46(IST)

Morris wasn't in South Africa's original squad, but he could just break his way into the starting XI. Absolutely proving his worth with this cameo. He has smashed 26 off 13, powering south Africa to 338 for 7. They had a slump in the middle overs but the eighth wicket stand between Morris and Pretorius (52 off 25) has taken them to a big score. Solid score, that. But no score is beyond reach these days, so join us for the chase.

18:35(IST)

The advantage of having all-rounders. Chris Morris plays a cameo and has taken South Africa past 300 in the 48th over, along with Dwaine Pretorius. Nuwan Pradeep has conceded 12 from the 48th over.

18:23(IST)

2 1 6 2 W. Phehlukwayo looks to take the attack to Pradeep, but the bowler wins. A short ball once again, Phehlukwayo pulls and top edges, is easily taken in the deep. A good cameo ends. 35 off 34. SA 286/7 in the 46th over.

18:18(IST)

Five overs remaining. South Africa are 275 for 6. They scored just 16 runs in the last four overs. How strongly can they finish? A lot will depend on Phehlukwayo!

18:09(IST)

Phehlukwayo is going along nicely at one end. He's on a run-a-ball 24, and has just struck Lakmal for a boundary in the first ball of the 44th. Sotuh Africa need more of those.

17:57(IST)

Every time South Africa look like getting momentum, Sri Lanka have struck. Suranga Lakmal now gets JP Duminy with a half tracker down leg side. Duminy looks to pull btu gloves it down leg side. SA 259/6 in 41.1. Duminy out for 22 off 29.

17:47(IST)

The runs continue to come despite the wickets. Phehlukwayo and Duminy both have a boundary each as South Africa approach 250. They're 243/5 in 39.

17:36(IST)

Another superb catch! Sri Lanka are doing well on the field now. Van der Dussen falls after a promising knock. He pulls Pradeep but can't beat deep square. De Silva dives forward and holds on. SA 228/5 in 35.5.

17:20(IST)

What a catch from captain Karunaratne! Miller smashes a pull shot off Udana but can't beat mid-wicket where Karunaratne moves swiftly to his left to hold on. That was traveling quick, and he did well. Miller out for just 5 off 15. SA 211/4

17:16(IST)

Van der Dussen is having some fun now. Paddle scoops Dhananjaya for back to back boundaries through fine leg. Nice little partnership this, South Africa 210/3 in 31.

17:09(IST)

Rassie van Der Dussen has picked up from where Amla and du Plessis had left. He is striking the ball well and has already smashed two fours and a six. After 29 overs South Africa are now 198/3. 

17:05(IST)

16:58(IST)

Sri Lanka have pulled things back here by sending Amla and du Plessis back in the hut. But still they are in the driver's seat at the moment. Still they would harbour hopes of getting to over 300. 

16:50(IST)

OUT: And another one departs for South Africa. De Silva flights one and Faf skies the ball. He is caught in the deep by Lakmal for 88. Excellent innings comes to an end as South Africa are now 175/3. 

16:45(IST)

OUT: Mendis is in great form and he greets Mendis with a straight four. South Africa are on course for 350+ score. In fact he is nearing a ton as he smashes a six over mid wicket. He is unstoppable at the moment. But in the same over Amla is bowled as he fails to pick up a googly. It's 175/2 in 23.5 overs. 

16:37(IST)

FIFTY FOR FAF: South Africa have suddenly upped the ante and Faf has brought up his fifty too. Now he is dealing in sixes and he slams Vandersay for a six over midwicket, after a boundary. That also brings up their 150. It's 151/1. 

16:27(IST)

FIFTY FOR AMLA: Amla has struck form at the right time for South Africa. He smashes a fifty in 49 balls against Sri Lanka and takes his team to 117/1 in 19 overs. 

16:22(IST)

Both Amla and Du Plessis are into their 40s and are looking good to convert that into fifties. Meanwhile, one of the Lanka fielders has injured his ankle. And this isn't looking good at the moment. He is being stretchered-off. It's 111/1 after 17.4 overs. 

16:10(IST)

SIX: Faf comes down the track to Perera and connects the ball for a straight six. This is excellent batting as he follows it up with a four. Runs are coming easy and South Africa have brought their 100 in just 16.2 overs. It's 105/1. 

16:00(IST)

Udana continues. This is the period where the Proteas are not looking for a lot of boundaries but are rotating the strike well. Sri Lanka need to find a way to break the partnership. After 14 overs South Africa are 79/1 after 14 overs. 

15:52(IST)

A change in the bowling as Isuru Udana comes on to bowl. And he is greeted with a cover drive by Amla. That is excellent batting by the South Africa skipper. Another over comes to an end. It's 74/1 after 12 overs. 

15:45(IST)

Another over from Pradeep fetches a four. Sri Lanka are failing to build the pressure on oppositin batsmen. They need to break the small partnership brewing between South Africa and Sri Lanka. It's 63/1 after 10 overs. 

15:42(IST)

15:36(IST)

Pradeep starts another over. Batting has looked really easy till now for South Africa and the ball is coming onto the bat really well. They would settle for nothing less than 300 on this flat-looking wicket. Meanwhile another over comes to an end as South Africa are 54/1 in 8 overs. 

15:29(IST)

OUT: Here is the first breakthrough for Lanka. Lakmal has the prized wicket of Markram, who played pone shot too many and edged one straight into the hands of Perera. He departs for 21 as South Africa are 47/1 in 6.2 overs. 

AFP

Catch all the latest updates from the first warm-up game of ICC World Cup Cricket Match 2019 between Sri Lanka vs South Africa live from Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff: Rassie van Der Dussen has picked up from where Amla and du Plessis had left. He is striking the ball well and has already smashed two fours and a six. After 29 overs South Africa are now 198/3.

SL vs SA will be broadcast on Friday (May 24) from 3:00 PM onwards. SL vs SA live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW:

South Africa and Sri Lanka would know each other well by now. Not too long ago, they played a full series in South Africa. Sri Lanka stunned everyone by sweeping the two Tests, before the hosts won the five ODIs and the three T20Is. They now meet again for the World Cup warm-up game at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday (May 24).

Neither side is favourite for the tournament. Sri Lanka are nowhere close to that tag, having hardly won anything in ODI cricket recently. They've won only seven of their 26 matches since the start of 2018. Their only ODI win in 2019 came earlier this week against Scotland.

Surprisingly, South Africa too don't enter the tournament as hot contenders. It's surprising for two reasons; firstly, they're always seen as favourites before every world tournament. Secondly, they're in superb form in ODI cricket, having won eight of their ten ODIs this year. In fact, since the start of 2017, they've won eight of their 10 bilateral ODI series. But it's always the ICC events that are an issue, isn't it?

South Africa would want to, finally, prove that wrong.

LAST FIVE COMPLETED ODIs

South Africa: W W W W W

All against Sri Lanka, all by convincing margins.

Sri Lanka

L L L L W

The only win came against Scotland.

ISSUES TO FINE TUNE

South Africa

Will Amla open? Or will it be Aiden Markram? South Africa will use the warm-up matches to choose between the experienced pro and the promising youngster. Amla has not been in the best of forms recently, but that's only relative to his lofty standards. His recent numbers are still better than his competitors. Amla missed the last ODI series against Sri Lanka, and has not had much game time recently. The team needs him to hit form in the warm-ups for his experience will be crucial.

South Africa also have to test the fitness of their pacers - Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Steyn and Rabada had to return from the IPL with injuries, while Ngidi was ruled out of the entire tournament. How they turn up will be a talking point.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have to fine-tune just about everything. They've got a new combination right at the top, with Dimuth Karunaratne coming in as opener and captain. Before the Scotland game, he last played an ODI in World Cup 2015. Karunaratne made a good start to his new role, scoring 77 to help his side post 322 for 8. His partner Avishka Fernando scored his maiden ODI half-century too, and Sri Lanka would hope for more of the same. A good beginning will solve half their problems.

IN FORM PLAYER

South Africa

Quinton de Kock: The opener has scores of 83, 81, 94, 121, 51 and 6 in his last six ODIs. He took that form forward into the IPL too, making 529 runs from 16 matches that played a big part in Mumbai Indians' title run.

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis: His form will be crucial to Sri Lanka's chances. He has been a promising youngster for a while now, and it's time to deliver at the biggest stage. Mendis has four half-centuries in his last 10 ODIs, but the highest score among them was the 66 he scored against Scotland. He has 15 half-centuries and just one century from 61 ODI innings. It's time to improve on the conversion rate.

SQUADS

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jefferey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeewan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana​.
