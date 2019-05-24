Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm Up Cricket Match 2019: Morris Cameo Lifts SA to 338

18:46(IST)

Morris wasn't in South Africa's original squad, but he could just break his way into the starting XI. Absolutely proving his worth with this cameo. He has smashed 26 off 13, powering south Africa to 338 for 7. They had a slump in the middle overs but the eighth wicket stand between Morris and Pretorius (52 off 25) has taken them to a big score. Solid score, that. But no score is beyond reach these days, so join us for the chase.