Sri Lanka vs South Africa Predicted Playing XI: SL Unchanged; SA Might Look to Rest Rabada

A battered South Africa will face a resurgent Sri Lanka when the two teams clash at Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street on Friday. It has been a largely disappointing campaign for both sides so far.
While South Africa are languishing ninth on the points table, Sri Lanka still have a realistic chance to make it to the semi-finals provided they win all their remaining games and have most permutations and combinations going their way.
Sri Lanka though will fancy their chances having just conquered tournament favourites England in their last game. There is a new found confidence on their faces and Dimuth Karunaratne will hope his side sustain that in the coming games.
Having outsmarted England, it is unlikely Sri Lanka will make any changes to a winning eleven.
South Africa, on the other hand, already out of the tournament and nothing to lose, might well try out Beuran Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi for this clash.
Predicted XI:
Sri Lanka Possible XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga
South Africa Possible XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada/Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
