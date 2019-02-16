Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory

Twitter/ ICC

Loading...



KJP just scored what could be the greatest innings ever in an overseas run chase by a Sri Lankan batsman. Brings back memories of the brilliant hundred by @MahelaJay against @OfficialCSA in 2006 at The P Sara

— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 16, 2019

What a beauty !!!! One of the best inings under presure. Showed intelligents and mental strength @KusalJPerera and very proud of you. 👍👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) February 16, 2019

Congratulations Siri lanka.and well played Kushal Perera. This is beauty of cricket test cricket — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 16, 2019

Wow just amazing!! Well done the @OfficialSLC boys on this rare test win away from home👏🏼 Absolutely brilliant!! Love connection with Durban continues for us🙏🏽 kjp, ambul, vishwa outstanding! — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) February 16, 2019



Great knock @KusalJPerera

Weldone Sri Lanka

— Thisara perera (@PereraThisara) February 16, 2019



Amazing batting display by @KusalJPerera Was lovely to watch him bat.

Well done Guys! Keep up the good work👏🏻 @OfficialSLC

— Chaminda Vaas (@chaminda_vaas) February 16, 2019

Wat an inning @KusalJPerera !👏👏 Excellent knock under pressure. Great support by vishwa at the end and Embul by ball in the 2nd inning. Way to go @IamDimuth and team!! Thrilled!!!!!!!!😊👏 #SAvSL — Danushka Gunathilaka (@danushka_70) February 16, 2019



We Won ... We Won !!!! #SAvSL

— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) February 16, 2019



Stunning innings from Kusal Perera - 153* to lead Sri Lanka to 304/9 to beat South Africa. More than shades of Brian Lara's 153* to lead West Indies's chase of 311-9 v Australia in 1999.

— Tim (@timwig) February 16, 2019

Congratulations @officialslc on a wonderful test win in Durban! Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) February 16, 2019

Did someone say test cricket is dying?? Sri Lanka!!! you beauty, take a bow Kusal Perera and well done to @IamDimuth for a historic win. #SAvSL congrats @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2019

Oh my god, what an innings, Kusal Perera. All those comparisons with Sanath Jayasuriya for so many years culminating into a ridiculous knock. One of the all-time great knocks from anyone.#SAvSL — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) February 16, 2019

Kusal Perera plays an innings of a lifetime... Arguably the greatest overseas hundred by an Asian batsman in a long, long time! SRI LANKA pip mighty South Africa by 1 wicket to win the Durban Test.. One of the most remarkable matches of the decade. Woooo #SAvSL — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 16, 2019

What a win..Well done @OfficialSLC ..

Great innings by Kusal Perera..@karankc33 @IamSandeep25 Similar to your feat..wow..!!



— Paras Khadka (@paras77) February 16, 2019

This is just the most epic climax to what has been an intriguing contest since day one. — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) February 16, 2019



What a test match 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Well done Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 and tough luck @OfficialCSA .Test cricket is by far the most exciting and emotionally draining format for the fans and players 🙌🏼 glad I was here to witness it live @SuperSportTV #sscricket

— Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) February 16, 2019

What a finish to the #SAvsSL test match!! Unbelievable knock 👏👏 — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) February 16, 2019

Conceding first innings lead. Chasing over 300 in the fourth innings. Sri Lanka has just scripted one of the most memorable Test match victories of modern times. Well played 😊🙌 #SAvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 16, 2019

First Published: February 16, 2019, 7:34 PM IST