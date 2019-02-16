Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 16, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Twitter Reacts to Sri Lanka's Thrilling Durban Victory

The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka gave one of the most exciting finishes in recent times as the visitors registered a thrilling one-wicket win in Durban.

At 226-9, the hosts looked certain to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. But courageous knock from Kusal Perera (153), with Vishwa Fernando battling on at the other end, added 78 runs for the last wicket stand to take the visitors home to the 304-run target.

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who has been a part of some of Sri Lanka's greatest days in Test history, mentioned that Perera's knock reminded him of another great innings by former teammate Mahela Jayawardene.

Jayawardene also couldn’t help himself compliment Perera’s determination.





Another legend of the game, Mohammad Yousuf, who has been a part of many epic battles against Sri Lanka during his playing days, also congratulated the southpaw on a fabulous century.

Here are some other reactions:





































First Published: February 16, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
