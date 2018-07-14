Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Visitors Dismissed for Lowest Innings Total Since Re-admission in Galle Defeat

Chasing a massive target of 352, the visitors crumbled for just 73 on the third day of the Test, which is their lowest score in the longest format of the game since 1991. It is also South Africa's lowest total in Sri Lanka, eclipsing the 126 they posted in the first innings on Friday.
South Africa's score of 73 is also the lowest score by any team at this venue.
In the second innings, the Proteas lost their top six wickets for just 36 runs in the space of 15.3 overs. Only three batsmen — Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander — managed to reach double figures in the second essay.
Dilruwan Perera was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended with stunning figures of 6/32 in the second innings. Perera completed a match-winning 10-wicket haul in the Test as he scalped four wickets in the first.
The second Test between the two sides will be played in Colombo, starting July 20.
First Published: July 14, 2018, 4:06 PM IST