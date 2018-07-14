Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Visitors Dismissed for Lowest Innings Total Since Re-admission in Galle Defeat

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 14, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Visitors Dismissed for Lowest Innings Total Since Re-admission in Galle Defeat

Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (C) celebrates with his teammates after he dismissed South Africa's Dale Steyn during the third day of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Galle. (AP Image)

New Delhi: South Africa were dismissed for their lowest innings score in Test cricket since re-admission as Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 278-run defeat in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle on Saturday.

Chasing a massive target of 352, the visitors crumbled for just 73 on the third day of the Test, which is their lowest score in the longest format of the game since 1991. It is also South Africa's lowest total in Sri Lanka, eclipsing the 126 they posted in the first innings on Friday.

sa record copy

South Africa's score of 73 is also the lowest score by any team at this venue.

sa copy

In the second innings, the Proteas lost their top six wickets for just 36 runs in the space of 15.3 overs. Only three batsmen — Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander — managed to reach double figures in the second essay.

Dilruwan Perera was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended with stunning figures of 6/32 in the second innings. Perera completed a match-winning 10-wicket haul in the Test as he scalped four wickets in the first.

The second Test between the two sides will be played in Colombo, starting July 20.

Related Story

Also Watch

Dilruwan PereraGalle TestSri Lanka vs South AfricaSri Lanka vs South Africa 2018Sri Lanka vs South Africa Galle Test
First Published: July 14, 2018, 4:06 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking