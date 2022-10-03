Sri Lanka vs Thailand Women Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV and Online

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match: Sri Lanka Women will square off against Thailand Women in the seventh Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match. Both the teams started the tournament on a poor note as they lost their respective first matches. Sri Lanka Women suffered a defeat against India Women by 41 runs.

Bowling in the first innings, Sri Lanka Women failed to put up a good fight. India posted 150 runs on the scoreboard owing to a 76-run knock by Jemimah Rodrigues. Oshadi Ranasinghe was the only bowler to show some intent by picking three wickets.

Chasing the total, Sri Lanka Women were restricted to 109 runs. Hasini Perera looked good in the middle with a knock of 30 runs, but she did not receive support from any other batter. Both the batting and bowling line-up need amendments for Sri Lanka Women to do well in the competition.

Meanwhile, Thailand Women suffered a loss against defending champion Bangladesh Women in the curtain-raiser by nine wickets. The batters let the team down by they scored only 82 runs in 20 overs. Bowlers had nothing to defend and Bangladesh won in 11.4 overs only.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 4, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) match?

Sri Lanka Women vs Thailand Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SL-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Sri Lanka Women probable playing XI against Thailand Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Tharika Sewwandi, Malsha Shehani

SL-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Thailand Women probable playing XI against Sri Lanka Women: Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Banthida Leephatthana

