Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Durham: SL & WI Battle It Out in Batting Friendly Conditions

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!
13:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!
14:10 (IST)
There is not expected to be a delay in proceedings because of rain at any point today, but with the English weather being particularly whimsical this summer, one can never completely rule out that possibility. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, try and put on a big score on the board to put pressure on the opposition.
14:06 (IST)
In their last five ODIs, West Indies have been on the losing side of things four times - to India, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Sri Lanka too saw two of their games being washed out before suffering a huge defeat to Australia. They seemed to have made a comeback when they defeated hosts England, but succumbed to another big defeat in their next match against South Africa.
13:59 (IST)
Sheldon Cottrell has been one of the most colourful characters of this World Cup, with his unique celebrations and big-hearted bowling. Here he is talking ahead of today's game, throwing some light on the inspiration behind it.
As for Sri Lanka, the trend this tournament has been their captain Dimuth Karunaratne being the most significant contributor with the bat, with the rest of the batting unit following in his lead. They will need a big innings from him today to inspire the islanders to a long-coming win.
13:37 (IST)
Talking of Gayle, this is going to be his last appearance on the World Cup stage, and he would not want to exit the tournament on a whimper. He has been underwhelming with the bat, but he is due a big knock soon. This might just be the day, with conditions at Durham ideal for batting!
13:29 (IST)
West Indies, on the other hand was supposed to be the surprise package of the tournament, and started off well by defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, but things went from bad to worse since that victory, with five consecutive defeats. However, with the likes of Gayle, Hope and Brathwaite, they can never be discounted as a batting unit.
13:19 (IST)
Sri Lanka still had a slim chance of mathematically making it to the semi-final of the World Cup, but all hopes were extinguished with India's loss to England at Edgbaston. But in all seriousness, the islanders are the only ones responsible for the position they now find themselves in. They defeated hosts England by twenty runs, and it looked like their campaign was revived, but in the very next game, they were humbled by South Africa by nine wickets.
13:13 (IST)
On the other hand, not much has gone right for Sri Lanka either, with the sheer lack of consistency in their performances coming to haunt them once again - that too on the biggest stage of them all. They must hope to get at least a couple of things right before their almost inevitable departure from the tournament, and serve up some quality for cricket fans.
13:07 (IST)
For West Indies, the tournament has been a mixed bag so far where performances of everyone in the team is concerned. While their bowling has impressed on occasion, with the likes of Sheldon Cottrell taking centre stage, it is their batting performances which have let them down. They will be hoping to turn that around today and bring some joy to their fans' faces.
13:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Durham: SL & WI Battle It Out in Batting Friendly Conditions
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!
14:10 (IST)
There is not expected to be a delay in proceedings because of rain at any point today, but with the English weather being particularly whimsical this summer, one can never completely rule out that possibility. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, try and put on a big score on the board to put pressure on the opposition.
14:06 (IST)
In their last five ODIs, West Indies have been on the losing side of things four times - to India, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Sri Lanka too saw two of their games being washed out before suffering a huge defeat to Australia. They seemed to have made a comeback when they defeated hosts England, but succumbed to another big defeat in their next match against South Africa.
13:59 (IST)
Sheldon Cottrell has been one of the most colourful characters of this World Cup, with his unique celebrations and big-hearted bowling. Here he is talking ahead of today's game, throwing some light on the inspiration behind it.
13:45 (IST)
As for Sri Lanka, the trend this tournament has been their captain Dimuth Karunaratne being the most significant contributor with the bat, with the rest of the batting unit following in his lead. They will need a big innings from him today to inspire the islanders to a long-coming win.
13:37 (IST)
Talking of Gayle, this is going to be his last appearance on the World Cup stage, and he would not want to exit the tournament on a whimper. He has been underwhelming with the bat, but he is due a big knock soon. This might just be the day, with conditions at Durham ideal for batting!
13:29 (IST)
West Indies, on the other hand was supposed to be the surprise package of the tournament, and started off well by defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, but things went from bad to worse since that victory, with five consecutive defeats. However, with the likes of Gayle, Hope and Brathwaite, they can never be discounted as a batting unit.
13:19 (IST)
Sri Lanka still had a slim chance of mathematically making it to the semi-final of the World Cup, but all hopes were extinguished with India's loss to England at Edgbaston. But in all seriousness, the islanders are the only ones responsible for the position they now find themselves in. They defeated hosts England by twenty runs, and it looked like their campaign was revived, but in the very next game, they were humbled by South Africa by nine wickets.
13:13 (IST)
On the other hand, not much has gone right for Sri Lanka either, with the sheer lack of consistency in their performances coming to haunt them once again - that too on the biggest stage of them all. They must hope to get at least a couple of things right before their almost inevitable departure from the tournament, and serve up some quality for cricket fans.
13:07 (IST)
For West Indies, the tournament has been a mixed bag so far where performances of everyone in the team is concerned. While their bowling has impressed on occasion, with the likes of Sheldon Cottrell taking centre stage, it is their batting performances which have let them down. They will be hoping to turn that around today and bring some joy to their fans' faces.
13:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings