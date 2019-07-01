starts in
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Durham: SL & WI Battle It Out in Batting Friendly Conditions

Cricketnext Staff | July 1, 2019, 2:10 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!

14:10 (IST)

There is not expected to be a delay in proceedings because of rain at any point today, but with the English weather being particularly whimsical this summer, one can never completely rule out that possibility. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, try and put on a big score on the board to put pressure on the opposition.

14:06 (IST)

In their last five ODIs, West Indies have been on the losing side of things four times - to India, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Sri Lanka too saw two of their games being washed out before suffering a huge defeat to Australia. They seemed to have made a comeback when they defeated hosts England, but succumbed to another big defeat in their next match against South Africa. 

13:59 (IST)

Sheldon Cottrell has been one of the most colourful characters of this World Cup, with his unique celebrations and big-hearted bowling. Here he is talking ahead of today's game, throwing some light on the inspiration behind it.

13:45 (IST)

As for Sri Lanka, the trend this tournament has been their captain Dimuth Karunaratne being the most significant contributor with the bat, with the rest of the batting unit following in his lead. They will need a big innings from him today to inspire the islanders to a long-coming win. 

13:37 (IST)

Talking of Gayle, this is going to be his last appearance on the World Cup stage, and he would not want to exit the tournament on a whimper. He has been underwhelming with the bat, but he is due a big knock soon. This might just be the day, with conditions at Durham ideal for batting! 

13:29 (IST)

West Indies, on the other hand was supposed to be the surprise package of the tournament, and started off well by defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, but things went from bad to worse since that victory, with five consecutive defeats. However, with the likes of Gayle, Hope and Brathwaite, they can never be discounted as a batting unit.

13:19 (IST)

Sri Lanka still had a slim chance of mathematically making it to the semi-final of the World Cup, but all hopes were extinguished with India's loss to England at Edgbaston. But in all seriousness, the islanders are the only ones responsible for the position they now find themselves in. They defeated hosts England by twenty runs, and it looked like their campaign was revived, but in the very next game, they were humbled by South Africa by nine wickets.

13:13 (IST)

On the other hand, not much has gone right for Sri Lanka either, with the sheer lack of consistency in their performances coming to haunt them once again - that too on the biggest stage of them all. They must hope to get at least a couple of things right before their almost inevitable departure from the tournament, and serve up some quality for cricket fans.

13:07 (IST)

For West Indies, the tournament has been a mixed bag so far where performances of everyone in the team is concerned. While their bowling has impressed on occasion, with the likes of Sheldon Cottrell taking centre stage, it is their batting performances which have let them down. They will be hoping to turn that around today and bring some joy to their fans' faces.

13:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, at the Riverside Ground in Durham! With all the teams now slowly coming towards the end of their runs in the group stages, Sri Lanka and West Indies would have different motivations than what they did at the start of the league stage - to salvage some price. And batting friendly conditions await them at Durham, so let's get straight into it!

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Durham: SL & WI Battle It Out in Batting Friendly Conditions

There is not expected to be a delay in proceedings because of rain at any point today, but with the English weather being particularly whimsical this summer, one can never completely rule out that possibility. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, try and put on a big score on the board to put pressure on the opposition.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 1st (Monday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Durham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (SL vs WI).

Sri Lanka and West Indies will now be playing just for pride when they come face to face in their next 2019 World Cup encounter in Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1).

West Indies were already out of the World Cup after their defeat to India, while Sri Lanka too now can't make it to the semifinals after Virat Kohli's men lost to England on Sunday.

Sri Lanka can still get up to 10 points if they win their remaining two games but with two of their matches being washed out, they can only end with a maximum of four wins. Meanwhile, England, New Zealand, India and Australia have already won at least five games.

Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England revived their campaign but a nine-wicket loss to South Africa in the very next game brought them right back to square one.

Against South Africa, their inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will look to improve on that against a challenging West Indian bowling attack.

With their batting unit misfiring more often than not, the onus to secure favorable results has always been put on the experienced bowling attack, led by veteran speedster Lasith Malinga.

With Nuwan Pradeep being forced out of the tournament due to chickenpox, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their bowling spearhead once again.

The Jason Holder-led side, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out of the tournament.

West Indies came into the tournament as a potential surprise package and started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets.

But things have gone from bad to worse for them since as they have suffered five defeats since. Though they have been impressive in parts, the side has failed to hold their nerve in tight games.

They could yet cause Sri Lanka some issues if their destructive batting line up – including the likes of Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, and Shai Hope – comes to the party.

Last Five ODIs

West Indies: NRLLLL

West Indies’ match with South Africa was washed out but they have been on the losing end of things four times since then. India, Australia and Bangladesh registered emphatic wins whereas New Zealand won a close encounter.

Sri Lanka: NRNRLWL

Sri Lanka saw two games washed out before suffering a big loss to Australia. They stunned everyone by trumping hosts England but were poor against South Africa and were defeated by a massive margin.

Players to Watch Out For

Chris Gayle: The self-professed Universe Boss won’t be retiring from ODI cricket after this World Cup but this is going to be his last time on the big stage. He has underwhelmed with the bat so far but has shown flashes of his power hitting and is due a big knock soon.

Dimuth Karunaratne: The Sri Lanka skipper has been the pick of their batsmen and a lot will be dependent on him getting off to a good start. Their chances of winning the match will rely heavily on how their captain performs.

Team News

West Indies: They have no injury issues at present but could give some squad players a chance to play.

Sri Lanka: Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the tournament meaning Kasun Rajitha will come into the squad.

Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha , Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

