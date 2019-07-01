Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Durham: SL & WI Battle It Out in Batting Friendly Conditions

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Durham Latest Updates: There is not expected to be a delay in proceedings because of rain at any point today, but with the English weather being particularly whimsical this summer, one can never completely rule out that possibility. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, try and put on a big score on the board to put pressure on the opposition.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 1st (Monday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Durham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (SL vs WI).

Sri Lanka and West Indies will now be playing just for pride when they come face to face in their next 2019 World Cup encounter in Chester-le-Street on Monday (July 1).

West Indies were already out of the World Cup after their defeat to India, while Sri Lanka too now can't make it to the semifinals after Virat Kohli's men lost to England on Sunday.

Sri Lanka can still get up to 10 points if they win their remaining two games but with two of their matches being washed out, they can only end with a maximum of four wins. Meanwhile, England, New Zealand, India and Australia have already won at least five games.

Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England revived their campaign but a nine-wicket loss to South Africa in the very next game brought them right back to square one.

Against South Africa, their inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will look to improve on that against a challenging West Indian bowling attack.

With their batting unit misfiring more often than not, the onus to secure favorable results has always been put on the experienced bowling attack, led by veteran speedster Lasith Malinga.

With Nuwan Pradeep being forced out of the tournament due to chickenpox, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their bowling spearhead once again.

The Jason Holder-led side, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out of the tournament.

West Indies came into the tournament as a potential surprise package and started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets.

But things have gone from bad to worse for them since as they have suffered five defeats since. Though they have been impressive in parts, the side has failed to hold their nerve in tight games.

They could yet cause Sri Lanka some issues if their destructive batting line up – including the likes of Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, and Shai Hope – comes to the party.

Last Five ODIs

West Indies: NRLLLL

West Indies’ match with South Africa was washed out but they have been on the losing end of things four times since then. India, Australia and Bangladesh registered emphatic wins whereas New Zealand won a close encounter.

Sri Lanka: NRNRLWL

Sri Lanka saw two games washed out before suffering a big loss to Australia. They stunned everyone by trumping hosts England but were poor against South Africa and were defeated by a massive margin.

Players to Watch Out For

Chris Gayle: The self-professed Universe Boss won’t be retiring from ODI cricket after this World Cup but this is going to be his last time on the big stage. He has underwhelmed with the bat so far but has shown flashes of his power hitting and is due a big knock soon.

Dimuth Karunaratne: The Sri Lanka skipper has been the pick of their batsmen and a lot will be dependent on him getting off to a good start. Their chances of winning the match will rely heavily on how their captain performs.

Team News

West Indies: They have no injury issues at present but could give some squad players a chance to play.

Sri Lanka: Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the tournament meaning Kasun Rajitha will come into the squad.

Squads

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha , Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.