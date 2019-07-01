starts in
Sri Lanka vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Sri Lanka Might Bring In Rajitha, West Indies Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
In the quest for a semifinal spot, Sri Lanka will be taking on the already eliminated West Indies at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Thursday (July 1).

Following a spectacular win against England, Sri Lanka were trounced by nine wickets against the Proteas at the same venue. After two consecutive failures, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will have to step up if he wants his team to get a good start.

With Avishka Fernando showing glimpses of his potential in the last couple of games, he’s likely to be retained ahead of Lahiru Thirimanne. However, there’s a slight possibility of pacer Kasun Rajitha replacing Suranga Lakmal.

West Indies who have already been eliminated are unlikely to make any changes. With Evin Lewis injured, Sunil Ambris in all likelihood will continue to open with Chris Gayle. The bowling put up a wonderful performance restricting India to 268 in 50 overs.

Hence, West Indies might not tinker with the playing XI and is expected to go unchanged.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha.

West Indies Likely XI: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

