Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 3:04 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs West Indies | Want to Get Better & Better Each Day: Pooran

Following his first One-Day International century, West Indian middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran said it was important for him to convert his start into a hundred against Sri Lanka on Monday (July 1).

Pooran wasn't able to get his team over the line but the left-hander looked head and shoulders above the rest of the West Indian batsmen. He slammed 11 fours and four sixes in his 103-ball 118 and later also acknowledged all the comparisons with great Brian Lara. The 23-year-old said he has watched a lot of videos of Lara, but does not intend to fuel the hype.

“I know people say a lot of things about me but if I don’t perform on the field it makes no sense,” he said.

“I just want to get better and better each day. I have had a lot of starts in this tournament but couldn't convert it into something big. I don’t know what the future holds – I’m just thankful that I got the opportunity to play and I could show the selectors that I could play.

“I don’t want to be like anyone else, I just want to be Nicholas Pooran.”

West Indies have only won one out of their eight games but Pooran wants his team to learn and improve from this experience.

“This hasn’t been a successful tournament for us but as sportsmen you fail more than you win and this has been a learning experience.

“We have a young team and a young batting line-up. Hopefully a lot of guys like me, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Fabian Allen have learned from this tournament.

“Hopefully when we play our next series against India we can start heading in the right direction and restore pride in West Indies cricket.”

Chasing 339, Pooran added 83 runs with Fabian Allen for the seventh wicket to give West Indies an unlikely shot at a record World Cup chase. Allen however was run out for which Pooran said he "felt a bit responsible". West Indies eventually fell short by 23 runs.

“Myself and Fabian were in control. The bowlers didn’t know where to bowl and we were scoring easily.

“This is cricket, it’s unfortunate. I had to capitalise in that over. I could have hit the ball for four and six and it’s a different game. I’m just disappointed. We are just finding ways to lose our games.”

icc world cup 2019Nicholas PooranSri Lanka vs West IndiesWest Indiesworld cup 2019

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more