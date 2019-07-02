starts in
Match 40:BAN VS IND

BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Sri Lanka vs West Indies | We Have Let Some Key Moments Slip in This World Cup: Holder

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 12:13 AM IST
West Indies captain Jason Holder admitted that his side has lost way too many key moments in the 2019 World Cup and because of that they have only managed to win one out of eight encounters.

The Caribbean side was running high on Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen's stunning 83-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the latter was run out at a crucial juncture of the match against Sri Lanka on Monday (July 1). Pooran scored 118 off 103 deliveries but fell to Angelo Mathews in the 48th over.

"We have just got to be better. We've let some key moments slip in this World Cup. We were sloppy on the field and gave away a few extra runs. In a format like this, these things matter," said Holder at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We were always backing ourselves to get across the line. Got into a really good position but then threw it away."

Chasing 339, Holder said his batsmen should have spent more time in the middle just like centurions Pooran and Avishka Fernando did.

"It was a free-scoring wicket, was a bit slow but still was a good track for strokeplay. Fernando played well early on and Pooran also played well. Just needed to spend some time in the middle and it got easier.

"I thought we pulled things back well at the end but our fielding gave them 30-40 runs extra. Allen's run out was crucial, as was Pooran's wicket. Maybe we could have taken it deeper."

Holder, however, was pleased with the way Pooran and few other youngsters have performed in this tournament and wants to win their last game against Afghanistan to finish on a high.

"Definitely promising (to see talents like Pooran emerging) to see them play such fearless cricket. Just need to win (the final game) and end on a high."

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
