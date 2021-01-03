CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka Win Toss And Elect To Bat In Second Test

Sri Lanka Win Toss And Elect To Bat In Second Test

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 3, 2021, 2:54 PM IST
Sri Lanka Win Toss And Elect To Bat In Second Test

JOHANNESBURG: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who were hit heavily by injury in their first test defeat in Pretoria last week, made four changes and named new caps in Minod Bhanuka and Asitha Fernando as they look to fight back after losing the first of the two-test series last week.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Dushmantha Chameera were also included as Sri Lanka have to do without injured Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

“The debutants have a good opportunity to express themselves in these conditions,” said Karunaratne after winning the toss.

“The wickets looks good and we know the Wanderers wicket get harder and harder. We need to get the maximum out of the conditions at the top of the innings.”

South Africa, who have lost eight of their last 10 tests, kept an unchanged line-up after winning by an innings and 45 runs at Centurion. Spinner Keshav Maharaj kept his place despite the temptation to go with an all-seam attack.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain, wk), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

(Editing by Jason Neely)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches