Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND-W vs SL-W, 1st ODI Online And on TV in India

Following an exciting T20I series, Sri Lanka will now take on India for a three-match ODI series that begins on July 1. The first ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 10:00 am IST.

The Indian women secured the T20I series after winning the first two matches comfortably. But the Lankans came back strong in the last match to salvage their pride and won by 7 wickets. Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu will be hoping to build on their recent victory in the one-day international series. Inoka Ranaweera picked up the most wickets for Sri Lanka in the T20I series and will be hoping to continue her red-hot form.

The visitors look slightly better on paper as captain Harmanpreet Kaur has a well-balanced group of talented players at her disposal. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been in excellent form, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been effective with both bat and ball.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in the three-match ODI series.

Ahead of Friday’s first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

What date First ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will be played?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place on July 1, Friday.

Where will the First ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) be played?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

What time will the first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) begin?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will begin at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?

No TV channel in India has so far bought the rights for the series.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) match?

The contest will be streamed live through FanCode.

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs India Women (IND-W) Possible XIs

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

