Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

United Arab Emirates Women will be hoping for a promising start to their campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 as they go one-on-one against Sri Lanka Women in their opening game. UAE Women will be the underdogs in the Sunday match as they are taking baby steps in the tournament.

The team is coming after a poor performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. They failed to qualify for the marquee event next year after winning just one of their three league matches. Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, and Theertha Satish will be crucial players for the team.

Sri Lanka Women also did not enjoy a good performance in their last tournament. They played in the Commonwealth Games two months back and lost all three league games. Sri Lanka have Chamari Athapaththu, Ama Kanchana, Nilakshi de Silva, and Anushka Sanjeewani as their main players.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match?

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) vs United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) match?

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.



SL-W vs UAE-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Sri Lanka Women probable playing XI against United Arab Emirates Women: Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari

SL-W vs UAE-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, United Arab Emirates Women probable playing XI against Sri Lanka Women: Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajithu, Suraksha Kotte

