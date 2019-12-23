Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

2ND INN

Cumilla Warriors

160/3 (20.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

100/4 (12.0)

Dhaka Platoon need 61 runs in 48 balls at 7.62 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

198/4 (18.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers*

50/0 (4.0)

Perth Scorchers need 149 runs in 84 balls at 10.64 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Sri Lankan Captain Dimuth Karunaratne Declares Pakistan '200%' Safe

Pakistan had hosted brief Twenty-20 and one-day international engagements in the past two years, but this first test series required a longer stay for the visiting Sri Lankan team, of around 15 days.

Associated Press |December 23, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Sri Lankan Captain Dimuth Karunaratne Declares Pakistan '200%' Safe

Sri Lanka might have lost the series but signed off satisfied with safety and security measures in Pakistan after the country's first home test series in 10 years.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne called the security for the two-test series "200 percent" and promised to return.

The series held major significance for a host nation deprived of all forms of international cricket for almost a decade.

Pakistan had been forced to play its home series outside the country, mostly in the United Arab Emirates, since 2009, when the bus carrying the Sri Lankan team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore. Six policemen and a driver escorting match officials were killed. No Sri Lankan players or officials died.

Pakistan had hosted brief Twenty-20 and one-day international engagements in the past two years, but this first test series required a longer stay for the visiting Sri Lankan team, of around 15 days.

"It was 200 percent, said Karunaratne. "The security was really good. They were like fathers for us. They kept talking to us and they were right behind us every time.

"When we were going out to eat or something, they were there. We were feeling secure and safe here. They've done a really good job. Pakistan fans are really good - they kept supporting us.

"What I can say is that it's really safe here and that all the other countries playing cricket - they can come and play tests, T20s or one-dayers - it's safe to play in Pakistan."

Cricket-wise, Karunaratne rued the fact his side lost control in the second innings of this second test, after dominating for most of the first two days, to lose the match by 263 runs, and the series 1-0.

Other than Oshada Fernando (102) and Niroshan Dickwella (65) no batsman stood solid enough to trying to keep the tourists' hopes alive.

"In the first two days we did work hard. After that, on day three, we lost our patience," said Karunaratne.

"We were trying too many things. That's why we gave so many runs in that critical period. After that they kept going. They put runs on the board. We were trying to defend, but our bowlers have to be a bit more patient. We didn't do well in the last two days."

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was overjoyed with the victory, but said his side still needed to work on improving, especially when away from home.

"It's a great occasion for happiness for all of us that we won the series," said Azhar.

"It carried great importance and was very significant because we were playing at home after long time. We all are very happy because everyone performed as team.

"(But) even if you win you still have to address all the deficiency. It's not like our all problems are solved by just winning the series.

"We have a new bowling attack and experience is yet to come in and this team is yet to become a team. Winning home series is important but until we win away series we can't be relaxed. In fact we can not be complacent at all in international cricket, but we have a long way to go ahead."

Dimuth KarunaratnePakistan vs Sri LankaTest cricket in Pakistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more