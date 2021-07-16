Sri Lankan Coaches, Players Practice Wearing PPE Kits

Sri Lanka is set to play India in a three-match ODI series from July 18 after returning from their England tour.

The Sri Lankan cricket board is already on high alert regarding the coronavirus situation, after batting coach Grant Flower and Data Analyst GT Niroshan were found to be Covid-19 positive, ahead of the ODI and T20 series with India.

After the duo came tested positive, other Sri Lankan coaches have been ordered to wear PPE kits to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the camp, before they take on India in the crucial ODI series.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board shared the video of the practice session on YouTube. In the video, the coaches and staff were seen wearing PPE kits during the practice session.

The ODI series against India has been deferred by five days after few members of the Sri Lankan squad tested positive. Now the ODI series against India will begin from July 18 which was earlier scheduled to start from July 13. The three ODI matches will be held from July 18-24. Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan will face the hosts for the T20 series from July 25-29.

All the matches will be played at the renowned R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Grant Flower in trouble

After it was found out that batting coach Grant Flower has tested positive after returning from the England tour, many eyebrows were raised. The cricket board of the country will now investigate the matter to find out whether the former Zimbabwe batsman violated the Covid-19 guidelines while in England.

If he is found guilty of breaching the team’s ‘bio-bubble’ strict action might be taken against the 50-year-old.

