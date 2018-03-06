Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lankan National Anthem Cut Off by Broadcaster to Show Commercials, Fans Lash Out

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 6, 2018, 7:44 PM IST
Sri Lankan National Anthem Cut Off by Broadcaster to Show Commercials, Fans Lash Out

Indian and Sri Lankan teams line up for the national anthem. (Facebook/KshitijSethi)

The opening match of the Nidahas Trophy is being played between India and hosts Sri Lanka, and with several new faces in both teams, the tournament in itself is a big opportunity for fringe players. Though big names are missing in action but viewer interest remains high as it is a T20 tournament.

For several cricket fans though, the broadcast of the match started on a sour note in India as the official broadcaster DSports cut out from live pictures in the middle of the Sri Lankan national anthem and started showing commercials.

This is a huge insult towards any nation and the broadcaster, which started showing commercials during this 'break', returned to live pictures from the stadium only after the anthem had ended.

Cricketnext tried to get in touch with the official broadcaster for a response but representatives from DSports were not immediately available for comment.

Almost immediately after the incident, several fans took to Twitter to lash out at the official broadcaster for their callous approach.

















The Sri Lankan national anthem, for the record, is the second longest among Test playing nations. 'Sri Lanka Matha' by Ananda Samarakoon is a two and a half minute long anthem.
Ind vs SLIndia Sri LankaNidahas Trophysl vs indsri lankasri lanka national anthemsri lankan national anthem
First Published: March 6, 2018, 7:16 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking