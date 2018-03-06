Sri Lankan National Anthem Cut Off by Broadcaster to Show Commercials, Fans Lash Out

Indian and Sri Lankan teams line up for the national anthem. (Facebook/KshitijSethi)

@DSportINLive Such insensitive coverage .. lankan national anthem going on and dsport switches to ads !!! Can coverage stoop any further ! Horrendous — Madhavan (@madhavanj) March 6, 2018

DSport not cool to cut Sri Lanka’s national anthem and go for a commercial break. #INDvSL — Vishal Mehra (@randomvishal) March 6, 2018

What the hell? What the actual hell? The broadcaster cut Lankan's anthem in half. This is so not done. Extremely ugly #DSport #SLvIND #NidahasTrophy — Harini Venkataraman (@ImVHarini) March 6, 2018

DSport cuts the Sri Lankan national anthem short, and includes an ad or two instead. How classy! #SLvIND #INDvSL #NidahasTrophy2018 — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) March 6, 2018

DSports takes a commercial break during Sri Lanka's national anthem #NidahasTrophy2018 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) March 6, 2018

First Published: March 6, 2018, 7:16 PM IST