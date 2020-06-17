Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sri Lankan PDC T10 League to Mark Return of Cricket in Sri Lanka

The 12-day league will have eight teams vying for the top honours at the Samadhi Cricket Ground, located at the historic and world heritage site Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka.

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Live Cricket action will return to Sri Lanka in the form of Sri Lankan PDC T10 League with international starts like Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara among others being a part of it.

The 12-day league will have eight teams vying for the top honours at the Samadhi Cricket Ground, located at the historic and world heritage site Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka.

Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlum Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends will be divided into two groups with each team playing a total of  9 group games each and one game against a team from the other group, in their quest for the championship win.

The group stage will be played in the round-robin league format which will be followed by the qualifiers and eliminator games before playing the all-important PDC T10 league final. The tournament shall be preceded by a jersey launch event scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.

Other top players set to feature in the league are Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara Mirando and Ishara Amerasinghe with more prominent names to be announced in the days to come.

All the matches will be streamed LIVE on SportsTiger Application from 10:00 AM onwards from June 25th, 2020.

