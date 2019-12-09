​Sri Lankan Squad Arrives in Pakistan For Historic Test Series

The Sri Lankan squad landed in Islamabad on Monday, December 9 to take part in the two Test series against Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.
The squad was given a warm-reception at the team hotel, with the return of Test match cricket to Pakistan right around the corner. Since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, the country has not hosted any international cricket in the longest format of the game.
📸 Sri Lanka Test Squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne arrives in Islamabad to take part in a two match Test series. #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/2uD0hio6Lt— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 9, 2019
Earlier in September and October 2019, Pakistan had successfully hosted Sri Lanka for an ODI and T20I series, which went a long way in instilling confidence in the Sri Lankan Cricket Board that the Test series could go ahead without and hiccups as well.
The tour represents another step forward in Pakistan being perceived as a safe destination to play cricket, as the country aims to regularly host international teams once again in the long run.
Sri Lanka arrived in Pakistan with one last minute change, as Suranga Lakmal could not travel after contracting dengue. Asitha Fernando was named as his replacement.
After the first Test ends on December 15, the port city of Karachi will play host to the second Test from December 19 – 23.
