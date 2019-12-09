Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

​Sri Lankan Squad Arrives in Pakistan For Historic Test Series

The Sri Lankan squad landed in Islamabad on Monday, December 9 to take part in the two Test series against Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Cricketnext Staff |December 9, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
​Sri Lankan Squad Arrives in Pakistan For Historic Test Series

The Sri Lankan squad landed in Islamabad on Monday, December 9 to take part in the two Test series against Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

The squad was given a warm-reception at the team hotel, with the return of Test match cricket to Pakistan right around the corner. Since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, the country has not hosted any international cricket in the longest format of the game.

Earlier in September and October 2019, Pakistan had successfully hosted Sri Lanka for an ODI and T20I series, which went a long way in instilling confidence in the Sri Lankan Cricket Board that the Test series could go ahead without and hiccups as well.

The tour represents another step forward in Pakistan being perceived as a safe destination to play cricket, as the country aims to regularly host international teams once again in the long run.

Sri Lanka arrived in Pakistan with one last minute change, as Suranga Lakmal could not travel after contracting dengue. Asitha Fernando was named as his replacement.

After the first Test ends on December 15, the port city of Karachi will play host to the second Test from December 19 – 23.​

Lakmalpakistan vs sri lanka 2019sri lanka vs pakistan 2019Suranga Lakmal

Related stories

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal to Miss Pakistan Tour After Contracting Dengue
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 8:22 AM IST

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal to Miss Pakistan Tour After Contracting Dengue

Pakistan Recall Fawad Alam for Historic Sri Lanka Test Series
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 4:46 PM IST

Pakistan Recall Fawad Alam for Historic Sri Lanka Test Series

Sri Lanka Appoint Mickey Arthur as 'Consultant' Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 5:42 PM IST

Sri Lanka Appoint Mickey Arthur as 'Consultant' Head Coach

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more