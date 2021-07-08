Sri Lankan Team's Flight Diverted To India After Pilots Report Fuel Loss

It seems as if the turmoil in Sri Lanka cricket refuses to go away. After having been pounded in England in the limited-overs series, the side now awaits the Indian challenge back home. However, head coach Mickey Arthur has revealed that while returning from England, their flight ran into fuel issues and had to make an emergency landing in India. This whole episode was quite nerve-racking for the players.

“We had to divert to India because we lost fuel. When I landed in India, I switched my phone on and I had a couple of messages from Wayne Bentley [England’s operations manager] who updated on the situation and that was a really nerve-wracking time for all of us,” Arthur told talkSPORT.

Sri Lanka’s ODI squad also faced an anxious wait for the results of their RT-PCR tests after their return home owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.

Series against India starts next week

Their upcoming ODI series against India starts next week, on July 13, and even though they returned negative lateral-flow tests on their arrival in Colombo, they still await the outcome of their RT-PCR tests on Tuesday night.

“We’ve done another RT-PCR where the results come out tomorrow [Wednesday]. At the end of that ODI there was a fair amount of banter between the two teams - quite a lot of chat and quite a lot of talk - so it did bring about some anxious times,” Arthur went on to add.

