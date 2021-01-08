CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya Cleared to Bowl in International Cricket by ICC

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya Cleared to Bowl in International Cricket by ICC

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 8, 2021, 8:38 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya Cleared to Bowl in International Cricket by ICC

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been cleared of suspect action and allowed to resume bowling in international cricket following remedial work and re-assessment, the ICC said on Friday.

Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year after being reported during a Test match against New Zealand in Galle from August 14 to 18 in 2019.

Also Read: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman Tons See UAE Beat Ireland in First ODI

"An Expert Panel studied video footage of Dananjaya's bowling action provided by Sri Lanka Cricket, as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited centre was not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19," ICC said in a release.

"The panel concluded that the amount of elbow extension in his bowling action was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations."

Dananjaya was originally suspended from bowling in December 2018.

Also Read: South Africa Name Uncapped Seamers Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman For Pakistan Test Tour

Following remedial work on his bowling action, he was reassessed and permitted to resume bowling in February 2019, before being handed a 12 month ban in September.

"To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with the report, images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action," ICC said.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Wants T10 Cricket to Be Included in the Olympics - Here's Why

The 27-year-old has so far played six Tests, 36 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Sri Lanka, taking a total of 106 wickets.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches