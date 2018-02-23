Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
ICC | Updated: February 23, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne Ruled Out of Nidahas Trophy

India's wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left, watches Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne, right, play a shot during their third and final Twenty20 international cricket match in Mumbai (Image: AP)

Asela Gunaratne has suffered yet another setback, with a rotator cuff injury ruling him out of the Nidahas Trophy. The triangular Twenty20 International tournament involves Bangladesh and India and will be played from 6 March to 18 March to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s independence.

Gunaratne, the 32-year-old batting all-rounder, sustained the injury during a team fielding session during the recent tour of Bangladesh, but played in all of Sri Lanka’s fixtures in the triangular one-day international series, also involving Zimbabwe.

The final of the tournament, which Sri Lanka won, was played on January 27, and upon returning home, he played a first-class match for Sri Lanka Army against Colombo Cricket Club in early February.

But Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Thursday, 22 February, that the injury was more serious than initially thought.

“The status of his injury is diagnosed as a Grade II rotator cuff strain with contusion,” SLC announced, adding that Gunaratne would undergo rehabilitation work at the Board’s High Performance Center.

Gunaratne, who has played six Tests, 29 ODIs and 12 T20Is since making his international debut in a T20I against India in Visakhapatnam in February 2016, has been out of action a fair bit in recent times.

When India toured Sri Lanka in July-August 2017, he put down a catch off Shikhar Dhawan on the first morning of the first Test in Galle. In the process, he broke his left thumb in two places and was sidelined for the rest of the tour as well as Sri Lanka’s tour of the UAE and Pakistan later in the year.

First Published: February 23, 2018, 5:06 PM IST

