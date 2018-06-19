Sri Lanka's Captain, Coach and Manager Charged For Conduct Contrary to Spirit of the Game

The three have been charged for their involvement in the Sri Lanka cricket team's refusal to take to the field in St Lucia at the start of Saturday's play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play. This action is alleged to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game.
If any of the three plead not guilty, then the ICC, as per Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, will appoint a Judicial Commissioner from its Code of Conduct Commission to determine the matter.
All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points.
First Published: June 19, 2018, 11:43 PM IST