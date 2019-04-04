Sri Lanka’s Lokuhettige Faces New Match-Fixing Charges

Loading...
According to the ICC, Lokuhettige has breached the following offences under the three anti-corruption codes Article 2.1.1, Article 2.1.4 and Article 2.4.4. The charges against the all-rounder include being party to an effort to fix the result or progress of an international match, and directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to do the same, it said.
Lokuhettige played nine ODIs and two T20s for Sri Lanka.
“He was provisionally suspended by the ICC, which had been appointed by the Emirates Cricket Board as its designated anti-corruption official,” the ICC said in a statement on Thursday.
“That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and he has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges,” the statement added.
Lokuhettige has 14 days to respond to the new charges, the ICC added.
In January, the ICC granted Sri Lankan cricketers a 15-day amnesty to report previously undisclosed information relating to corruption in the sport. It was followed by former captain and chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya being handed a two-year ban for refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by its anti-corruption unit.
First Published: April 4, 2019, 2:28 PM IST