Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sri Lanka’s Lokuhettige Faces New Match-Fixing Charges

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Sri Lanka’s Lokuhettige Faces New Match-Fixing Charges

Loading...
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige was charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with three counts of breaching its Anti-Corruption Code, on Thursday (April 4). This is the second time he has been charged after being suspended by the ICC for match-fixing in T10 League in UAE last year.

According to the ICC, Lokuhettige has breached the following offences under the three anti-corruption codes Article 2.1.1, Article 2.1.4 and Article 2.4.4. The charges against the all-rounder include being party to an effort to fix the result or progress of an international match, and directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to do the same, it said.

Lokuhettige played nine ODIs and two T20s for Sri Lanka.

“He was provisionally suspended by the ICC, which had been appointed by the Emirates Cricket Board as its designated anti-corruption official,” the ICC said in a statement on Thursday.

“That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and he has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges,” the statement added.

Lokuhettige has 14 days to respond to the new charges, the ICC added.

In January, the ICC granted Sri Lankan cricketers a 15-day amnesty to report previously undisclosed information relating to corruption in the sport. It was followed by former captain and chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya being handed a two-year ban for refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by its anti-corruption unit.
Dilhara Lokuhettigeiccmatch fixing
First Published: April 4, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...