Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal Ruled Out of Asia Cup with Fractured Finger

Chandimal had sustained a finger injury during the SLC T20 League 2018 last Tuesday and a recent assessment revealed that his injury had not yet sufficiently healed.
Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella will replace Chandimal in the 16-man squad.
The injury will no doubt be a massive blow for Sri Lanka as the experienced batsman has scored over 3000 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 32.69.
However, his ODI form in 2018 has been shaky as he has scored just 139 runs in five matches and has failed to bring up even a single half-century.
Dickwella’s ODI average is almost the same as Chandimal’s, but the wicketkeeper has a strike rate of 90.45 compared to Chandimal’s 66.82, making him a more attacking option for Sri Lanka.
The Asia Cup was to be Chandimal’s first ODI tournament since making a comeback after serving ICC's ban for ball-tampering.
He last featured in an ODI for Sri Lanka in January this year, against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
Sri Lanka, who are part of Group B in the Asia Cup with Bangladesh and Afghanistan, take on Bangladesh for their first game on September 15.
First Published: September 10, 2018, 5:35 PM IST