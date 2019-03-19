Sri Lanka's Dismal T20I Run Since World T20 2016

Loading...
Poor record in T20Is since World T20 2016
In their first five years in T20Is, Sri Lanka were more than a competent team and found more success than most teams could manage. They won 20 of the 34 matches and had a win/loss ratio of 1.428. The decline in ODIs and Tests coincided with a sharp drop in their T20I record too. Since the World T20 in 2016, Sri Lanka have lost 18 of their 27 T20I matches.
This gives them a win/loss ratio of 0.5 in this time frame, which is better than only Bangladesh and Ireland among T20I playing nations with more than 20 matches in this period. They have lost series to England (twice), India (twice), Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia, apart from failing to qualify for the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy in this time. Their record pales in comparison to South Africa's - their opponent for this series. South Africa have 11 wins in their 19 matches in the same time frame and are one of the better teams.
Batting woes
The batting has floundered for Sri Lanka in the shortest format too, with their batting average a pathetic 18.6 since the World T20 in 2016. In the 27 matches, their batsmen have compiled a half-century 21 times with not a single centurion. The average is despicable and figures just a touch above Windies and Zimbabwe in this time frame.
What further compounds Lanka's woes is that they have struck at a rate of 126.66 which is by no means world-beating. Kusal Perera is their most successful batsman in this period with an average over 30 and a strike rate of 146.57. No other Lankan batsman averages over 30 in this time (min 100 runs). With Kusal Perera absent due to injury, Sri Lanka will have a tough time against a potent South African attack.
Equally incompetent bowling
If batting has been a problem, bowling has been no better. In the 27 matches since World T20 2016, Sri Lanka have a team bowling average of 30.67, the worst after Zimbabwe. An economy of 8.55 and a strike rate above 20 mean that they have been completely ineffective with the ball in this format of the game.
Captain Lasith Malinga and Thisara Perera have been most successful for Lanka with the ball, taking 16 and 11 wickets. But Perera's has come at an economy nearly touching 10 (9.73 in 20 matches). Malinga, though, has been a strike force, taking his 16 wickets in 8 matches with an economy less than 8. Lakshan Sandakan has been another standout performer with 11 wickets at an economy of 7.29. Isuru Udana, who had a great ODI series with the bat from lower down the order, has also picked up 11 wickets in as many matches since the last World T20. With some of their strike bowlers available, Sri Lanka will hope to bank on them in the series against the Proteas to redeem their record in the format.
March 19, 2019