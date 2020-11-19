Sri Lanka's Nuwan Zoysa Found Guilty Under ICC Anti Corruption Code, Remains Suspended

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

Umar Akmal's Ban Reduced to 18 Months, Says Will Appeal for More Reprieve

Zoysa was charged in November 2018, after which he exercised his right to a hearing before an independent Anti-Corruption tribunal. Following the hearing, it has emerged that he has been found guilty on all charges.

Zoysa now remains suspended, with the ICC announcing that 'sanctions will follow in due course'.

Match Fixing: Two UAE Players Charged With Violating ICC Anti Corruption Code

According to ICC, Zoysa has been found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

The release added that Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). Zoysa was found to be breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League. These proceedings are ongoing, the release stated.

Zoysa has played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1997 and 2007, picking up 172 wickets in total