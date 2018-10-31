Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka Out of Danger After Suffering Blow to Head

Loading...
Sri Lanka Cricket, later in the evening, confirmed that the 20-year-old got the MRI scan done in the hospital and is now out of danger. Nissanka, however, will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours.
Nissanka was fielding at short leg when Buttler went for the pull shot off Nishan Peiris' delivery and hit the Sri Lankan flush on the helmet and the ball deflected to another fielder who completed the catch. Nissanka even tried to duck under it but couldn't avoid the nasty blow.
He was then monitored by the medical staff of both the teams before being stretchered off the ground. Buttler later admitted he “feared the worst” when this incident occurred - 56th over of England's innings.
“You always fear the worst,” Buttler said. “I hit him (Nissanka) very hard and straight in the middle of the helmet but luckily the doctor and physio rushed straight on and treated him, and it’s good to know he’s doing better.
“It’s always a thankless position to field (short-leg) and unfortunately these things can happen and hopefully he’s not badly hurt. You’re just worried, that’s the nature of it. Of course you don’t mean to cause injury, it’s just a real unfortunate accident but he’s doing a lot better.”
Earlier, English all-rounder Ben Stokes was struck near the left elbow while playing a pull shot off Lahiru Kumara's bowling. Stokes then left the field but returned to bat after taking precautionary treatment.
After Sri Lanka declared on 392 for 9, England were 365 for 7 before the curtains were drawn.
First Published: October 31, 2018, 8:11 PM IST