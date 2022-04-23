SRI vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 23, 9:15 PM IST

SRI vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Risers and Surrey Kings:

Surrey Risers need to open their account in the Jamaica T10 2022 when they face Surrey Kings on Saturday, April 23. Risers have made a forgettable start to the T10 Championship.

Surrey Risers lost to Cornwall Warriors in their first game by two runs. They followed it up with another defeat against United Stars by 68 runs. In both the games, the franchise was disappointed by the batters as they scored only 98 and 87 runs in their allotted ten overs. Two back-to-back losses have pushed the team to the bottom of the points table.

Speaking of Surrey Kings, they are occupying the top spot with two wins from as many games. In their first match, Surrey Kings defeated Middlesex Titans by five runs. Their second match saw them chasing 90 runs against Surrey Royals to record a victory by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Risers and Surrey Kings, here is everything you need to know:

SRI vs SKI Telecast

Surrey Risers vs Surrey Kings game will not be telecast in India.

SRI vs SKI Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRI vs SKI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park in Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

SRI vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jermaine Blackwood

Vice-Captain – Sheldon Cottrell

Suggested Playing XI for SRI vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kymani Wilson, Ricardo McIntosh

Batters: Kennar Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Delbert Gayle

All-rounders: Warren Campbell, Brad Barnes, Andre Mccarthy

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell

SRI vs SKI Probable XIs:

Surrey Risers: Lloyd Gould, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton (c), Ricardo McIntosh (wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Gordon Bryan, Sheldon Cottrell, Dennis Bulli, Kashaine Roberts, Warren Campbell

Surrey Kings: Patrick Harty, Oraine Williams, Jermaine Blackwood (c), Kennar Lewis, Andre McCarthy, Kymani Wilson (wk), Brad Barnes, Jeavor Royal, Shalome Parnell, Aldane Thomas, Andre Dennis

