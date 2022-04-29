SRI vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 29, 9:15 PM IST

SRI vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Risers and United Stars: Surrey Risers will be hoping to improve their game as they will clash with United Stars in the Jamaica T10 2022 for the second time. The match will be conducted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica. The Stars scored a massive win by 68 runs in the first game between the two sides. Risers were restricted to just 87 runs while chasing 156 runs in their 20 overs.

Surrey Risers are struggling in the T10 Championship. They have won just two of their six league matches. With four points, Risers are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are heading into the Friday game after losing to Cornwall Warriors by six wickets.

Speaking of United Stars, they are third with three wins and four losses. Stars gained some momentum in their last match as they outclassed Cornwall Warriors by 48 runs. The team needs to continue the momentum to ensure their qualification for the second round.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Risers and United Stars, here is everything you need to know:

SRI vs UNS Telecast

Surrey Risers vs United Stars game will not be telecast in India.

SRI vs UNS Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRI vs UNS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

SRI vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andel Gordon

Vice-Captain - Warren Campbell

Suggested Playing XI for SRI vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chadwick Walton

Batters: John Campbell, Sadique Henry, Delbert Gayle

All-rounders: Andel Gordon, Alwyn Williams, Warren Campbell

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Ojay Shields, Micheal Thompson

SRI vs UNS Probable XIs:

Surrey Risers: Sheldon Cottrell, Ricardo McIntosh, Chadwick Walton(wk), Delbert Gayle, Sadique Henry, Christopher Powell, Warren Campbell, Oshane Thomas, Nicolas Lewin, Akim Frazer, Dennis Bulli

United Stars: Shaquille Greenwood, Amoi Campbell, John Campbell, Alwyn Williams, Darren Small(wk), Tyrone Daley, Anthony Walters, Ojay Shields, Andel Gordon, Micheal Thompson, Damani Sewell

