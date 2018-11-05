Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sridharan Sriram Replaces Venkatesh Prasad as Kings XI Punjab Bowling Coach

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 5, 2018, 4:02 PM IST
File image of Sriram Sridharan. (BCCI Images)

Sridharan Sriram will replace Venkatesh Prasad as the bowling coach of Kings XI Punjab, according to a report in the Times of India.


Prasad, the former India bowler, was the team's bowling coach during IPL 2018 and has become the second person from the coaching staff to quit his post. Virender Sehwag had on Saturday (November 3) resigned as the team's mentor.


Earlier, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson had replaced Brad Hodge as the head coach of the side.


Sriam has been the assistant coach of Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, and is currently the spin bowling coach of Australia.







The 42-year-old had played eight ODIs for India, apart from 133 first-class matches majorly for Tamil Nadu.


Under R Ashwin, Punjab started the season well with five wins from seven matches but failed to qualify for the play-offs after a poor second half.


The report added that Prasanna Agoram, the Technical Analyst of the South African team, has been roped in by Punjab as their high-performance coach.

First Published: November 5, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
