Srinivasan's Daughter Rupa Gurunath Set to Become TNCA President

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan will maintain his stronghold over Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) with his daughter Rupa Gurunath all set to become the first woman president of a BCCI affiliated unit during its AGM on September 26.

PTI |September 22, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
Chennai: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan will maintain his stronghold over Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) with his daughter Rupa Gurunath all set to become the first woman president of a BCCI affiliated unit during its AGM on September 26.

It is highly unlikely that Srinivasan's daughter will face any opposition withthe last date for filing nomination being September 24.

A decision to this effect was taken during TNCA's executive committee meeting held here on Sunday, sources said.

The other candidates in the fray for various posts: R S Ramaswamy: Vice-President, K A Shankar: Joint Secretary, J Parthasarathy: Treasurer, N Venkataraman: Assistant Treasurer.

With Rupa taking over the reins, TNCA will remain under control of the Srinivasan family, as it has been the case for the better part of the last two decades.

It must be mentioned that Rupa's husband Guruanth Meiyappan, the tainted former Team Principal of the Chennai Super Kings has been banned for life by the BCCI, for being involved in betting during the 2013 IPL which was rocked by spot-fixing scandal. Meiyappan was in fact arrested by the Mumbai Police in midst of IPL.

On Saturday, the Shah family of Rajkot maintained their control over Saurashtra Cricket Association with former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah's son Jaydev took over as the president. Jaydev retired after 16 years of first-class cricket, the better part of which he captained India players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat.

Another state unit where family rule will continue is Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association where another former BCCI president Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun will take charge from September 27.

The need to complete the TNCA elections before September 28 deadline as per the upreme Court directive forced the association to quicken proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office-bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket associations can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results.

It will be subject to the order of this court and legal remedies will be available to parties.

The Committee of Administrators had set October 22 as the date for the BCCI AGM and elections and set September 28 as the deadline for the state units to conduct their elections.

