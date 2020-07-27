Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

SRK and Venky Mysore Are Wonderful People Who Make it Easy in Well Managed KKR: Dinesh Karthik

The wicket-keeper batsman, a veteran of many a battle, has played a total of 182 games with 3,654 runs to his name. He also has 101 catches and 32 stumpings to boast off in his career in the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
SRK and Venky Mysore Are Wonderful People Who Make it Easy in Well Managed KKR: Dinesh Karthik

Even as the BCCI brings all hands on deck to prepare for the IPL later in the year, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik says that his team is the best managed franchise in the tournament.

Karthik joined KKR in the 2018 IPL and took over as captain from Gautam Gambhir. In the 12 seasons of IPL so far, Karthik had played for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions, before being bought by KKR.

“I think I have come to probably one of the most balanced and loving franchises. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with KKR, easily the best franchise I have played for, in terms of ownership and the way they have taken care of all the players,” Karthik said.

The India cricketer praised the manner in which the team management had created a conducive and healthy atmosphere within the team. He was also full of praise for owner Shah Rukh Khan and CEO and Managing Director Venky Mysore.

“Only when you want to come back and play for the franchise that the extra effort that you need to give when push comes to shove will come out. And a lot of it is driven by Shah Rukh Khan and Venky Mysore. When you have wonderful people like that it makes playing the sport easy,” said Karthik on said Karthik on The RK Show.

“With a lot of love and affection also comes a different sort of pressure, where you want to do stuff for them. You want to show that you are repaying the amount of faith they have in you. It’s a very positive thing,” he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman, a veteran of many a battle, has played a total of 182 games with 3,654 runs to his name. He also has 101 catches and 32 stumpings to boast off in his career in the tournament.

Also Read: Players Need Minimum Four Weeks Training Before Returning to Competitive Cricket: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik said, “The one thing that goes with being with other teams is you see how the owners, how they treat players, how they react to wins and losses. Over a period of time, I have realised that KKR is the best when it comes to handling of players, handling of wins and losses, and overall camaraderie and the relationship they tend to have through the year, irrespective of whether the IPL is going on or not.”

Speaking about his role as captain of the franchise, Karthik said that it was one of the best things to happen in his career and he hopes he can lead them to another title soon.

“I think it came at a time when I felt it was the right time. The first year went great, the second year – when it came to results – it wasn’t as good as we wanted because we couldn’t qualify [for the playoffs], but overall, the journey has been terrific. The boys have responded well to me, and it should translate into results soon,” said Karthik.

In 2019, all-rounder Andre Russell had complained about “bad decisions” made by the team and blamed an unhealthy team atmosphere for their poor results. Karthik said that as team captain he had resolved this conflict by having a constructive discussion with the West Indies player.

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI Sends Acceptance Letter to Emirates Cricket Board

“To be fair, he’s one of those guys who wears his heart on his sleeve. We had a conversation over it. We discussed it out. He wasn’t happy that the team wasn’t winning, that is the bottom line. Whatever he said, I completely respected it,” said Karthik.

“He got a taste of Indian media as well, he realised that what is said and what comes out can be two different things. He was a little apologetic as well. At the end of the day, I have a great relationship with him. If I didn’t have a great relationship with him, it could have spiraled into something nasty,” the captain said.

Karthik explained that honesty is the key to his leadership style and he isn’t afraid to have tough conversations with his teammates.

“As a leader, I think having different opinions and dealing with it is one of the most important things. You need to be able to stand up and have a conversation, sometimes a hard conversation. Leadership is a lot like friendship as well, at a stage you need to sit down and have a conversation to iron things out so that you can move forward,” he said.

“One of the keys to it is honesty, that’s what most players require. Sometimes, you have to say the hard things even though players don’t like it. But you have to say it in a way that is as positive as possible. I think it’s very easy to harm people with words, you need to make sure that you don’t hurt the person but you get the message across in the nicest way possible. Sometimes, it’s taken well, sometimes it’s not. It’s impossible to please everybody.”

Andre Russelldinesh karthikiplipl 2020KKRkolkata knight ridersShah Rukh KhanVenky Mysore

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more